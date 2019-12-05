Gregg/Rusk
NIGHTLIFE
Cole Allen, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Longview SP!NZ — Horsin’ Around, featuring Tomy Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes,” 7 p.m. Friday, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Facebook.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Mike Tucker and Friends with special guest The Purple Hulls. Cost: Donations accepted. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Comedian Daryl Felsberg and friends, 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Reo Creole Comedy Saloon, 4716 W. Loop 281. Information: www.facebook.com/REOStarplex.
Jimmy Wallace Stratoblasters, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Mark Bryan t — White House; Todd Mitchell — Gilmer; Rhylee — White House; Clinton Gandy — Longview; Linda Flesher — Gladewater; and Jacob Lewis- Longview. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Blaine Hart, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
What the Funk!?, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Josh Davis (Elvis tribute artist) Christmas concert. Cost: $10. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Chase Dawson — Carthage; Courtney Taylor — Liberty City; Sid Cox — Palestine; Randall Armstrong — Crandall; Adri Anna -Argle. Cost: adults $10, children $5 Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Social Club, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaggards, 9 p.m. Dec. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
A Dagnabbit New Year At Leon’s, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road. Information: Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Pancakes with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church of Longview Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. Pictures with Santa, crafts. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
Christmas at the Courthouse, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Petting zoo, pony rides, hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus, free Christmas Express train ride. Cost: Free. Informaton; (903) 2360-8400.
Sensitive Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: www.longviewmall.com
Kids’ Story Time at Oil Horse!, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Hosted in conjunction with the Longview Public Library. Cost: Free. Information; Facebook.
Storytime with Santa and Elves, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Longview Public Library’s Eastman Plaza, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information; (903) 237-1340, Facebook.
Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free.
Cookies & Claus, 10 a.m.- noon Dec. 14, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: www.longviewmall.com.
Christmas Movie on the Eastman Plaza, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Free popcorn and hot chocolate, bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Family Christmas Party, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 19, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Games, prizes, refreshments. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
A Swingin’ Christmas Show at the Kokomo Theatre, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Classic Christmas carols:” Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Santa Baby,” “Let it Snow” and more, followed by free movie — “Going My Way” on Dec. 7, “Holiday Inn” on Dec. 14, White Christmas on Dec. 21 and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 28. Cost; $20, reervations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Longview Symphony: Home for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m. Friday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring special guests Dana Pundt and Jon Starling. Cost: $5 for children younger than 13, $10 for students, adults $20 to $50. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Sunday, LeTourneau University Center Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring soprano Angela Turner Wilson on “Ava Maria” and Handel’s “Rejoice Greatly;” also “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutrcracker Fantasy.” Cost: $5 adults, free for students and children. Information: East Texas Symphonic Band on Facebook.
Messiah Sing, 7-8:15 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Community performance of Handel’s “Messiah” (Part 1 and the Hallelujah Chorus); one hour rehearsal for singers and musicians from 5-6 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Sing! An Irish Christmas, 7 p.m. Tuesday, LeTourneau Universit Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $40-$70. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Christmas Bach’s Lunch with Anthony Robinson, hosted by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20–1 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 508 N. Sixth St, Longview. Dining area opens at 11:45 a.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
”Sounds of the Season,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Cost: $5. Information: Purchase tickets by calling (903) 663-3100.
”Miracle on 34th Street: Live Radio Play,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; Texas Shakespeare Festival’s UpStairs Space, 815 Houston St., Kilgore. Cost: $25. Information: texasshakespeare.tix.com, (903) 983-8119.
First Presbyterian Church Handbell Festival, 4-5 p.m. Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.fpclongview.org.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, LeTourneau University Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $25-$40. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Music on the Square — Handbells, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
Music on the Square — Joshua Allen and Friends, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 18, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
Music on the Square — Dr. Paul Lee, organist, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Living History Christmas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. With Loblolly Model Trains and Holiday Village Exhibit, blacksmith, ornament making, children’s activities. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, Facebook, 903-753-5840.
