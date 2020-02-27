GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Jennifer Marler, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Live Music with Low-D, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, GZ Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 2002 Judson Road, Suite 103. Information: (903) 247-8000.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Lynn Landry — Slaughter, La.; Sam Brannan — White Oak; Cathy Windham — Timpson; Davey Hamilton — Troup; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Kaylynn Backus -Canton; Frank Cheek — Dallas; Callie Mikal -Durant, Okla. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cole Allen, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 6:30 p.m. March 5, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. March 6, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws, 8 p.m. March 6, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Snakebone, 9 p.m. March 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
Darrin Morris, 6:30 p.m. March 11, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tyler Dudley, 6:30 p.m. March 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Covie, 8 p.m. March 13, Alibi & Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview. Facebook.
The Outlaw Republic, 8 p.m. March 13, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brick Street Blues Band, 8 p.m. March 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick, 6:30 p.m. March 18, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Patrick James, 6:30 p.m. March 19, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 10 p.m. March 20, Lonestar Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
Noon Day, 8 p.m. March 20, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. March 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., 7 p.m. March 24, Theatre Longview Improv Comedy Troupe Duck. Duck. Moose! fourth Tuesday of each month, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St. Information: Facebook.
Kelci and Reece, 6:30 p.m. March 25, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis, 6:30 p.m. March 26, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. March 27, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. March 27, Lone Star Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
Pool for Paws Singles 8 Ball Tournament, 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, Alibi Eastery & Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview. Fundraiser for free spay program. Cost: $10 entry fee for person plus quarters for the table, 21 years and older. Information: Alibie Eatery on Facebook.
Pool for Paws Singles 8 Ball Tournament, 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Page Pub and Pizzeria, 2647 Bill Owens Parkeway, Longview. Fundraiser for free spay program. Cost: $10 entry fee for person plus quarters for the table, 21 years and older. Information: Alibie Eatery on Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Little Big Techs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Longview and downtown museums. Hands on activities to explore science and technology. In coordination with Big Techs tours of Longview businesses. Information: www.visitlongviewtexas.com/news/2018/dec/31/big-techs/12.
School for Little Children Carnival & Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church gym, 400 N. Fredonia, entrance off Whaley Street. Cost: Wristbands $12 through Friday, $15 at the door, free for children younger than 2 and adults. Information: www.sflcparentsgroup.com/carnival-auction .
HighRidge Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Wylde Acres, 2864 Smelley Road, Longview. Hosted by HighRidge Church. Cost: $15 per family. Information: www.highridgelv.com/events/kids/daddy-daughter-dance .
Spring Break Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 10, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Spring Break Family Bingo, 2-3:30 p.m. March 10, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Longview Public Library spring break program. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Magician Johnny Magic, spring break performance for Longview Public Library, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 11, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Cost: Free. Information; 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Concert For Our Kids, 2-4 p.m. March 14, Heritage Plaza, at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Gamesters Paradise, bounce obstacle course, snow cones, step show by S.I.C. from Tyler, JaQuincy Randall, Focus Grigsby, the God Squad, ReleVent and Pradacal. Cost: Free. Information: https://tinyurl.com/selwrmu .
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov .
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library .
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“Jazzin’ Things Up” at the Kokomo Theatre” Speak Easy, exploring jazz music and history during the month of February, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by free movie, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Cost: $20, reservations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
“Greater Tuna” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: Online pricing $15.70 for general admission adults; $13 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Cash prices at the door $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
“Girls Doo It Too!” starring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m, followed by free movie featuring legendary female actresses each Saturday in March in honor of National Women’s Month; Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall, Longview. Cost $20. Information: www.kokomotheatre.com, (903) 918-2132, eventbrite.com .
Sting Ray Anthony, 4-7 p.m. March 7, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N. Presenting songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Cost: $20, $30 and $35 by calling 832-312-0074 or emailing stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, 7 p.m. March 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14-15, ArtsView Chlidren’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. Cost: $12 online, $15 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center – Spring Concert Series – Celebrating Longview’s 150 years of Musical Heritage, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays April 9-May14, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. April 9 — The Jazz Connection; April 16 — Covie and Co., April 23 — Low D, April 30 — Purple Hulls, May 7 — Dagnabbit, May 14 — Longview String Quartet. Cost: $10 per concert, $5 chlidren ages 12 and younger, free for children ages 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Longview Symphony — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Russell Lee Photographs,” through April 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. Exhibition organized by Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin and presented with Humanities Texas. Includes 10 photos the renowned documentary photographer took in 1939 in Kilgore. Museum hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $8 adults, $5 children ages 3-11, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” through March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit, April 4- June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; artists interested in participating should visit lmfa.org for more information. On display 5-8 p.m. April 9 during ArtWalk and regular museum hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free during Artwalk; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Celebrating 80 Years of the Rangerettes — Photographic Essay by O. Rufus Lovett, April 11-June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. ArtWalk 5-8 p.m. April 9, opening reception 6-8 p.m. April 11. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free for members, $5 for non-members, free during ArtWalk. Information: www.lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Information: www.facebook.com/zontapromboutique .
