LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine,” Feb. 7-March 25, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. A celebration of Black History Month with an exhibit on the Divine Nine — a group of nine, historically black fraternities and sororities which make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 students. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“75650,” annual winter show presented by the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles, 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18, Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center, 616 Cal Young Road, Hallsville. The dance variety show features the national award winning, premiere dance and drill team of Hallsville High School performing jazz, hip-hop, military, tap, black light, contemporary, pom, novelty and high kick routines. Guests include the Bobcat Belles Dance Company, Hallsville High School’s auxiliary line, drumline, the Belle Dads and host Tyler Lohr. Tickets: $15. Information: www.bobcatbelles.com .
“Copa with the View,” 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. A vintage lounge night-inspired evening with dinner, mocktails and dessert. Tickets: $150, table for two; $300, table for four. Tickets for matinee: $20, meal and drinks not included. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com or (903) 236-7535.
Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off, 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Highway 64 W., Henderson. The event includes Swampland Revival zydeco band, beer and wine garden, cake walk, cornhole games, costume contest and gumbo. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cityofhendersontx/ .
Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18, Teague Park Pond, 1201 Park Lane, Longview. Families with children 3 to 16 years old are encouraged to participate. Fishing poles and bait will be available. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/4100/Teague-Park .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Jessica Ogilvie and Sue Bugg, flute. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. New and gently used dresses size 0 to 28. Information: https://zontalongview.clubexpress.com/ .
A Touch of Fame & Fashion Greatest Hits Style & Talent Show, presented by Kilgore High School students, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $16. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Fifth Annual Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 4, Synergy Park, Kilgore. The event benefits the Kilgore College Food Pantry. Large crates will be available at the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion for donated items. A lap count or mile count will not be set for the walk. Information: Contact News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard at jstallard@news-journal.com .
Kilgore ArtWalk, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4, downtown Kilgore. Featuring artists, artisans, creatives, live music, performers and art activities for children. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Christie Len’ee, 7 p.m. March 10, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Keith Rea, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Jim Taylor, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Down-Home, 5 p.m. Feb. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Feb. 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Song Swap, 8 p.m. Feb. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 5 p.m. Feb. 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Black Suede, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Morgan Ashley, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Feb. 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bri Bagwell with guest Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. March 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. March 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Crowns,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
“Understanding the Struggle,” Texas African American Museum Black History Month Gala, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, Willow Brook Country Club, 3205 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Includes silent auction and dinner. Guest speaker: Billy O’Quinn, director of the Supply Chain — Chemical Division for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Information: http://texasafricanamericanmuseum.org/ .
Country music singer Mark Wills in concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $55 to $80. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
“An Evening of O’Neill: The Glencairn Sea Plays,” presented by Theatre TJC, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Jean Browne Theatre, Tyler Junior College. Three one-act plays by playwright Eugene O’Neill include “Bound East for Cardiff,” directed by David W. Crawford; “Long Voyage Home” directed by Jacob L. Davis; and “In the Zone” directed by Ethan Beam. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and up, students and active military. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/theatre .
“Dance with the Viola,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
The Gatlin Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 to $75. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $0 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Byron Haney, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
The Frio River Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with guest Dustin Perkins, 7 p.m. March 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Wheelhouse Band, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Gypsum & the Travelers, 12 p.m. Feb. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Braydon Watts, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Scotty C, 12 p.m. Feb. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. March 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
David Lindley, 8 p.m. March 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy Lewis Brown, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, The Old Firehouse, 8241 FM 279, Edom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with “Schmooze Hour.” Tickets: $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Information: http://www.theoldfirehouse.net/ .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“West of Eden,” an evening of student-directed plays, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19, Black Box Theatre, Jenna Guest Music Building at East Texas Baptist University, Marshall. Plays include “Scenes and Revelations,” directed by ETBU junior Koby Hankins; and “The Diary of Adam and Eve,” directed by ETBU senior Amy Hobbs. Tickets: $10 general admission, free with ETBU ID. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/boxoffice .
Mardi Gras Upriver, Feb. 17-19, downtown Jefferson. Activities include Krewe of Hebe motorcycle parade 1:45 p.m., Krewe of Hebe grand parade 2 p.m. Feb. 18; Krewe of Hebe children’s parade 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Other events are scheduled throughout the weekend. Admission: $10 wristband covers all three days. Information: www.mardigrasupriver.com .
The Jersey Tenors: Direct From Broadway!, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
ELSEWHERE
Fourth Annual Good for Country Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 4, George H. Henderson Expo Center, 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin. Featuring “American Idol” season 10 winner and country music star Scotty McCreery. Nashville country music singer Travis Denning and Lufkin native Jackson Pigg will open the show. Presented by UBank, the concert benefits the East Texas Food Bank. Tickets: $10. Information: https://u.bank/ .