LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24; ”Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
The Magic of Mardi Gras, traveling exhibit on display through Sept. 17, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 students. Information: (903) 753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Movie Night & Back to School Celebration, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville. Includes snacks, popcorn, school supplies, door prizes and fellowship. Movie: “Hidden Figures.” Information: Pastor Lamar Jones at (903) 445-3729 or Shay Reeves at (903) 576-7370.
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, 12 and 13; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 senior citizens, students, veterans and first responders, $10 members, free for children under 6. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Pillow Talk,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Magic of Eric Eaton, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Reo Bar & Grill, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Adults-only comedy show. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 for dinner and show. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Reopalmisle/ .
East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14; Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. The songs come from a tune book called “The Sacred Harp,” which was first published in 1844 and contains mostly religious songs written with the sight-singing aid of four geometrically shaped notes. Admission: free. Information: (903) 863-5379.
Dog Days of Summer, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 14, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Bring your four-legged friend out for a dip. Must have tags and proof of rabies vaccination. Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. Admission: $3 per dog. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/
Back-to-School Giveaway and Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, hosted by New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo St., Longview. Parents must bring their children and have proof of school enrollment. Includes free backpacks filled with school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture, appliances and free haircuts. Free food and drinks also will be available. Health fair vendors will be on site. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are required inside the building. Information: (903) 236-2902.
Back to School Bash, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Road, Longview. https://ohbc.org/events .
Gladewater Art & Wine Stroll, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, downtown Gladewater. Artists and wineries will be set up inside various downtown shops. Tickets: $22, includes eight free tastings and free food samples. Art viewing: free. Information: (903) 845-7054, https://www.eventbrite.com/b/tx--longview/food-and-drink/ .{/span}
Back to School Bash, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring Disney and Netflix star Kevin Quinn and “American Idol’s” fan favorite Colton Dixon. Tickets: $21-$42. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Man’s Favorite Sport,” starring Rock Hudson and Paula Prentiss. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-29, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Jazz Connection, Sept. 8; Noonday Band, Sept. 15; Joanitones, Sept. 22; East Mountain Bluegrass, Sept. 29. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 5-12; free for children 4 and younger. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Sheila & the Caddo Kats, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Koby Allen Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tanner Sparks, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. $10 cover. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Acoustic, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint Alford Acoustic, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Glen Templeton, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
”SpongeBob” Musical, 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, Aug. 4-6 and 11-13; 2:30 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25-$30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Jimmy Fortune in Concert, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: $49-$69. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
”The Little Mermaid” Sing Along, 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, downtown Tyler. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Back 2 School Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway, Tyler. Includes free school supplies, vendors, games. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CollegeEliteLLC .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 22, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Six games and Progressive: $5. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Pawchella, hosted by Tyler Parks and Recreation, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Fun Forest Pool, 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., Tyler. Includes a best-dressed competition, cool treats and free gifts. Proof of vaccination will be required. No aggressive dogs are allowed. All dogs must be on leashes while entering and leaving the facility. Admission: free. Information: (903) 531-1370 or https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Ingrid Horner Art Exhibit, on display July 8 through Sept. 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://downtown-tyler.squarespace.com/call-for-artists .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Jeremy McComb, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Blind Pursuit, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jeremy McComb, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Covie, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. Aug. 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Aug. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Market on the Square, presented by Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, downtown Marshall. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket .
Second Saturday Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, downtown Marshall. Includes hot rods, classic cruisers, motorcycles. Hosted by Rusty Lug Nuts of East Texas. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/ .
“Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 20, Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.