LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24; ”Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
The Magic of Mardi Gras, traveling exhibit on display through Sept. 17, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 students. Information: (903) 753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, 12 and 13; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 senior citizens, students, veterans and first responders, $10 members, free for children under 6. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Back to School Splash Bash, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5, Stamper Park, 601 Pecan St., Longview. All ages are welcome. Event will include splash pad, popcorn, movie, food vendors. Admission: free. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Follow That Dream,” starring Elvis Presley. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Back to School Drive and Fundraiser, presented by Alpha Zeta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, 10 a.m. Aug. 6, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, 2919 Tryon Road, Longview. Backpacks and supplies will be collected.
Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6, Highland Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1100 N. Fourth St., Longview. The event marks the end of Highland Pines’ backpack drive and will include a giant water slide, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Drawings for the donated backpacks and supplies will take place every 30 minutes. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/HPnursingandrehab .
Sabine Band Boosters Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6, Sabine High School, 5424 FM 1252 W., Gladewater. Registration 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., $25 fee. Features cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/379462325454165/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Pillow Talk,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Dog Days of Summer, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 14, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Bring your four-legged friend out for a dip. Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. Admission: $3 per dog. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Back to School Bash, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring Disney and Netflix star Kevin Quinn and “American Idol’s” fan favorite Colton Dixon. Tickets: $21-$42. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Tiffani Watkins Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & Alan Fox Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 day of show. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Koby Allen Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tanner Sparks, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
”SpongeBob” Musical, 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, Aug. 4-6 and 11-13; 2:30 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25-$30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Rock & Wrestling Fest 2, presented by Dismantled Entertainment, 4 p.m. Aug. 6, Country River Club, 13087 U.S. 271, Tyler. Featuring League of Lions Wrestling, bands, belly dancing, aerialist, East Texas Arm Wrestling League, percussionist and food vendors. Tickets: $25. Information: https://countryriverclubtx.com/ .
Back to School Bash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway, Tyler. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shriner’s and Smith County Sheriff’s Department will offer free children IDs. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be face painting by Jujubilee and balloon twisting by KornPop the Clown. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.simon.com/mall/broadway-square .
Jimmy Fortune in Concert, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: $49-$69. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
”The Little Mermaid” Sing Along, 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, downtown Tyler. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 22, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Six games and Progressive: $5. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Ingrid Horner Art Exhibit, on display July 8 through Sept. 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://downtown-tyler.squarespace.com/call-for-artists .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 8 p.m. Aug. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Electric Church, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
6 Miles to Mixon, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Aug. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Covie, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Market on the Square, presented by Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, downtown Marshall. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket .
Second Saturday Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, downtown Marshall. Includes hot rods, classic cruisers, motorcycles. Hosted by Rusty Lug Nuts of East Texas. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/ .
“Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 20, Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making $40 per person, grape stomping $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.