LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Addressing the Moment: The Artist’s Voice,” on display through March 5, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring four large-scale paintings created by emerging Black artists in Wilmington, Delaware, originally painted and installed on the boarded-up storefronts of a main street in the city’s downtown area. Hours: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
James Pace and Philana Oliphant selections, on display through Feb. 8, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display Feb. 5 through March 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History,” on exhibit through March 26, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Exhibit features artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
UKC Dog Show, hosted by the United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4-6, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 407-7138.
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 13, 12229 FM 1650 in Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, family activities, food trucks and lounging. Information: https://80acremarket.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “Wingspan” with Andrea Denis on horn, “Die Fledermaus Overture” and “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.” Also included will be “Mickey Mouse March,” “Gimenez Ganga,” selections from Disney’s “Cinderella” and Galante’s Transcendent Journey.” Admission: $10 adults, free for students and children. Tickets required. Masks encouraged. Information: www.facebook.com/EastTexasSymphonicBand and www.etsymphonicband.org .
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” Valentine’s Concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 11-12, 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Jackson’s Cozy Theatre, 108 Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Featuring tribute artist Jackson Foltyn performing some of Elvis Presley’s hit songs, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Give Me the Right” and “Kiss Me Quick.” Tickets: $50. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Magic & Mayhem of Eric Eaton, 8 p.m. Feb. 12, Reo Starplex Event Center & Roller Rink, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Includes a dinner and show. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $100. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Third Kilgore ArtWalk, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12, downtown Kilgore. Featuring works by artisans and artists on display and for sale, demonstrations, food. Admission: Free. Information: geekend.melissa@gmail.com .
NIGHT LIFE
Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 3, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001.
The Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
White Trash Wannabes, 8 p.m. Feb. 5, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Noonday, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brick Street Blues Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mason Dawson Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ramoth Gilead, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. The true story of King’s rise to stardom. Tickets: $44 to $79. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Love Under the Stars,” featuring Hudnall Planetarium, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12, Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St., Tyler. Program includes a discussion on love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them. Tickets: $85 per couple (ages 21 and up). Admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages, full dome planetarium show, an outdoor telescopic viewing (weather permitting), gift basket and a commemorative photo. Advance online registration is required. Information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu. or (903) 510-2312.
“Elvis and Johnny” Tribute Concert, 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Concert features tribute artists Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash and Moses Snow as Elvis Presley. Tribute band Edge of Reality also will perform. Tickets: $20 to $40. Information: (817) 251-1316 or http://www.stardomentertainment.us/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
“Derrick White: The Rivers of My Memory,” on display through March 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/GalleryMainStreetTyler/ .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with special guest April N Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jeff Allen & Eric George, 8 p.m. Feb. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Feb. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Feb. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $7. Information: 903-871-3217, Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .