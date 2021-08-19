LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
”Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” on display through Sept. 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring 62 carbon photos with bilingual narrative text. Photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Witliff. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
”The American West,” on display through Sept. 25, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
“Concert Under the Stars” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. p.m. Aug. 22, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson and Julia Adams. Tickets: Available at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Drive to Remember Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Benefits the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Cost: $20 vehicle entry fee, $5 general admission. Information: (903) 445-9921 or www.drive2remember.org/events .
The Great Cardboard Boat Race, Greater Longview United Way’s official fundraising launch event, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28, Teague Park pond, 415 American Legion Blvd. Cost: Boat entry $200, spectator entry free. Information: https://www.longviewunitedway.org/boatrace .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Outlaw Republic, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Social Brigade, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wes Jeans, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Austin Layne, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Brian X Cumbie “One Fool” Music, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sunny Sweeney, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Acoustic, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis Acoustic, 7 p.m. Aug. 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217, Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lauren Alexander, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Dance Party with Dagnabbit Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lauren Alexander, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
JR Herrera, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Harp with Charla Murray, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
”Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard annual red grape stomp and winemaking event, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 21, Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Winemaking experience, $40 per person; grape-stomping experience, $80 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
Sting Ray Anthony’s “Jukebox Rocks” Show, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Featuring rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s and ‘60s and opening performance by Shake Rattle & Roll. Tickets available online at www.memorialcityhall.com .
“The Wild Women of Winedale,” 7 p.m. Sept. 2-4, 2 p.m. Sept. 5, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8 adults, $4 children 6-12, free for children younger than 6. Information: http://thecountrymusichayride.com/ .
Pioneer Days, Sept. 4-6, downtown Jefferson, hosted by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players. Sept. 4: parade, 10 a.m., street dance featuring Sheila and the Caddo Kats Band, 6 to 8 p.m.; Sept. 5: Dutch oven cook-off and square dances; Sept. 6: Sons of the Pioneers concert, 3 p.m., Jefferson Visitors Center, tickets, $35 VIP, $25 general seating. Information: (903) 665-8243 or www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com .
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.