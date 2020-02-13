GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Jonathan Webster, 6:30 p.m. Today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Back Beat Boogie Band, 8 p.m. Friday Feb. 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; featuring East Mountain Bluegrass Valentine Show. Cost: Donations accepted. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Featuring Ava Burford — Magnolia, Arkansas; Nancy Nelson — Magnolia, Arkansas; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Dallas; Paul Dunnam — Gladewater; Rhonda Neal, and Keaton Bradberry — Marshall. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Dagnabbit Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ramoth Gilead, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila Clark and the Kaddo Kats, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Haggertys, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wade Skinner, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jennifer Marler, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dennis Ross and the Axberg Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, East Texas Builder’s Association Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road. Hosted by city of Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Advance ticket purchase required. Cost: $25 for father/daughter couple and $10 for each additional child from same family. Information: https://apm.activecommunities.com/longviewpard/Activity_Search .
HighRidge Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Wylde Acres, 2864 Smelley Road, Longview. Hosted by HighRidge Church. Cost: $15 per family. Information: www.highridgelv.com/events/kids/daddy-daughter-dance .
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Kid’s Fishing Derby, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22, Teague Park Pond, Longview. For children 12 and younger. Fish bait, limited number of rods and reels available. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3149/Special-Events .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov .
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“Jazzin’ Things Up” at the Kokomo Theatre” Speak Easy, exploring jazz music and history, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by free movie, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Cost: $20, reservations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Illusionist Johnny Magic, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $10. Information: Tickets at eventbrite.com .
Longview Symphony — “An Evening of Romance,” 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora with Maestro Jerry Steichen at the Steinway. Cost: $20 and $40. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
“Crazytown,” Feb. 20-23, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College, Kilgore. Presented by Kilgore College Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23. No children ages 7 and younger. Cost: $10 or $7 for Kilgore College students. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama or by phone at 903-983-8126.
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Gala Strunk, organ, Feb. 21, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Kilgore. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Three Redneck Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com
Ballet Magnificat! presents “Hiding Place,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, First United Methodist Church of Longview, Fellowship Hall at Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewfumc.org .
“Greater Tuna” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: Online pricing $15.70 for general admission adults; $13 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Cash prices at the door $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
Sting Ray Anthony, 4-7 p.m. March 7, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N. Presenting songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Cost: $20, $30 and $35 by calling 832-312-0074 or emailing stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Symphony — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Russell Lee Photographs,” beginning Feb. 22-April 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. Exhibition organized by Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin and presented with Humanities Texas. Includes 10 photos the renowned documentary photographer took in 1939 in Kilgore. Museum hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $8 adults, $5 children ages 3-11, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” through March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
KilGogh Arts Festival 2020: KilGogh Art & Wine Exhibition, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21, Texan Theater and Old Post Office on South Kilgore Street, Downtown Kilgore. Cost: $30. Information: www.eventbrite.com . Exhibit open free 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Information: www.kilgoremainstreet.com/artist-information .
Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23, East Texas Builders Association, 2023 Alpine Road, Longview. Hosted by Proud Positive Women Association. Black-tie event. Portion of proceeds goes to Women’s Center of East Texas. Cost: $15 through Feb. 20, then $20 online and at the door. Information: Facebook.
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 29, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Information: www.facebook.com/zontapromboutique .
Grassroots at The Green, 5-8 p.m. March 20, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $15 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Information: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
The Pilot Club of Longview 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. competition, Feb. 22, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 County Road 3111, Gladewater. Cost: $400 per team or $100 per person, includes lunch. Information: www.facebook.com/pilotcluboflongview, Holly Greer at 903-738-0541, or Carolyn Ramirez at 903-234-8877. On-site registration available.
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dabnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, April 4, benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Leap Year at Skinner’s with the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club Restaurant & Bar, 107 W Austin St, Jefferson. Information: Facebook.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
Zack Aaron, 8 p.m. to midnight, Feb. 14, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Zack Aaron performs.
One Night in Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $30-$40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com/2019-2020-premier-series--special-event.html .
”The Addams Family” musical, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2:30 p.m. March 1, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Presented by East Texas Baptist University School of Communication and Performing Arts. Cost: $10. Information: www.etbu.edu/box-office .
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Souled Out performs. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Arnold Shrewsbury Exhibit, Through Feb. 28, Fay Allison Gallery, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The college hosts an exhibit of hand-turned wood creations by Arnold Shrewsbury. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the library. Admission is free and during the library’s operating hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
2020 Republican Primary Debate, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage. The Panola County Republican Party is hosting a debate and encourages the community come in order to be informed voters.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday , Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage. “Boot Loose and Fancy Free” is the theme of this fun family night. Dinner will be served at $5 a person. Register online at stillwaterscowboychurch.org to be entered into a drawing for a restaurant gift card. For questions, call or text Candy at (903) 754-2560.
