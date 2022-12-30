LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, open through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12 for a one-day pass; $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12 for a two-day pass. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Information: www.herpshow.net, www.Facebook.com/HERPShow .
MLK Jr. Citywide Celebration, Jan. 13-16, various locations in Longview. Activities include opening reception and jazz concert, parade, community festival, humanitarian award celebration and march . Information and schedule: https://longviewtexas.gov/4262/MLK-Jr-Celebration .
Candlelight Chamber Concert, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Aces & 8’s, 5 p.m. Dec. 30, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, Heather Linn & the Deacons, 5 p.m. Dec. 31, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Venture South, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Lyrical Valor, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $60. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Dean Stanfield & Friends, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Tickets: $30. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
Holiday in the Garden, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30-31, Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Display of holiday lights inside and outside the garden.
The Doo Wop Project, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical” and “A Bronx Tale.” Tickets: $44 to $64. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
”The General,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
New Year’s Eve with Bobby Irwin Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Pete Henry, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. Jan. 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. Jan. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Cody Norman, 8 p.m. Jan. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Piney Park Trail of Lights, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
Wonderland of Lights, downtown Marshall. Hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 30. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022 .