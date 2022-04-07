LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“1968: A Folsom Redemption,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, on display through May 21, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday, April 1 through May 27, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. April 8, Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome; April 15, Kim Donnette Band; April 22, Probable Cause; April 29, Word of Mouth; May 6, Down Home; May 13, Clint & the Cosmic Wave; May 20, Wade Skinner; May 27, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Avalon Fair, April 2-May 1, weekends only, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Cost: Adults ages 19 and older $15, students ages 13-18 $10, children ages 4-12 $6, children 3 and younger free, season passes available. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/, (903) 985-7633.
Longview PRCA Rodeo, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club. Gates open at 6 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $12 in advance and $15 at the gate; reserved tickets $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Advance tickets in Longview available at Cavender’s, Boot Barn, ABC Auto and Jake’s Feed. Information: www.longviewrodeo.com .
“World Famous Elvis Tribute” featuring Travis Powell, 6 p.m. April 9, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Special guest performers include the all-female group Shake Rattle & Roll and tribute band Edge of Reality. Tickets: $35. Information: (832) 312-0074 or stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
2nd Annual Easter Celebration, hosted by Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 10:30 a.m. April 9, Women and Family Services campus, 3004 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Featuring egg hunt, bike raffle, egg decorating, egg relay races, bunny hop sack races, face painting, raw egg toss, Easter bunny photo booth, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Hiway80RescueMission/ .
Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 9, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $40 in advance. Advance tickets available at Bodacious BBQ, 904 N. Sixth St., in Longview. Information: (903) 738-2131, shannonfell@sbcglobal.net or http://www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. April 11, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “Italian Rhapsody,” “Metric Lips” (with ETSB percussionists), “Yellow Rose of Texas” (with euphonium soloist Dan Vinson) and “Deep in the Heart (composed by ETSB musician and scholarship recipient Turner Sugg). Also included will be Alfred Reed’s “The Hounds of Spring,” “Carmen Fantasy,” “A Jupiter Fantasy” (from “The Planets”), “American Civil War Fantasy,” “The Sinfonians” and the Ukrainian National Anthem. Admission: $10 adults, free for students and children. Tickets are required for everyone. Masks are encouraged. Information: www.facebook.com/EastTexasSymphonicBand and www.etsymphonicband.org .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, April 14 through May 12, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Return of the Rok Dox, April 14; Covie the Band, April 21; Harvest Moon Countrygrass, April 28; Mariachi Nuevo Era, May 5; Low D, May 12. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
East Texas Gusher Days, 1 p.m. April 15 to 11 p.m. April 16, downtown Gladewater. Information: (903) 845-5501, https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgusherdays .
Chautauqua Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.. Live music and performances, local authors, artists and artisans and food trucks. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3348/Chautauqua-Festival .
Battle of the East Dog and Car Show, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 23, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Event includes music and food. Cost: $20 per person, $5 per dog, free for children 12 and younger. Entry fee: $30 car and truck, $25 bike, $15 dog show category. Information: (903) 412-1176, longviewtexas.gov/Calendar .
NIGHT LIFE
Teazur, 8:30 p.m. April 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Kim Donnette Band, 8:30 p.m. April 30, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Paul Shafer Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wade Skinner Band, 8 p.m. April 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ally Venable Band with King Solomon Hicks, 8 p.m. April 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 to $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wesley Wood Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Randy C. Moore Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Spirits of Oakwood, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 9, historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood in Tyler. Learn about Tyler’s early history from actors giving first-person accounts of the lives of eight individuals buried there. Admission: $10, children under 12 free with adult. Presented by the Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee; proceeds support cemetery restoration efforts. Information: (903) 316-2201.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. April 18, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Taylor Tumlinson & Ben Woolley, 8 p.m. April 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. April 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, 5 p.m. April 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Tickets: $50 general admission. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. April 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. April 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. April 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Charla Murray, 12 p.m. April 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. April 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. April 16, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler & Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Decisions” by Sarah Fisher,” on display through April 30, Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Featuring paintings, mixed media works, prints and drawings of people and plants. Opening reception, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 3, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Museum hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.michelsonmuseum.org/ .
EVENTS
“Our Town,” presented by East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts, 7 p.m. April 7-8, 2:30 p.m. April 9-10, Mabee Recital Hall of the Jenna Guest Music Building on the ETBU campus in Marshall. Directed by John Dement. Tickets: $10. Information: www.etbu.edu/box-office .