Loblolly Model Train and Holiday Village Exhibit, through Dec. 21, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, 903-753-5840, Facebook.
Holiday ArtWalk Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Seeking businesses, artists, sculptors, musicians, actors, handmade items. Information: www.artwalklongview.com.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. today, downtown Longview.
Christmas in the Piney Woods 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. Drive-through decorated campsites; visit with Santa. Cost: Entrance fees waived for toy donation that goes to Tatum Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. Information: Martin Creek State Park on Facebook, 903-836-2984.
Christmas Open House, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Library decorated for Christmas, music by The Magills, refreshments, Santa. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 5, 6085 Hwy 259 N. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 2 million lights. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Paws & Claus, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road. Information: www.ongviewmall.com.
Gilmer Yulefest, variety of activities Saturday — 8:30 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at First Baptist Church, tickets $4 for adults, $3 for children online, $1 more at the door; 9 a.m-9 p.m. Gilmer Yulefest, downtown Gilmer; 6 p.m. Yulefest Christmas Parade, starts on Titus Street. Information: www.gilmeryulefest.com.
Pancakes with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church of Longview Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. Pictures with Santa, crafts. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
Christmas at the Courthouse, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Petting zoo, pony rides, hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus, free Christmas Express train ride. Cost: Free. Informaton; (903) 2360-8400.
Gladewater Christmas Parade — “An Old Fashioned Christmas,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Gladewater. Information: Gladewater Chamber of Commerce at (903) 845-5501 or gladewaterchamber.org/christmas-parade.
2019 Holiday Magic – Holiday Tea Room and Market, luncheon at noon, market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Dec. 13, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $28 for lunch. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org.
Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free.
Christmas in Kilgore, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, Downtown Kilgore. Holidayy music, family friendly events and games. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Adult Christmas Craft Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Advance registration required. For ages 18 and older. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Holiday Sip ‘N’ Shop, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road. Information: www.longviewmall.com.
First Night Gala hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Tapas, complimentary beer and wine and a champagne toast, cash bar, music by The Social Club. Cost: $100. Information; (903) 236-7535 or email artsview@artsviewact.com.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
ArtsView’s Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Family Fun Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m. Dec. 14, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Santa Flavious and Joshua that Elf; ArtsView show choir, hot cocoa, face painting, door prizes. Cost: early registration $35 for 5K and $25 for 1 mile; price increases $5 after Nov. 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
Christmas in Carthage, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. This annual celebration of all things Christmas will feature the Panola College Concert Band, Panola College Jazz Band, Panola College Chorale, the Panola Pipers, Panola Honor Choir, Bulldog Belles, dancers from Rowe Performing Arts, and other performers. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Dwaine Hubbard, Panola College band director, at dhubbard@panola.edu or call (903) 693-2027.
Celtic Angels Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $40-$50. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Christmas Craft, 10:30 a.m. to noon, today, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. Join the library for a Christmas craft! Pre-registration is required, and the library will schedule a second craft time if space fills up. Call (903) 693-6741.
Christmas in the Piney Woods, 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Martin Creek Lake State Park, County Road 2181-D, Tatum. Bring the kids to visit with Santa “by the fire” at the Bee Tree Loop. Campers will decorate their campsites for the holidays. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be served at the Group Picnic Pavilion. Entry fees are $3 for adults (13 years or older) and free for kids 12 and under. Entry fees will be waived for those who bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to the local Operation Blue Santa.
Service of Remembrance, 7 p.m., Friday, Hawthorn Funeral Home, 307 W. Wellington St. in Carthage. Hawthorn hosts a special service to remember those who have died this year and in years’ past as the holiday season gets underway.
Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marshall.
Santa Visits the Merket Farm, Saturday and Dec. 14, Merket Christmas Tree Farm, 785 FM 1794 in Beckville. The farm is open Thanksgiving from noon to 6 p.m., then 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the Christmas season.
Candlelight Tour of Homes, today through Saturday and Dec. 12-14, various locations in the city of Jefferson. Cost: $22.50 before Dec. 1, $25 starting Dec. 1. Information: JeffersonCandlelight.com.
Sparkles and Sprinkles, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Starr Family Home State Historic Site, 407 W. Travis St., Marshall. Crafting, slime making, story time, cookie decorating. Pre-register. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook, 903-935-3044, or email kellie.farr@thc.texas.gov.
Holiday Color Run, 9 a.m. Saturday, downtown Carthage. The Carthage Rotary Club hosts an inaugural Holiday Color Run. Fees are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under if registered by Nov. 22, then $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under during late registration. For more information, visit the Carthage Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
Gary ISD Festival of Lights, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Gary High School, 132 Bobcat Trail in Gary. The annual Festival of Lights includes food, live music, a pet parade, a chili cook-off and vendors. The Lighting of the Square will take place around 4 p.m.
Christmas in Clayton, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Clayton Community Center, intersection of Texas 315 and County Road 152 in Clayton. The Clayton Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary hosts a Christmas Holiday shopping event, where local vendors and artists will be selling their wares.
Christmas in the Country, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Deadwood United Methodist Church, 744 CR 445 just east of FM 31 South in Deadwood. Deadwood, Galloway and Logan churches come together to host children’s games, a Christmas Nativity Hayride and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Jefferson Sportsman’s Expo/ Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Cost: $7 at the door, $5 for children ages 11 to 15, $2 off for military, NRA and TSRA w/ID, free for uniformed first responders, children 10 and ounger free with parent. Information: www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar.
Free Movie in the Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Lions Park, sponsored by Marion County Fair Board and Fair Queens. Popcorn, candy canes, hot coco, apple cider, cookies, and more.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Logan Strong, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Randall King with Dakota Ritter, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Jason Misenheimer, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Salvation from Sundown, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Big Daddy Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Jonathan Webster, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Wood & Wire, 8 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Shane & Shane and Phil Wickham Christmas Tour, 5 p.m. Friday, True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, Tyler.
Patrick Odom, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Alex Smith, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Zane Williams Band with Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $12 advance, $15 day of show. Tickets: texasmusiccity.net.
DJ LC, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Slickrock Hoodoo, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
The Effinays and Money Chicha, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Tuxedo Cats, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Del Rio, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Withrow Coolley 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Luke LaPrade, 8 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Icehouse, 1470 N. Beaulah St., Hawkins. Information: Facebook.
John Rugg and the Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, TASCA, 10495 CR 2167. Whitehouse.
Scott White, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Dustin Becker, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
THEATER/MUSIC
”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Pollard Theater Center, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Cost: $10. Tickets: 903-531-0069, showtix4u.com.
”The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive. Cost: $18 adults, $15 students. Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com. Other performances: Dec. 12-15.
Yuletide Madrigal Feaste, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. Tyler Civic Chorale event featuring music and entertainment. Cost: $40. Tickets: tylercivicchorale.org.
‘A Very Jazzy Christmas,’ 7 p.m. Friday in the University of Texas at Tyler University Center Theater. Performers: UTT Jazz Ensemble, East Texas Youth Orchestra Jazz Band , UT Tyler performing groups. Cost: free.
American Dreamer, classical/folk group, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
East Texas Youth Orchestra holiday sing-along, 4 p.m. Sunday, Winona High School. Both the beginner and advanced ensembles will perform and then unite for a concert of traditional holiday music in a sing-along format.
Holiday Brass Bash, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Holiday concert featuring the ETSO Brass Quintet and Rose City Brass Quintet. Cost: $20 adults, $10 kids 11 and older and $5 kids up to 10. Tickets: etso.org.