Big Techs, Saturday, free tours of participating Longview businesses at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Aaon, Dollar General Distribution Center, Eastman Chemical and Westlake, Holt CAT, Holt CAT Power Systems, Komatsu, Neiman Marcus Distribution Center, Nucor Steel, STEMCO, Cost: Free. Reservations required. Some age restrictions. Information: www.visitlongviewtexas.com/news/2018/dec/31/big-techs/12 .
Celebration of Black History Month, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. With Keynote speaker Hill Harper — actor, author and philanthropist; music by R&B legend Howard Hewett. Cost: Free, tickets must be reserved in advance, up to four per person. Information: www.belchercenter.com or (903) 233-3080.
Grassroots at The Green, 5-8 p.m. March 20, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. March 21, starting at Whataburger on Gilmer Road with cruise to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for transportation show. Cost: $10; $5 military, seniors; $2 city employees; free for children 10 and younger. Information: https://aridethroughhistory.com .
LeTourneau University Automotive Society Car Show, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 4, noon-5 p.m. April 5, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Variety of modern and antique cars. Proceeds beneft missions. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for LeTourneau students with ED, free for children younger than 12. Information: Ian Myers at 610-787-2381, email LetourneauAutoSociety@gmail.com or Facebook.
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $15 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Information: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
Mudbugs & Music, 6-10 p.m. March 28, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Crawfish, jambalaya, beer, frozen margaritas. Must be 21 or older to attend. Cost: $60. Information: http://arcofgreggco.org or Facebook.
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefitting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dabnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, April 4, benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
OUTDOORS
Longview Half Marathon, 6:30 a.m. March 21, starting at Tyler and Center streets in downtown Longview, hosted by East Texas Down Syndrome Group. Information: https://longviewhalfmarathonand321milerun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx .
HARRISON/ MARION/ PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Leap Year at Skinner’s with the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Saturday, Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club Restaurant & Bar, 107 W Austin St, Jefferson. Information: Facebook.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
“The Addams Family” musical, 7 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Presented by East Texas Baptist University School of Communication and Performing Arts. Cost: $10. Information: www.etbu.edu/box-office .
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m. Saturday , Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Souled Out performs. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
Celtics Angels, St. Patrick’s Day concert, 7:30 p.m. March 20, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: Starting at $40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or 903-934-7992.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
March Madness Art Show, March 2-13, Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Presented by Marshall Visual Arts Council. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. March 5 free and open to the public with music, food and silent auction. Artists 18 and older may enter. Email marshallartscouncil@gmail.com or call 903-935-4484. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Arnold Shrewsbury Exhibit, Through Friday, Fay Allison Gallery, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The college hosts an exhibit of hand-turned wood creations by Arnold Shrewsbury. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the library. Admission is free and during the library’s operating hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Jefferson Carnegie Library Golf Tournament, noon-5 p.m. March 28, Wood Hollow Golf Course, 5121 McCann Road, Longview. Cost: $60 fee includes lunch, greens fee, and golf cart. Four-member teams. Singles welcome. Mulligans 2 for $20. Raffle items ($5.00 for 1 ticket; 6 for $20). Call 903-665-8911.
SMITH/WOOD/CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Lucas Jagneaux, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Michael Carubelli, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Brad Ward & the Bad Habits, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Charley Crockett & the Vandoliers, 7 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Weekly Senior Dance, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Vegas Stars, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Dustin Becker Duo, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Covenant Olatunden, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com.
Joe Diffie, Monty Tipps, 7 p.m. Friday, Red Rooster Icehouse , 1470 N. Beaulah, Hawkins. Information: redroostericehouse.com
Ramoth Gilead, 7 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Star Parks, Roadkeeper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information, tickets: stanleysfamous.com.
Overdrive, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Kayla Owens, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Woodstock Party DJ event, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com.
Cody Norman, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Rd 1134, Tyler. Information: lagodelpino.com.
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: Facebook.
Steve Carpenter, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: Faebook.
Kyle Park, 4 p.m. Sunday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Darrin Morris, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/STAGE
“Melodies of the Golden Age,” Tyler Civic Chorale concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Tickets: $15. Reservations: tylercivicchorale.org .
“Cirque Eloize Hotel,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Cost: $47 to $62. Reservations: cowancenter.org .
East Texas Youth Orchestra Jazz Academy, 6 p.m. Sunday, Room 1221 of the University of Texas at Tyler’s Fine and Performing Arts Center. Free.
Tyler Junior College Jazz Festival, concerts at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 6, Whitehouse High School Auditorium. Guest artists: trombonist Robin Eubanks.
Cash & King, a Johnny Cash and Elvis tribute show, 7 p.m. March 7, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Information: libertytyler.com .
UT Tyler Choral Masterworks Concert, 6 p.m., March 7, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St.
EVENTS
First Friday, March 6, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. Free admission all day and tour at 11 a.m.
Fresh 15K, March 7, Fresh by Brookshire’s 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway. Registration and Information: bgracing.com .
Back the Blue Bash, March 7, The Cannery, Lindale. Activities begin at 10 a.m.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Arcadia Show III, through April 3, Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Free.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.