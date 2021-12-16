LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Dec. 22-Jan. 3 for the holidays. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway 259 N., is open from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3. The Christmas light drive-through features nearly 4 million lights. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Loblolly Model Train featuring the Polar Express, Dec. 4-23, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Trains will run 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in conjunction with ArtWalk. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/christmas .
Christmas Bach’s Lunch, presented by the Longview Symphony, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring Pistons, Pipes and Reeds. Doors open at noon. Dining area will be closed. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/longviewsymphony .
Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Hugh Camp Memorial Park, Liberty City. Featuring a light display and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Featuring classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $15, available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com. Limited seating. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Jackson’s Theatre Season Reveal, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. The event is an opportunity to visit the former Gladewater Opry to see what’s in store for the 2022 season of what is now Jackson’s Theatre. Admission: Free. Auditions for the new season are Dec. 11-12 for musicians, actors, dancers and singers. Information: (936) 661-7658.
ArtsView Children’s Theatre First Night Gala, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Tickets: $100. Information: https://www.facebook.com/artsviewtheatre/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001.
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sheila & Alan Acoustic, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Noonday, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Dec. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Acoustic, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blackbox Acoustic, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Elf, The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Dec. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randall Armstrong Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, TASCA, Highway 110S and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Cost: $8. Snacks are available. All are welcome. Information (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Piney Park Trail of Lights, 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Jan. 1, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Ticket information: https://pineypark.com/tickets/ .
Ninth Annual Christmas in the Park, 6 to 9 p.m. 16, 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Daingerfield State Park, 455 Park Road 17, Daingerfield. Admission: Free entrance with canned food donation. Features: holiday lights and decorated campsites. Santa Claus will be on hand Dec. 17-18 to wave to visitors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DaingerfieldStatePark .