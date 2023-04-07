LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Opening reception: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Avalon Faire, each weekend through April 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Tickets: $15, adults 19 and older; $10, students 13-18; $6, children 4-12; free, children 3 and younger. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 8, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Autism Awareness Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8, Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. The event will include activities, games, vendors, face painting, first responders and helicopter landing. Admission: $25, free for those with disabilities, caretakers or professionals specializing in developmental disabilities. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 7, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Dagnabbit. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Book Talk, 12 p.m. April 11, McMillan Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Local author and former Rusk County Judge Donald Ross will be the guest speaker. Ross will discuss his book, “The Trial of Alex Henson.” A light lunch will be served. The public is invited. Information: (903) 834-6318.
Rangerette Revels, 7:30 p.m. April 12-15, 1 p.m. April 15, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus; Kilgore College Rangerettes will present annual Rangerette Revels show, “House of Fame.” Tickets: $30, online only. All seats are reserved. Information: http://www.rangerette.com .
East Texas Gusher Days, April 14-15, downtown Gladewater. The event will include arts and crafts, carnival, food, car show, bands/street dance and chili cook-off. Information: (903) 845-5501, https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgusherdays .
Chautauqua Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Live music and performances, local authors, artists and artisans, face painting and food trucks. Admission: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3348/Chautauqua-Festival .
“Lost in Yonkers,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, 2:30 p.m. April 23, Van Cliburn Auditorium on KC campus. Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 Kilgore College students. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Light of Hope Celebration, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 20, Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer. The event will include food, music and more. Pinwheels will be displayed as a symbol for child abuse prevention. Admission: Free.
“Blooms & Butterflies,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Teague Park, 1201 Park Lane, Longview. Hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview, the event will include plant sales, arts and crafts and vendors. Information: https://zontalongview.clubexpress.com/ .
Spring Masterworks Concert, presented by LeTourneau University, 7 p.m. April 24, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. The concert will be conducted by Jim Taylor with performances by the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus and orchestra, with soprano Leigh Latchford, alto Kimberly LaGraff, tenor Jon Starling and bass Scott LaGraff. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 233-3379 or jimtaylor@letu.edu .
“Star Wars Through the Years,” presented by the Longview Symphony, 7 p.m. April 29, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $21 to $46. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Yogoman, 7 p.m. April 8, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Lisa Wise, 7 p.m. April 15, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Jenn Ford, 5 p.m. April 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Dale Riley Band, 5 p.m. April 8, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Down Home, 5 p.m. April 14, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. April 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ally Venable Band with special guests Early Times and Danny Garwood, 8 p.m. April 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. April 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Hogleg Band, 8 p.m. April 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Amazing Kidsz Day at the Museum, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7, Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler. The event includes an Easter egg hunt, photo booth, live music, tug-of-war, bounce house, face painting and sack racing. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/texasafricanamericanmuseum/ .
64th Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, March 24-April 9, Tyler. A free ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. March 24 at the home of Joan Pyron, 212 W. Dobbs, Tyler. The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will include a variety of activities, including art shows, festivals, historic home tours, live entertainment, plays. Information: https://visittyler.com/azaleatrail/ .
“Spirits of Oakwood” Walking History Tour, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 8, Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. A guided tour of the gravesites of historical figures from the past. Cost: $10 per person, children under 12 are free with paid adult. All proceeds go toward restoration activities at Oakwood Cemetery. Information: Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee at (903)-952-1872.
Run Tyler 5K, hosted by Tyler Parks & Recreation, 9 a.m. April 8; race begins at Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, and ends on Fair Park Drive. Entry fee: $15. Check-in from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
“Chicago: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. April 13, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $44 to $89. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, 6:30 p.m. April 15, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $44 adults, $29 children 4 to 14. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. April 20, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $39 to $74. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Godspell Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Third Annual Antique Quilt Show, on display through April 15, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The display includes a quilt from the 1830s and an 1880s quilt owned by the Goodman family. The quilts range from the 1830s to the 1950s. Also included are Amish and Mennonite quilts. Admission: Free, $3 donation suggested; $10 per person for groups of 10 or more. Information: (903) 531-1286.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Guests Holly Tucker & Bailey Rae, 7 p.m. April 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
6 Miles to Mixon, 8 p.m. April 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. April 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Admission: No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
PL Garner, 8 p.m. April 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Coby Wier, 8 p.m. April 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. April 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. April 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Easter Egg Express Train, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8, Historic Jefferson Railway, 400 E. Austin St., Jefferson. The ride will include an Easter egg hunt for children under 10. Information: https://visitjeffersontexas.com/jefferson-texas-events .
“A Celebration of New Life: An Easter Ballet,” presented by Marshall Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 7, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: VIP, $35, $20 children under 12; $20 to $25 regular seating, $17 children under 12. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
ETBU Jazz Band Concert, 7 p.m. April 14, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The concert will include music recorded by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Oscar Pettiford, Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder. The trombone section will be featured on a special arrangement of the standard recorded by Doris Day, “Secret Love.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.etbu.edu/ .