LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine,” Feb. 7-March 25, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. A celebration of Black History Month with an exhibit on the Divine Nine — a group of nine, historically black fraternities and sororities which make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 students. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $5 advance, $7 at the door, free for children younger than 12. Information: www.easttexasbuilders.org .
Jim Breuer Freedom of Laughter Tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $25 to $55. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
“The Fight for My Life” gospel stage play, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 11, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Written, directed and produced by Ronald Heard Jr. (Riot the Comedian), “The Fight for My Life”is a modern adaptation of the biblical story of Job and is a comedy/drama for the whole family. Tickets: $25. Information: https://heardmediaproductions.com/ .
Discover Longview Tour, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St., Longview. A chauffeured trolley will take participants behind the scenes of some of Longview’s most popular places as well as some of the hidden gems. Lunch catered by Roma’s Italian Kitchen. Tickets: $45. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“Copa with the View,” 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. A vintage lounge night-inspired evening with dinner, mocktails and dessert. Tickets: $150, table for two; $300, table for four. Tickets for matinee: $20, meal and drinks not included. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com or (903) 236-7535.
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Jessica Ogilvie and Sue Bugg, flute. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
A Touch of Fame & Fashion Greatest Hits Style & Talent Show, presented by Kilgore High School students, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $16. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Fifth Annual Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 4, Synergy Park, Kilgore. The event benefits the Kilgore College Food Pantry. Large crates will be available at the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion for donated items. A lap count or mile count will not be set for the walk. Information: Contact News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard at jstallard@news-journal.com .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
NIGHT LIFE
The Arcadian Wild, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Caden Crawford, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Keith Rea, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Rick Brown and the Lone Star Bootleggers, 5 p.m. Feb. 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
SnakeBone, 5 p.m. Feb. 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke with Blake, 9 p.m. Feb. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Down-Home, 5 p.m. Feb. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Noonday, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LeonsSteakhouseSaloon/ .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Black Suede, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Morgan Ashley, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Feb. 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Crowns,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
My Vintage Valentine: Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Tickets: $40. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Valentine R&B Comedy Show & Concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Valentine’s Day kick-off concert featuring Fonzo Crow, Sensational singers Ryan Terrell & EMJ, Victor Phazz Clark and host Trip Jay. Tickets: $35. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1117334588906793/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11, downtown Tyler. Activities take place throughout the day. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Joel McHale, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Best known for his starring role in “Community” and 12 seasons hosting E’s “The Soup,” the comedian can be seen on Netflix playing former “Community” co-star Chevy Chase in “A Futile & Stupid Gesture” opposite Will Forte. He also stars in his weekly Netflix show, “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.” Tickets: $39 to $69. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Dance with the Viola,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $0 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haney, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
The Frio River Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Feb. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Gypsum & the Travelers, 12 p.m. Feb. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Braydon Watts, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy Lewis Brown, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, The Old Firehouse, 8241 FM 279, Edom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with “Schmooze Hour.” Tickets: $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Information: http://www.theoldfirehouse.net/ .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“West of Eden,” an evening of student-directed plays, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19, Black Box Theatre, Jenna Guest Music Building at East Texas Baptist University, Marshall. Plays include “Scenes and Revelations,” directed by ETBU junior Koby Hankins; and “The Diary of Adam and Eve,” directed by ETBU senior Amy Hobbs. Tickets: $10 general admission, free with ETBU ID. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/boxoffice .
Mardi Gras Upriver, Feb. 17-19, downtown Jefferson. Activities include Krewe of Hebe motorcycle parade 1:45 p.m., Krewe of Hebe grand parade 2 p.m. Feb. 18; Krewe of Hebe children’s parade 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Other events are scheduled throughout the weekend. Admission: $10 wristband covers all three days. Information: www.mardigrasupriver.com .
The Jersey Tenors: Direct From Broadway!, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .