LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
“The Dust Bowl,” on display through Dec. 11, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit examines the trials and tribulations of the people living in the Great Plains during the Great Depression. It features photos made during the 1930s from photographers working for the Farm Security Administration and images by Nebraska photographer Bill Ganzel, who re-photographed Dust Bowl survivors in the 1970s. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Information: 903-983-8295, http://www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
A Green Christmas, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, the event will include music, food, arts and crafts, game booth and performances. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewParks .
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway 259 N., is open from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3. The Christmas light drive-through features nearly 4 million lights. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Gladewater Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, downtown Gladewater.
Loblolly Model Train featuring the Polar Express, Dec. 4-23, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Trains will run 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in conjunction with ArtWalk. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/christmas .
Holiday ArtWalk, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/artwalklongview .
Holiday Tea Room & Market,” Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-10. Cost: $28 for meal. Also available, holiday dining experience with complimentary mimosas and personal server for one group of 8-10 people. Cost: $400. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org .
“Home for the Holidays,” annual Christmas show presented by the Kilgore College Rangerettes, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 12, Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus. The Broadway-style show featuring the Rangerettes, Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, KHS Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company and the Bullard High School Belles. Tickets: $15, available online through Dec. 12. Information: www.rangerette.com .
Mirth & Merriment, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12, Van Cliburn Auditorium, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Mirth & Merriment includes Texas Shakespeare Festival alums sharing Christmas tales, songs and poems. Featuring DJ Canaday, Jo Garcia-Reger, Micah Goodding, Rick Higginbotham, Jonathan Kaan, Joseph Kaan and Lauren Ufkes. Cost: $30. Information: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/TexasShakespeare/4442 .
Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18, Hugh Camp Memorial Park, Liberty City. Featuring a light display and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $25. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Frozen Christmas Circus, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 11, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A cast of colorful, international circus artists will be showing off their aerial and acrobatic skills accompanied by Santa’s elves. Also includes jugglers, contortionists, laser shows, musicians and princesses. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children ages 2 to 12. Information: https://www.facebook.com/FrozenChristmasCircus .
A Green Christmas, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, the event will include music, food, arts and crafts, game booth and performances. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewParks .
Frozen Christmas Circus, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 11, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A cast of colorful, international circus artists will be showing off their aerial and acrobatic skills accompanied by Santa’s elves. Also includes jugglers, contortionists, laser shows, musicians and princesses. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children ages 2 to 12. Information: https://www.facebook.com/FrozenChristmasCircus .
Tis the Season! A Geekmas Celebration, presented by Kilgore Geekend, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11, near the Texan Theater in downtown Kilgore. Featuring photos and story time with Santa, music and dance performances, local vendors and artists, food truck and local dining, holiday pinup contest and petting zoo. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Kilgoregeekend/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Featuring classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $15, available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com. Limited seating. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Jackson’s Theatre Season Reveal, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. The event is an opportunity to visit the theater and see what’s in store for the 2022 season. Admission: Free. Auditions for the new season are Dec. 11-12 for musicians, actors, dancers and singers. Information: (936) 661-7658.
NIGHT LIFE
Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 9, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001.
Wes Jeans, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
DC and the Mudd Katt Blues Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Cole Allen Acoustic, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Venture South, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Acoustic, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & Alan Acoustic, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 11 and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Elf, The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Troup Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 9, downtown Troup.
Big Sandy Annual Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, downtown Big Sandy.Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jake Bush, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Hamish Mackay, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Travis Bolt, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Charla Murray, 12 p.m. Dec. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randall Armstrong Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, TASCA, Highway 110S and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Cost: $8. Snacks are available. All are welcome. Information (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Piney Park Trail of Lights, 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Ticket information: https://pineypark.com/tickets/ .