LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” on display through Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays (weather permitting), 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: (903) 746-2708, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Magic of Eric Eaton Dinner and Show, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $40 VIP, $35 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“Wednesday Night Hayride," show and dance featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic movie saluting Elvis Presley follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-5 and 11-12, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 13, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Back-to-School Splash Bash, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Stamper Park Splash Pad, 400 Fair St., Longview. The event will include popcorn, movie, food vendors and more. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Hot Tub & Swim Spa Expo, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. More than 40 hot tubs and swim spas will be on display. Admission: Free. Information: https://spa.show/ .
Dog Days of Summer, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 5, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Bring your four-legged friend out for a dip. Must have tags and proof of rabies vaccination. Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. Admission: $3 per dog. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Back-to-School Giveaway and Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5, New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo St., Longview. Includes free backpacks filled with school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture, appliances and free haircuts. Free food and drinks also will be available. Health fair vendors will be on site. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are required inside the building. Information: (903) 236-2902.
MOBC Giveaway, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 5, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Longview. The giveaway includes free clothes, shoes, household decorations, small appliances and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MOBCLONGVIEW/ .
Kidz Bizniz Back 2 School Expo 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include vendors, drawings and prizes and free school supplies. Admission: Free. Information: https://kidzbizniz.com/ .
“A Likeable Woman,” with author May Cobb, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/maykcobb/ .
Mini Golf Fundraiser, 12 p.m. to 4 .m. Aug. 12, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Putters and golf balls will be provided. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Longview Public Library. Admission: $10. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include a live auction, raffles, games, youth prizes and other entertainment. Tickets: $60 individual, $80 couples, free for ages 17 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DeltaWaterfowlLongview/?locale=hi_IN .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Noonday, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Admission: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LeonsSteakhouseSaloon/ .
Rick Brown, 5 p.m. Aug. 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Aug. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brick Street Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
David Adam Byrnes, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Elvis: Gospel & Beyond, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. The songs, stories and history of Elvis Presley will come to live on stage. Tickets: $25-$70. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Back to School Bash, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will include a photo booth, face painting, balloon twisters, chalk art and more. Information: https://www.simon.com/mall/broadway-square .
Back-to-School Bash 2023, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Winona High School, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona. The event will include a community fair, carnival rides, hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.winonaisd.org/ .
Iron Horse Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, downtown Mineola. Events and attractions include live music, corn hole tournament, food and artisan vendors, classic car show, weenie dog race, art exhibition, Dance Dimensions performance, watermelon eating contest and pie baking contest. Information: https://www.mineolachamber.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays, in front of ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring local produce, pasture raised meats, eggs, breads and pastries, spices and art. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tanner Welborn Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Paul Noyola, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Back-to-School Bash, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4, George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St., Marshall. The event will include cheerleaders and mascots, door prizes, food, music and a storyteller. School supplies will be given to the first 100 children. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
Superhero Party, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 5, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. The event will include a meet and greet with superheroes, photo opportunities, breakfast and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/ .