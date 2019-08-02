GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Tyler Dudley, 7 p.m. Friday, Kilgore City Park, Kilgore . After 5 Concert Series.
Mayson Garner, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Tanner Sparks, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry — Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Featuring Dale Cummings — Songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and Lisa Layne (who performed with Vince Vance & The Valliants). Cost: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, thegladewateropry.com .
Stratoblasters, 8 p.m. Friday , Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $10. Information: 903-345-4289, bigsandymusichall.com .
Downtown Live — The Summer Session, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza in Downtown Longview. Featuring Post Profit. Cost: Free. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Comedy Magic Show — The Magic of Eric Eaton; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 6:45 p.m.; Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley in Longview. Cost: $20 VIP, $10 general admission, $15 at the door. Information: eventbrite.com “The Comedy Magic of Eric Eaton.”
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Performers: Todd Mitchell, Gilmer; Linda Flesher, Gladewater; Keith Johnston, Shreveport, La.; Sandy Randall and Tammy Oropeza, Fort Worth; Linda Eddings,- Watauga; and Hunter Collins, Nacodoches. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Paul Clinkey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday , Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Brick Street Blues Band, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Woodstock Anniversary Celebration, 8 p.m. Saturday, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 advance, $20 (cash) door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com . Attraction: Performers present the music of Woodstock.
Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Comedy Magic Show — The Magic of Eric Eaton; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 6:45 p.m.; Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley in Longview. Cost: $20 VIP, $10 general admission, $15 at the door. Information: eventbrite.com “The Comedy Magic of Eric Eaton.”
Dive In Movie; 8 p.m. Saturday; Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont; featuring “Aquaman.” Cost: $5 per person, ages 3 and younger admitted free. Information: Longview Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
Jurassic Adventure, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11, at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Featuring animatronic dinosaurs and a children’s activity area. Cost: $24 adults ages 13 and older, $29 children ages 2 to 12. Information: myjurassicadventure.com and dinoexpeditionllc@gmail.com .
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: At the circus box office the day of the show: $18 adults, $14 children; free children’s tickets at area merchants advance tickets online at eventbrite.com . Information: sharonshriners.com .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
”The Saga of Katy & the Gamblin’ Lady,” family friendly popcorn theater summer fundraiser for Theatre Longview; 1:30 p.m. Saturday; First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Cost: $5, with popcorn, snacks and drinks for sale. Information. www.theatrelongview.com .
164th Anniversary East Texas Sacred Harp Convention; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. Oldest singing convention in Texas expects about 300 people to celebrate tradition of Sacred Harp singing. Cost: Free to attend, donations welcome. Information: (903) 863-5379.
Longview Symphony Season tickets on sale, 10 percent off through Aug. 15. Season: Voyage A Paris Concert — Sept. 14, featuring new conductor Maestro Jerry Steichen, pianist Kimi Kawashima, and Mezzo-Soprano Kimberly LaGraff; Community Chamber Concert — Nov. 3, featuring Steichen and the principal musicians of the Longview Symphony; Home For The Holidays Concert — Dec. 6, with favorite carols and carolers; An Evening of Romance Concert — Feb. 16, featuring Steichen at the Steinway with Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora; Disney’s A Dream Is A Wish Concert — April 24, featuring music of classic and contemporary Disney films. Information: longviewsymphony.org .
”The Dixie Swim Club,” presented by Theatre Longview; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18; Grace Crossing UMC, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway. Cost: free for children 6 and younger; online in advance $15.70 for adults, $13 for students, veterans and first responders; Cash prices at the door $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, veterans or first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
Blues and Jazz Festival at the Kokomo Theatre; featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 29 except Aug. 15, Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com or 903-918-2132.
Fulll Moon Party; featuring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing performing “Swing Doo Rock;” doors open at 7:30 p.m. for 8 p.m. concert Aug. 15; The Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Free showing of “Grease” follows concert. Cost: $15 online at eventbrite.com and $10 at Kokomo ticket window. Information: (903) 918-2132.
”Great Russian Nutcracker” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
”Lonesome Dove” exhibit; through Aug. 31; East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore College, Kilgore. Featuring images taken during filming of the 1989 miniseries by renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittliff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu, 903-983-8295.
”Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900;” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org .
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity;” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org.
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org.
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: (903) 845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com.
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum.
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com.
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com.
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org.
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Repeats are Neat, 7:15 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex Exhibit Building. 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Information; repeatsareneat.com .
American Legion’s 100th Birthday Celebration; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 140, next door to Teague Park in Longview. Presented by Gregg County’s three American Legion Posts — Posts 140 and 232 in Longview and Post 280 in Kilgore.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days.
