LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, open through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
NIGHT LIFE
Jenn Ford, 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Rick Brown and Lone Star Bootleggers, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke Thursday, 8 p.m. Dec. 29, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Aces & 8’s, 5 p.m. Dec. 30, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
New Year’s Eve Party, 5 p.m. Dec. 31, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & Sheila Weaver Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andrew Toole Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Venture South, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
New Year’s Eve Bash Featuring Lyrical Valor, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 11 and Dec. 16-25, 12885 CR 192, Tyler. Tyler’s only drive-through light park, Up in Lights is a 1 mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission: $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers. Information: http://tylerlights.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
New Year’s Eve with Bobby Irwin Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Josh Mandreger, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Michael Summers of 30 Miles East, 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Pete Henry, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. Jan. 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Piney Park Trail of Lights, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
Wonderland of Lights, downtown Marshall. Hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 23 and 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 27-29. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022 .
Christmas Express Train, presented by Historic Jefferson Railway, narrated train rides at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 24. Tickets: $15, children free. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .