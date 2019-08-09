GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Zak Webb, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry — Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Featuring Gary Swinard’s Tribute to Eric Clapton. Cost: $10. Information: 903-845-3600, thegladewateropry.com .
Doyle Dykes – Guitar Poor Concert and Meet and Greet Sale, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15. Information: 903-345-4289, bigsandymusichall.com .
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Performers: Chase Dawson — Carthage; Courtney Taylor — Liberty City; Sid Cox — Palestine Dan Ziebe — Holly Lake; Roy Deupree — Holly Lake; Frank Cheek — Dallas; and Keaton Bradbury — Marshall. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Zach Cobb, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
2nd Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Rendered, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., featuring Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22; 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Sheila & the Caddo Kats, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Kilgore City Park, Kilgore . Fridays After 5 Concert Series. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Floyd Void: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. last Friday and Saturday of each month, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 advance, $20 (cash) door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com .
Jason Michael Carrol, country music hitmaker and Clay Page, 2019 ‘American Idol’ Top 40 contestant; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $25 reserved, $40 reserved plus meet and greet. Information: frontrowlive.net, (817) 438-8800.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Back-to-School Party, hosted by Kilgore Public Library; 10 to 11 a.m. Friday; Kilgore City Park; North Street, Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Jurassic Adventure, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. The family-friendly dinosaur event, features animatronic dinosaurs and a kids activity area. Cost: $24 adults ages 13 and older, $29 children ages 2 to 12. Information: myjurassicadventure.com and dinoexpeditionllc@gmail.com .
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: At the circus box office the day of the show: $18 adults, $14 children; free children’s tickets at area merchants advance tickets online at eventbrite.com . Information: sharonshriners.com .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Annie-Kids, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $5. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
164th Anniversary East Texas Sacred Harp Convention; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. Oldest singing convention in Texas expects about 300 people to celebrate tradition of Sacred Harp singing. Cost: Free to attend, donations welcome. Information: (903) 863-5379.
Longview Symphony Season tickets on sale, 10% off through Aug. 15. Season: Voyage A Paris Concert — Sept. 14, featuring new conductor Maestro Jerry Steichen, pianist Kimi Kawashima, and Mezzo-Soprano Kimberly LaGraff; Community Chamber Concert — Nov. 3, featuring Steichen and the principal musicians of the Longview Symphony; Home For The Holidays Concert — Dec. 6, with favorite carols and carolers; An Evening of Romance Concert — Feb. 16, featuring Steichen at the Steinway with Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora; Disney’s A Dream Is A Wish Concert — April 24, featuring music of classic and contemporary Disney films. Information: longviewsymphony.org .
”The Dixie Swim Club,” presented by Theatre Longview; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18; Grace Crossing UMC, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway. Cost: free for children 6 and younger; online in advance $15.70 for adults, $13 for students, veterans and first responders; Cash prices at the door $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, veterans or first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
Blues and Jazz Festival at the Kokomo Theatre; featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 29 except Aug. 15, Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Monkey Business” today. Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com or 903-918-2132.
Fulll Moon Party; featuring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing performing “Swing Doo Rock;” doors open at 7:30 p.m. for 8 p.m. concert Aug. 15; The Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Free showing of “Grease” follows concert. Cost: $15 online at eventbrite.com and $10 at Kokomo ticket window. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
”Great Russian Nutcracker” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Lonesome Dove” exhibit; through Aug. 31; East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore College, Kilgore. Featuring images taken during filming of the 1989 miniseries by renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittliff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu, 903-983-8295.
”Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900;” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org .
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity;” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: (903) 845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum.
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Sacred Harp Singing National Convention, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. Information: 903-863-5379 or rl_Vaughn@yahoo.com . Attraction: Hiistoric form of Folk Christian music featuring acappella and four-part harmony.
American Legion’s 100th Birthday Celebration; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 140, next door to Teague Park in Longview. Presented by Gregg County’s three American Legion Posts — Posts 140 and 232 in Longview and Post 280 in Kilgore.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days.
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: river sidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Second Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race by Greater Longview United Way; starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Teague Park pond. Cost: Team entry $200. Information: longviewunitedway.org/great-cardboard-boat-race, and /www.facebook.com/The-Great-Cardboard-Boat-Race-167571857243332 .
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer.Cost: Free admission. Information: Riley Crocker at 903-746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com .
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview; Sept. 28, gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
“Longview Listens: Accidentally Naive;” hosted by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention Unity and Diversity Committee; 6 p.m. Aug. 12; First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. Focus on open and civil dialogue in small group conversations centered around being “Accidentally Naïve” about race and culture. Cost: Free, but RSVP requested by calling (903) 237-1019 or signing up through Facebook @longviewunityanddiversity.
Workshop with NY Best Selling Author Christie Craig, hosted by East Texas Writers Association; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Presentation on “Build a Character, Build a Story.” Cost: $45 through Sept. 10, then $50. Information: easttexasauthorsassociation.com/writing-workshop.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Line Dancing Class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Carthage Community House at Davis Park in Carthage. $5 per person. For more details call Tami at (903) 503-2269.
Queen of Hearts Concert, 6 p.m., Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage.
Heather Nikole Harper and Kaleb Morrow Concert, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage.
Country Music Hayride, 2 p.m., Saturday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Dusty Boots performs as part of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Weekend. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under age 6.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Hair-Cut-Athon, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 17, The Village Salon, 1118 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The Village Salon hosts its 9th annual Hair-Cut-Athon, providing free haircuts for school-aged children. Prizes and snacks will be given out. Donations to benefit Mission Carthage will be accepted.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com .
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Information: 903-665-1939, scarlettohardy.com .
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org .
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org .
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com .
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net .
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org .
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Patrinell: The Total Experience Documentary Screening, 6 p.m., Friday, Turner Community Center, 1023 MLK Blvd. in Carthage. This documentary focuses on Carthage pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright, who founded the Total Experience Gospel Choir and the Oneness Christian Center and has been providing humanitarian relief and spiritual guidance for decades.
Prayer Breakfast, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 FM 1794 East in DeBerry. Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church hosts its annual prayer breakfast. There will be prayer, food, fun and fellowship. Guest speaker is Sister Ruthie Smith from Marshall. For more information, call (903) 315-7645.
Diabetes Community Support Group, 10 a.m., Aug. 14, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. The Diabetes Community Support Group begins its second year of meeting with a discussion on safety in the home.
FESTIVALS
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Weekend, today through Sunday in Carthage. The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame hosts its annual John Ritter Showcase, Hall of Fame Show and Gospel at the Hall events. Special guests this year include The Gaitlin Brothers and Dallas Wayne, Tony Booth, Melissa Evans, Billie Jo, Linda Davis and Holly Tucker. This year’s inductees are Jeannie C. Riley, Claude Gray and Rodney Crowell. Tickets for the John Ritter Tribute Showcase at the Carthage Civic Center on Aug. 9 are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets for the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Show at the Carthage Civic Center on Aug. 10, are between $60 and $100. Gospel at the Hall, held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame on Aug. 11, is free. To purchase tickets, visit the Panola County Chamber of Commerce at 300 W. Panola St. in Carthage or call (903) 693-6634.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Lydia Can’t Breathe, 9 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
South Austin Moonlighters, 8 p.m. Friday,Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
The Haggertys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Mike Donnell, 9 p.m. Friday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com .
The Haggertys, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Hubcap & the Loose Nuts, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Room & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: 903-535-7956, facebook.com/xln.on5th.poolhall.
Mark David Manders, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s. 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: 903-266-9377, cowboystyler.com .
Texas County Roads, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Matt Raker, 8 p.m. Saturday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Tuesday Acoustic Jam, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Espinoza Music Academy, 104 N. Johnson St., Mineola.
Cody Wayne, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com .
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
TMA Family Day, 2 to 4 p.m. second Saturday of each month, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Attractions: arts projects, exhibits and refreshments.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children ages 3-6.
Stories on the Lawn, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Story time for children ages 3 to 6.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
”Disney’s Newsies — The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $20. Tickets in advance: tylercivictheatre.com .
”Shrek the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Country Playhouse performing in Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola. Cost: $15 adults, $7 students. Tickets: 903-569-2300.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” through Aug. 25, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free.
”Book, Book & More Books,” through Nov. 10, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
”Solo Show: Sharon Grimes,” Aug. 10 to Sept. 14, gallery in Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: free.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
”Sportsology,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .”10th Anniversary,” Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com .
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
SPEAKERS/PRESENTATIONS
Bert Lindey, 1 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The author of “Razor Sharp” and “Quick Tender” will talk about and sign his books.
FESTIVALS/SPECIALS EVENTS
East Texas Locals Live Car Show, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Villages at Cumberland Park, Tyler. Cost: free.
FARMERS MARKETS
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.
VAN ZANDT/HENDERSON/ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC
Danny Ray Harris, 8 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points.
Justin Cashion, 8 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points.
Luke LaPrade, 8 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler.
Derek Black, 9 p.m. Saturday, Red Bull Saloon, Murchison.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Free Outdoor Movie, “Captain Marvel,” 8 p.m.Saturday, 201 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Free movie, “Christopher Robin,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Movie House, 255 W. Main, Van.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com .
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org .
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org .
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org .
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Wines in the Pines, 6 p.m. Friday, departure from Palestine depot. Texas State Railroad presents one of its adult Wines in the Pines excursions. Attractions: Catered dinner at Rusk depot, sampling of chocolates and wine aboard the train. Cost: Ticket prices vary. Tickets: texasstaterailroad.net .FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.