Tiding of Joy Noon-Time Concert Series, noon Tuesday, Christ Church, 118 S. Bois d’Arc Ave., Tyler. Performing: Stephen F. Austin State University Chamber Singers.
Christmas Downtown, holiday concert, 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Performing: StoBro Ensemble. Cost: free. Lunch follows for $5.
”Noel — Come See What God Has Done,” 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Dec. 15, First Baptist Church Tyler, 301 W. Ferguson. A music and worship program featuring the church’s choir.
”Messiah” Sing-Along,” 5 p.m. Dec. 22, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St.
A Soulful Christmas 2.0, Tyler Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Program: holiday songs by George and Anita Faber. Cost: $25. Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
EVENTS
Tyler Christmas Parade and tree lighting, 6 p.m. today, downtown Tyler.
Azalea Trail of Lights, nightly in the Azalea District. See homes decorated for the holiday season.
Jacksonville Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. today, downtown on Commerce Street.
Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. Friday, The Children’s Park, 110 E. Dobbs. Activities: singing of Christmas carols and telling stories around the Christmas tree in the park, soup and s’mores, craft making.
Star Party Saturday, 8 p.m. Saturday, Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College. Telescopes will be set up for viewing of the sky.
Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St., Rusk.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Jacksonville Jingle Jog 5K & Fun Run, 9 a.m., Saturday, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health & Fitness, 2010 S. Jackson St., Jacksonville. Cost: $25 5K timed; $20 5K not-timed. Register: active.com.
Old Fashioned Christmas Festival, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Arp. Attractions: holiday themed activities and refreshments; parade at 6 p.m. and then tree lighting.
Whitehouse Christmas in the Park and Parade, Saturday, City Park in Whitehouse. Attractions: vendors, food trucks and activities for children from noon to 4 p.m.; Christmas Parade at 5:15 p.m.
Downtown Museums Open House, 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Museums and cultural attractions in downtown Tyler will have refreshments and holiday activities.
Kettle Crush 5K, 10 a.m. Jan. 1, Tyler Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Cost: $35 adults, $15 12 and under. Register: active.com. Benefits: Tyler Salvation Army.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
”Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco,” through Feb. 16, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“5% Show,” through Jan. 4, Martin Walker Law Firm, second-floor gallery, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. On view: Art by five women based in Dallas.
“Showcasing East Texas Artists,” through Dec. 21, Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
”Doug Carter Solo Exhibition,” through Dec. 28, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Information: valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
ELSEWHERE
Dogwood Jamboree, 7 p.m. Saturday, auditorium at Palestine High School, Palestine. Cost: $15 adults, $6 for children 6 to 10. Information: dogwoodjamboree.com.
Polar Express train rides, 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Palestine Depot of Texas State Railroad. Tickets: prices vary depending on the rail car. Reservations: are recommended, texasstaterailroad.net. Other dates: Dec. 12 to 15, 17 to 24 and 26 to 28.
CASA Country Christmas, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Living for the Brand Cowboy Church, 902 NE Loop 7, Athens. Event: fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley. Performing: Dave Alexander & the Big Texas Swing Band. Cost: $10 children, $20 adults. Tickets: ccc2019.brownpapertickets.com.
Christmas on the Square, Saturday, downtown Athens. Events: Lunch with Santa, noon; Yuletide Market, noon to 5 p.m.; lighting of a community Christmas Parade, dusk; Athens Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m.
”Oliver!” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Dec. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 15, Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens. Reservations: HCPAC.org or 903-675-3908.
”A Tuna Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Palestine Community Theater performing at Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, Palestine. Reservations: thetexastheatre.com.
Christmas in Palestine, Saturday. Activities: Christmas Parade of Lights at 7 p.m; Santa in Reagan Park after the parade.
Sounds of Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Palestine High School Auditorium, 1600 South Loop 256. The Anderson County Community Choir and Orchestra presents holiday music.