Choir Workshop, 4 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Carthage, 256 S. Market St. in Carthage. The church hosts vocal coach Leona Rupert at this free choir workshop, including a training session, dinner and rehearsal. Rupert is worship leader at First Baptist Dallas. The workshop is open to the public. Contact David Yarbrough to RSVP: (903) 692-5028.
Movie Night, 6 p.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God, 652 Houston St. in Timpson. First Assembly of God hosts a community movie night, showing “Overcomer.” The movie deals with forgiveness, faith and the impact of our decisions. For more information, call Thomas Langley at (936) 572-4693.
Creative Cutters, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday , Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. Free to attend, nominal kit fee to complete any of the monthly projects. Spend an evening crafting with friends, connecting with other Silhouette users in the East Texas area, or learning more about it.
74th Panola County Chamber of Commerce banquet, 6 p.m. Tuesday , Texas County Music Hall of Fame, 301 W. Panola St. in Carthage. Country music star Tracy Byrd has been announced as this year’s entertainer. Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased in advance at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Panola St. in Carthage, or by calling (903) 693-6634. The annual banquet honors include the Ambassador of the Year, the Chairman’s Award, the Main Street Rising Star Award, Employee of the Year (sponsored by KGAS Radio) and the Citizen of the Year (sponsored by the Panola Watchman). The banquet includes a heavy hors d’oeuvres reception at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Beckville FFA Baked Potato Fundraiser, Tuesday, Beckville High School. This fundraiser supports scholarships for FFA students. Preorders available. Drive through the Beckville High School gym entrance or car lane to pick up your supper to go. Baked potatoes with all the fixings for $5. Drinks are an additional $1. Text Melissa at (903) 812-2083 to reserve your order and pay ahead of time.
Black to the Future, 6 p.m., Feb. 22, Turner Alumni Community Center, 1023 MLK Boulevard in Carthage. The Turner Alumni Association, the Carthage Courtesy Club and the Rusk-Panola NAACP host this event. Keynote speaker is Jennifer Roberts Edwards, a professor, author and entrepreneur. Tickets are $15 per person or $100 per table. For more information, call Clara Jones at (903) 754-7242 or Felita Ewans at (903) 754-9384.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Jefferson Carnegie Library Golf Tournament, noon-5 p.m. March 28, Wood Hollow Golf Course, 5121 McCann Road, Longview. Cost: $60 fee includes lunch, greens fee, and golf cart. Four-member teams. Singles welcome. Mulligans 2 for $20. Raffle items ($5.00 for 1 ticket; 6 for $20). Call 903-665-8911.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Tiffani Watkins, Adrian Johnston, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Clint Alford , 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Zach Coffey, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Dirty Streets, 7 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information, tickets: stanleysfamous.com .
Weekly Senior Dance, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Stefan Cotter, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net
.
DEM, 9 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information, tickets: stanleysfamous.com .
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1470 N. Beaulah, Hawkins. Information: Facebook.
Texas Express, 7 p.m. Saturday, TASCA, 10495 CR 2167, Whitehouse.
Bluez Boyz 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Withrow Cololey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141.
Singer/Songwriter Contest, 4 p.m. Sunday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Big Joe Walker, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Second Childhood, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Lee & Sheila, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com .
MUSIC/STAGE
Card 53, improvisational comedy, 8 p.m. Friday, Liberty Tyler, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $15 online, $20 door. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
“Opera Amore,” 7 p.m. Friday, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $10, at door.
“Dreamgirls,” Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 20-22; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23. Tickets: tylecivictheatre.com .
“Sultana,” Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St., Rusk. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. Tickets: cherokeetheatre.net .
Beyond the Pale, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts. Cost: $18-25. Tickets: winnsborocenterforthearts.com .
Syvati Duo, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Cost. Free.
Pointer Sisters, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, the University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. Information: cowancenter.org .
EVENTS
Great Decisions, lecture, noon, Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Free.
East Texas Auto & Cycle Show, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Admission: $10; children 10 and under are admitted free.
Love Under the Stars, 7 p.m. Feb. Friday and Saturday, Tyler Junior College’s Earth & Space Science Center. Program: show in planetarium, star gazing, hors d’oeuvres, gift basket, photo. Cost: $85 per couple (ages 21 and older); Tickets: sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Jordan World Circus, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday a the Oil Palace, Texas Highway 64, east of Tyler. Tickets: eventbrite.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave. MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco,” through Feb. 16, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com .
IN THE AREA
Hickory Hill Bluegrass, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Music City Texas Theatre, 108 Legion St., Linden. Cost $20. Information: musiccitytexas.org 903-756-9934.