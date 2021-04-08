LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Changing the Face of Power: Women in the U.S. Senate,” on display through April 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring photographs and interviews of women who were U.S. senators. Face coverings are required. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed March 15-20 for spring break. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, on display March 13-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
LeTourneau Exhibit, on display April 13-June 12, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring a journey through the life and impact of R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau on the city of Longview through LeTourneau Inc. and LeTourneau University. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children younger than 3, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
EVENTS
“946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips,” presented by the Pine tree High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. April 9, Pine Tree High School Theatre, 900 Northwest Drive, Longview. Tickets: $5. Information: https://www.pinetreefinearts.com/theatre.html .
Step Up for Greater Longview United Way, 8 a.m. April 10, Longview Mall, main entrance. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Entry fee: $30. Three ways to participate: 5K fun run, mall walk or sleep-in supporter. Information: https://www.longviewunitedway.org/stepup .
Longview Christian School’s Eagle Nation Mud Run, 11 a.m. April 10, Thomas Falls Outdoor Adventure & Event Center, 5543 Highway 259 N., Diana. Featuring a 5K obstacle course, volleyball tournament, bounce house, face painting, canoeing, horse shoes and zip lining. Information: http://lcseagles.com/about/eagle-nation-family-fun-mud-run .
30th Annual Longview PRCA Rodeo, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., rodeo starts at 7 p.m. April 16 and 17 at the Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $12, adults and children. Information: https://longviewrodeo.com/ .
Harvest Moon Countrygrass Nip-It-Golf concert, 414 W. Loop 281, Longview, 7 p.m. April 16. Free admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/harvestmoonbluegrass/ .
Avalon Faire, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore; 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 17-May 16. Tickets: Ages 3 and younger, free; ages 4 to 12, $6; students ages 13 to 18, $10; adults, $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AvalonFaire/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum’s Fourth Annual Kentucky Derby Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 1, Nantucket, 4070 Rupe Huffman Road, Longview. Proceeds benefit educational programs at the museum. Cost: $75; tables are $450 for 4 people; $600 for six, $1,000 for eight. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ or (903) 753-5840.
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 6 through June 3, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Jazz Connection, May 6; Galaxy Band, May 13; Julie Forester Mangus, May 20; Covie the Band, May 27; Coconut Island, June 3. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Sheila & Alan Fox, 7 p.m. April 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bart Crow, 8 p.m. April 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ally Venable, 8 p.m. April 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Acoustic, 7 p.m. April 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Carden International Circus, 7 p.m. April 16; 2 p.m., 6 p.m. April 17; 1 p.m., 5 p.m. April 18, Oil Palace, 10408 Highway 64 E., Tyler. Tickets: $10, children 12 and younger; $20, adults. Opening night, seats are $7. Information: http://www.spectacularcircus.com/ .
78th Annual Camp Fannin Reunion, featuring East Texas Men in Harmony. Memorial service at 11 a.m. April 24, UT Health Science Center at Tyler, 11937 U.S. 271, Tyler. Group will lead the national anthem and perform other patriotic selections. Cost: Free. Limited seating. Information: 903-592-3724, http://campfannin.org/ .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Scotty Alexander Band, 8 p.m. April 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Chance Band, 8 p.m. April 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. April 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m. April 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. April 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Harp with Charla Murray, 7 p.m. April 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.