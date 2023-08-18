LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” on display through Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays (weather permitting), 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: (903) 746-2708, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Jason McAdam’s First Time Hurts Comedy Show, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. A standup comedy show and contest with professional and local first-time performing comedians. Audience votes for winners for a cash prize. Featuring comedians Tyler Elliott, Brandon Davidson and Clint Carroll. Tickets: $20. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-time-hurts-comedy-show-tickets-680956167227 .
“The 175th Anniversary: The Square Roots of Gilmer,” 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19, Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. The event will include information about the early settlers and the sale of lots, living history exhibits, tours of buildings and community members portraying famous people with Gilmer connections. Admission: Free.
“Wednesday Night Hayride,” show and dance featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic movie saluting Elvis Presley follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include a live auction, raffles, games, youth prizes and other entertainment. Tickets: $60 individual, $80 couples, free for ages 17 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DeltaWaterfowlLongview/?locale=hi_IN .
“Bloom Family Day,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The museum’s last day of the “Bloom” exhibit will include activities for children, food trucks, scavenger hunt and hands-on art activities. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
National Night Out Kick-Off Celebration, 6 p.m. Sept. 5, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. During the event, residents will learn how to host a successful neighborhood party for the Oct. 3 National Night Out event. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/ .
Gregg County Fair, Sept. 8-16, Longview Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: $6, free for children 3 and younger and senior citizens and military. Armbands available. Information: https://greggcountyfair.com/ .
Taylor Tumlison & Ben Woolley in Concert, presented by Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 213 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Conversation with the Curators, 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Derek Frazier, LMFA curator of collections and art historian, and special guest Andrew Walker, executive director of the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, will discuss the importance of Longview artist Velox Ward. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
The Usual Suspects, 5 p.m. Aug. 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 5 p.m. Aug. 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Birds of a Feather, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Holly Tucker, “The Voice” season 4 finalist, 9 p.m. Aug. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10-$15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Covie the Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Daniel Andrews, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Luke Prater, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Pawchella, hosted by Tyler Parks and Recreation, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Fun Forest Pool, 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., Tyler. The event includes a best-dressed competition and cool treats. Proof of vaccination will be required. No aggressive dogs are allowed. All dogs must be on leashes while entering and leaving the facility. Admission: free. Information: (903) 531-1370 or https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Medieval Carnival, 4 p.m. Aug. 19, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 3400 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. The event will include sword fighting, food, unicorn photo booth, medieval games, Bible lesson. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 787-2224.
Saturday Night Stand-Up with Dean Stanfield, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Rose City Comedy, 117 W. Front St., Tyler. Doors open at 8 p.m. Featuring Kyle Doughty. Hosted by Tagan Dodson. Tickets: $15 to $20. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
“The Recipe” Teen Writing Workshop, with Casey Muze of AvenueSpeak, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, The Foundry Coffee House, 202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Admission: Free. Information: (936) 234-9470.
Tyler Film Festival, 7 p.m. Sept. 7-9, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Opening night is dedicated to filmmakers under the age of 21. Tickets: $10-$15 individual, $25 three-day pass. Information: https://www.facebook.com/tylerfilmfest .
Iron Horse Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, downtown Mineola. Events and attractions include live music, corn hole tournament, food and artisan vendors, classic car show, weenie dog race, art exhibition, Dance Dimensions performance, watermelon eating contest and pie baking contest. Information: https://www.mineolachamber.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays, in front of ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring local produce, pasture raised meats, eggs, breads and pastries, spices and art. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Caleb Joseph, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
TD Wilt, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Country Classic with T. Graham Brown, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The country music crooner has a career spanning five decades, three No. 1 singles, eight Top 10 singles and 13 studio albums. Tickets: $46 to $56. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Texas UFO Convention, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Speakers include Jay Michael, Pat O’Connell, Daniel Alan Jones, Mitch Whitington, Tui Snider and Nick Redfern. Tickets: $40. Information: https://visitjeffersontexas.com/ .
“Roaring Jazz-Age Lawn Party,” 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Twin Oaks Plantation Home, 2620 FM 134, Jefferson. In celebration of the Opera House Theatre Players’ 35th season, the event will include entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, wine, antique cars, photo opportunities, silent auction. Tickets: $65 single, $120 couple. Information: https://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/ .
ELSEWHERE
“Bluegrass at Arabella” featuring Southern Raised, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Arabella of Athens, 413 Gibson Road, Athens. Proceeds will benefit the Henderson County Alzheimer’s Coalition. The benefit concert will include a picnic dinner with hot dogs and hamburgers. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-athens/ .