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: river sidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
The 47th annual Asbury House Child Enrichment Center Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 am. to noon Saturday, Faith Center of the First United Methodist Church, Whaley Street entrance, in downtown Longview. Cost: $2 addmission. Information: asburyhouse.net .
Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Attractions: dinner, door prizes, drawings and auctions. Cost: $40 each, $80 couple, $25 youth. Information, 903-746-5644, deltawaterfowl.org .
Bags & Bling Bingo, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Proceeds benefit women’s build new home project for Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. Cost: $40, sold only in advance at www.facebook.com/events/319846935377960. Information: Liz Patterson at 903-236-0900 ext. 208, via email at operations@longviewhabitat.org, or on Facebook at Facebook.com/northeasttexas.habitat .
Second Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race by Greater Longview United Way; starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Teague Park pond. Cost: Team entry $200. Information: longviewunitedway.org/great-cardboard-boat-race, and /www.facebook.com/The-Great-Cardboard-Boat-Race-167571857243332 .
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer. Information: Riley Crocker at 903-746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com .
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview; Sept. 28, gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
“Longview Listens: Accidentally Naive;” hosted by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention Unity and Diversity Committee; 6 p.m. Aug. 12; First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. Focus on open and civil dialogue in small group conversations centered around being “Accidentally Naïve” about race and culture. Cost: Free, but RSVP requested by calling (903) 237-1019 or signing up through Facebook @longviewunityanddiversity.
HARRISON/MARION/ PANOLA
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
The Great American Read exhibit, through Aug. 2, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The free exhibit is based on the popular PBS television series The Great American Read. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com .
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Information: 903-665-1939, scarlettohardy.com .
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org .
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org .
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com .
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net .
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org .
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com .
SMITH/WOOD/CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Jazz Connection, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Death Therapy and other bands, 9 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Andie Kay Joynor and Nate Kipp, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: outhousetickets.com. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Bron Burbank, 8 p.m.Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
Bluez Boyz, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Sweet Pain, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Room & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: 903-535-7956, facebook.com/xln.on5th.poolhall.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Sean Christopher, 5 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Saturday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Saturday, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com.
Blacktop Syndicate and other bands, 7 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.,Tyler. Cost: $45 to 55. Tickets: liberttyler.com.
Eric George, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com.
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through July 31, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Story Time — “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School”: 11 a.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2624
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
“Disney’s Newsies — The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $20. Tickets in advance: tylercivictheatre.com .
“Shrek, the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Country Playhouse performing in Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola. Cost: $15 adults, $7 students. Tickets: 903-569-2300.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Texas Birds: Works by Frank X. Tolbert 2,” through Aug. 4; “Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” through Aug. 25. Cost: free. Information: 903-595-1001, tylermuseum.org .
Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Attractions: “Sportsology” exhibit and shows in the dome. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Expedition Egypt” through Aug. 4 in annex and permanent exhibits. Cost: $2 for “Expedition Egypt” only and $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older for museum. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. On View: “Art by A.C. Gentry Jr. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Gallery at Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On view: “4 Show,” art by Catherine Night, Kailan Counahan, Lisa Rachel Horlander and Dace Kidd, through Sept. 8. Cost: free. Information: martinwalkerlaw.com .
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Wood County Old Settlers Reunion, Thursday through Saturday, Gov. Jim Hogg City Park, 518 S. Main, Quitman. Attractions: vendors, carnival, live music and food.
East Side Fiber ARTists Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler.
East Texas Book Bash, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: $10 general admission; $15 VIP. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
First Friday at TMA, 11 a.m. first Friday of each month, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. Tyler. Free guided tour.
FUNDRAISERS
Literacy Council of Tyler Corporate Spelling Bee, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Green Acres Baptist Church, 1697 Troup Highway. Cost: $40. Tickets: lcotyler.org or 9039-533-0330.
FARMERS MARKETS
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Lindale Farmers Market, each Saturday through Aug. 31, Old Mill Pond Museum, Lindale.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Pickin’ in the Park, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown square, Canton. Musicians perform.
Jades, Flores, Kadie Lynn and Riley Thompson, 1-4 p.m. and Whiskey Pants 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points. Information: 903-432-2337, cedarcreekbrewery.com.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Saturday, Athens Brewing Co., 101 E. Tyler St., Athens.
Tyler Stokes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler.
Kid Icarus, 9 p.m. Saturday, Red Bull Saloon, Murchison.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Family Movie Night, 5 p.m. every Thursday, Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens.
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
”Disney’s My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto’s Musical Tale,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford St., Palestine. Cost: $15 adults, $10 students. Tickets: thetexastheaer.com, Palestine Chamber of Commerce.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com.
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org.
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org.
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
First Monday Trade Days, throughout the day Thursday through Sunday, trades grounds, Canton.
FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.