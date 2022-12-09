LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ . Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Ryan Matthew. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, open through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/ .
Library Cheermeister Party, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Longview Public Library Eastman Plaza, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Event will include crafts, food, games, activity stations, performances and Christmas story time with Santa Flavious and his magical elves. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ .
“Longview In Living Color,” 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://fb.me/e/2QWPuBEuZ .
Mirth & Merriment, 7:30 Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Features Texas Shakespeare Festival alums sharing Christmas tales, songs and poems. Tickets: $30. Information: https://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, downtown Longview. Theme: “Hot Rods and Hot Dogs.” Pet adoptions available from Regard4Life. Cost: Free.
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show. The outside theater is closed for the season; the inside theater is open with limited seating. Nov. 26: “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne; Dec. 3: “Christmas in Connecticut,” starring Barbara Stanwyck; Dec. 10: “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney; Dec. 17: “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Santa & Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, Hugh Camp County Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. The light display will be open from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Admission: Free.
Holiday Market & Tea Room, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Luncheon, noon to 1 p.m.; market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6-9. Tickets: $30 for meal. Information: www.lmfa.org .
Brian Regan Live, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The comedian has his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan.” Tickets: $30 to $65 Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
A Green Christmas, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Includes performances, vendors, games, arts and crafts, sleigh ride, Adopt-a-Tree competition, movie and appearance by the Grinch. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3889/Parks-Recreation .
Holiday Gift Market, benefiting Hope for Pets Rescue, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Infinity Event Center, 300 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Information: https://www.hopeforpetsrescue.com/ .
“Barkin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Holiday Hop, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview. Annual come and go open house will showcase “Santa PAWS Giving Tree” and also includes drinks, desserts, vendors and classic Christmas carols. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3885/Animal-Care-and-Adoption-Center .
Annual Christmas Show, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, Longview. Includes music, dance and worship. Tickets: $5. Information: https://www.nblongview.org/events/christmasshow .
NIlive music, comedy at clubs, bars, restaurants Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001. Mason Dawson Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 26, Reo Bar & Grill, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
David Allen and the Drifting Outlaws, 5 p.m. Dec. 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Snake Bone, 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke Thursday, 9 p.m. Dec. 15, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sheila & The Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Randy C. Moore Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Loosey Anna Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17, downtown Tyler. Featuring Caldwell Band. Admission: free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Children’s Park of Tyler, 110 E. Dobbs, St., Tyler. The event includes lights throughout the park, Christmas carols around the Christmas tree, s’mores, and the signature snowman soup. Information: https://www.childrensparktyler.org/ .
Christmas Extravaganza, presented by the TJC Apache Band and Apache Belles, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, 1303 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. An evening of live music, dancing, sing-a-longs. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/culturalartsdistrict .
Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 11 and Dec. 16-25, 12885 CR 192, Tyler. Tyler’s only drive-through light park, Up in Lights is a 1 mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission: $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers. Information: http://tylerlights.com/ .
“Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Christmas Wonderland, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Hamptons of Tyler, 4200 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Includes hot chocolate, a walk through the North Pole, pictures with Santa, holiday crafts station. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/the-hamptons/ .
”A Christmas Carol,” annual Christmas concerts presented by the Tyler Community Band, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Drive, Tyler; 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Blvd., Tyler. Directed by Neil Smith. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerCommunityBand/ .
“Winter Wonderland,” presented by Tyler Civic Chorale, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Admission: $25 in advance, $30 at the door, free for students and children. Information: https://www.tylercivicchorale.org/events .
Hit the Bricks Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10, downtown Tyler. Event includes vendors, gift wrapping, holiday music and photos with Santa. Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler/ .
Breakfast with Santa, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. The breakfast includes a visit and picture with Santa, arts and crafts, hot chocolate, doughnuts and a letter to Santa. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Holiday Ball, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16, Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. The event will feature a performance by Smooth Cactus Band. Refreshments will be served. Attire: semi-formal. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission. $6. Information: (903) 531-1370.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Two Step Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $12 advance, $15 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
TD Wilt, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Cade Holliday, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Dec. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“Walk to Bethlehem,” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, Marshall. The live Nativity walk-through event includes five scenes retelling the Christmas story with actors, scenery, animals and choirs. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 935-3787.
Piney Park Trail of Lights, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
Wonderland of Lights, downtown Marshall. Events include Christmas parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 3; Christmas car show, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street, 10 a.m. Dec. 17. In addition to the millions of white lights adorning the Harrison County Courthouse, the festival also includes an outdoor ice skating rink, vintage carousel, train and a collection of tiny houses making up Santa’s Village. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022 .
Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes, Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, various locations in the city of Jefferson. Featuring four historic homes, lavishly decorated for Christmas, and docents in period costumes to tell the story of each one. Cost: $25, free for children under 12. Information: https://jeffersoncandlelight.com/ .
Christmas Express Train, presented by Historic Jefferson Railway, narrated train rides at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec 3, 10, 17 and 24. Tickets: $15, children free. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .
Christmas on the Bayou Boat Tours, presented by Turning Bayou Riverboat Tours, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17. An hourlong riverboat tour down the Big Cypress Bayou. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 ages 4-12, free for children under 3 years old. Information: (903) 665-2222.
Candlelight Chamber Concert Series, 7 p.m. Dec 3, string quartet; 7 p.m. Dec. 10, brass quintet Christ Episcopal Church, 703 S. Main St., Jefferson. Concerts will feature musicians from the Shreveport and Marshall Symphony Orchestras. Admission: Free.
Christmas on Polk Street, Dec. 17, downtown Jefferson. Featuring live music, shopping, dining, sales, Christmas treats and giveaways. Cost: Free.
“Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi,” holiday concert presented by Dallas String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Features a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. Tickets: $40 to $50. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .