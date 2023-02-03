LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine,” Feb. 7-March 25, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. A celebration of Black History Month with an exhibit on the Divine Nine — a group of nine, historically black fraternities and sororities which make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 students. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
UKC Dog Show, hosted by United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4-5, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Activities include conformation, rally and obedience. https://www.facebook.com/groups/287196404804377/ .
Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, beginning at Orr PreOwned Longview, 4288 U.S. 259 N., Longview. Includes 10, 30 and 65 mile courses and virtual rides. Registration fee: $40. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/FyFBikeRide .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Music will include the theme from “Star Wars,” “The Men of the Yorktown” and “Clarinet Candy.” Tickets: $10 adults, free for children and students. Information: https://etsymphonicband.org/ .
Galentine’s Day 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 9, 80 Acre Market, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. The event will include wine, flowers, chocolate, shopping, music, food and fun. Admission: Free. Information: https://80acremarket.com/pages/galentines-2023 .
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $5 advance, $7 at the door, free for children younger than 12. Information: www.easttexasbuilders.org .
Jim Breuer Freedom of Laughter Tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $25 to $55. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Jessica Ogilvie and Sue Bugg, flute. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
A Touch of Fame & Fashion Greatest Hits Style & Talent Show, presented by Kilgore High School students, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $16. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
The Arcadian Wild, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Rick Dudley, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Jeff Sims, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Lauren Alexander, 5 p.m. Feb. 3, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Birds of a Feather, 5 p.m. Feb. 4, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke with Blake, 9 p.m. Feb. 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Noonday, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9415.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Feb. 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint and the Cosmic Wake, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Black Suede, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Saturday Night Stand-Up with Devin Clark, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Also featuring Shiva Ary and Tagan Dodson. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
Doris Kearns Goodwin, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Distinguished Lecture Series with presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Tickets: $24 to $44. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Crowns,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Joel McHale, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Best known for his starring role in “Community” and 12 seasons hosting E’s “The Soup,” the comedian can be seen on Netflix playing former “Community” co-star Chevy Chase in “A Futile & Stupid Gesture” opposite Will Forte. He also stars in his weekly Netflix show, “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.” Tickets: $39 to $69. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Dance with the Viola,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Tammy Marler & Sofie Lynn, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Remy Reilly, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haney, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Grace, 8 p.m. Feb. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Tim Letsch, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Scotty G, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Christopher Wright, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Feb. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Queen Mab Ball, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. The event includes music, dancing, costumes and the crowning of the 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen. Tickets: $60 individual, $425 table of eight. Information: https://www.mardigrasupriver.com/ .
The Jersey Tenors: Direct From Broadway!, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .