LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children younger than 3, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. “Feathers and Autumn Leaves” oil paintings by Frank Herbert on display through Jan. 29. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903- 983-8166.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., Overton. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N., Gladewater. Information: libertycitylocal@gmail.com .
EVENTS
“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Pine Tree Stadium, 3737 W. Loop 281, Longview. Pine Tree ISD kicks off the holiday season with a communitywide showing of the Christmas movie. Gates open at 5 p.m. Free hotdogs, chips and water. Masks and social distancing required.
Sheila Small Country Christmas Concert, 6 p.m. Dec. 5, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Admission: No cover. Information: https://www.facebook.com/harvestmoonbluegrass .
Christmas Express 2020, presented by Historic Jefferson Railway, narrated train rides, 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. The depot, 400 E. Austin St., in downtown Jefferson, opens at 11 a.m. each day. Tickets: $15 first class, $12 coach. Seating is limited. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .
Very Merry Movie Drive In, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, “The Polar Express” will be shown. Dress up in your PJs and enjoy the show.
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Dec. 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring “The Mountains of Switzerland,” “Paris Montmartre” and “A Festive Christmas.” Cost: $5, free for students and children but tickets are required for everyone. Masks are required. Information: 903-738-9442, www.etsymphonicband.com .
Holiday Market & Tea Room “2 Go,” pickups available 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 8-11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $25 for meal. Also available, holiday dining experience with complimentary mimosas and personal server for two groups of 8-10 people. Cost: $500. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org .
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 4 million lights, a lighted walking path and vendors. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
23rd Annual Christmas in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19, Hugh Camp Memorial County Park, Liberty City. Featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and thousands of Christmas lights.
Christmas Feed the Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Hiway 80 Family Christmas Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 721 Highway 259 (old Movie 9 Cinema), Longview, hosted by Grace Crossing United Methodist Church. Featuring 13 booths depicting the story of the birth of Jesus and toys for children.
NIGHTLIFE
Cole Allen, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Rafael Espinoza & The Rockabilly Band. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Mallory and Carson Wallace, Longview; Clinton Gandy, Longview; Scott Hampton, Longview; Sam Brannan, White Oak; Kaylynn Backus, Canton; McKenzie Jones, Llano. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Darrin Morris, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
MicroMania Midget Wrestling, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Mardi Gras Seafood Restaurant, 1350 Industrial Road, Mount Pleasant. Featuring a high-powered athletic pro-wrestling show along with some comedy. Tickets: $15 general admission, $30 ringside. Information: https://www.facebook.com/micromaniatour/ .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 1 to Labor Day; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day through February. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org , 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Sam Caleb, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Bryan White, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Bryan White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Daniel Rocha, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Harleton Holidays Outdoor Market, benefiting Harleton Fire Department, 10 a.m. Dec. 5, in the lot behind Wright On Taco Shop, Highway 154, Harleton. Featuring music, food, jewelry, clothing, art.
Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk, beginning at noon Dec. 5, downtown Jefferson. Featuring more than 20 stores and businesses. Guests are asked to leave a vote for their favorite wassail at their preferred businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place businesses. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4889636587743099 .
Wonderland of Lights Outdoor Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12, downtown Marshall. Featuring vendors from the region selling homemade Christmas and holiday decor, gifts and stocking stuffers. The market is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the downtown area on North Washington.
”It’s a USO Christmas,” presented by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players, 7 p.m. Dec. 11-12, VFW Post No. 10377, 1399 Highway 59 S., Jefferson. Cost: $15. Information: www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com .
Eighth Annual Christmas in the Park, Daingerfield State Park. Drive-thru only, featuring Christmas lights and decorated campsites, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18-19; Santa Claus on hand Dec. 18-19 to wave to the kids. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: Daingerfield State Park on Facebook.
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday through Dec. 19, Telegraph Park in Marshall.