LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, family activities, food trucks and lounging. Information: https://www.facebook.com/80acremarket/ .
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, open through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Tickets: $25 general admission, $40 ringside. Information: https://www.dwarfanators.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show: “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Jingle and Mingle, 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Fellowship Bible Church, 4600 McCann Road, Longview. Includes a gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, ugly sweater contest, hot cocoa bar and singing around the fire. Information: https://longviewfbc.com/ .
Santa & Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17, Hugh Camp County Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. The light display will be open from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Admission: Free.
NIGHT LIFE
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Dec. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Down Home, 5 p.m. Dec. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Song Swap, 5 p.m. Dec. 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford, 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Loosey Anna Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cole Allen Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & Sheila Weaver Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 11 and Dec. 16-25, 12885 CR 192, Tyler. Tyler’s only drive-through light park, Up in Lights is a 1 mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission: $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers. Information: http://tylerlights.com/ .
Holiday Ball, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16, Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. The event will feature a performance by Smooth Cactus Band. Refreshments will be served. Attire: semi-formal. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: $6. Information: (903) 531-1370.
“If Every Day Was Like Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Featuring Elvis tribute artists Bill Cherry and Moses Snow, Shake Rattle & Roll and Fever the band. Tickets: $35-$60. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .{/span}
6th Annual ETX Ugly Sweater Contest & Christmas Party, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 17, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Event will include prizes, live music featuring PanikDevice. Contest judging will begin at 9 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $12 advance, $15 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
TD Wilt, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Josh Mandreger, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“The Nutcracker,” presented by the Marshall Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $45. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
“Walk to Bethlehem,” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, Marshall. The live Nativity walk-through event includes five scenes retelling the Christmas story with actors, scenery, animals and choirs. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 935-3787.
Piney Park Trail of Lights, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
Wonderland of Lights, downtown Marshall. Events include Christmas parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 3; Christmas car show, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street, 10 a.m. Dec. 17. In addition to the millions of white lights adorning the Harrison County Courthouse, the festival also includes an outdoor ice skating rink, vintage carousel, train and a collection of tiny houses making up Santa’s Village. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022 .
Christmas Express Train, presented by Historic Jefferson Railway, narrated train rides at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 24. Tickets: $15, children free. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .
Christmas on the Bayou Boat Tours, presented by Turning Bayou Riverboat Tours, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17. An hourlong riverboat tour down the Big Cypress Bayou. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 ages 4-12, free for children under 3 years old. Information: (903) 665-2222.
Christmas on Polk Street, Dec. 17, downtown Jefferson. Featuring live music, shopping, dining, sales, Christmas treats and giveaways. Cost: Free.
Dallas String Quartet holiday concert, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Features a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. Tickets: $40-$50. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .