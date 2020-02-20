GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Jenn Ford, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila Clark and the Kaddo Kats, 8 p.m. Friday , the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; featuring Moses Snow in a tribute to Elvis. Cost: $10. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; 1950s rock and roll show. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Haggertys, 8 p.m. Saturday the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wade Skinner, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jennifer Marler, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Live Music with Low-D, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29, GZ Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 2002 Judson Road, Suite 103. Information: (903) 247-8000.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Lynn Landry — Slaughter, La.; Sam Brannan — White Oak; Cathy Windham — Timpson; Davey Hamilton — Troup; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Kaylynn Backus -Canton; Frank Cheek — Dallas; Callie Mikal -Durant, Okla. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Pool for Paws Singles 8 Ball Tournament, 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, Alibi Eastery & Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview. Fundraiser for free spay program. Cost: $10 entry fee for person plus quarters for the table, 21 years and older. Information: Alibie Eatery on Facebook.
Pool for Paws Singles 8 Ball Tournament, 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Page Pub and Pizzeria, 2647 Bill Owens Parkeway, Longview. Fundraiser for free spay program. Cost: $10 entry fee for person plus quarters for the table, 21 years and older. Information: Alibie Eatery on Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Kid’s Fishing Derby, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Teague Park Pond, Longview. For children 12 and younger. Fish bait, limited number of rods and reels available. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3149/Special-Events .
Little Big Techs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb.29, Downtown Longview and downtown museums. Hands on activities to explore science and technology. In coordination with Big Techs tours of Longview businesses. Information: www.visitlongviewtexas.com/news/2018/dec/31/big-techs/12 .
School for Little Children Carnival & Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, First United Methodist Church gym, 400 N. Fredonia, entrance off Whaley Street. Cost: Wristbands $12 through Friday, $15 at the door, free for children younger than 2 and adults. Information: www.sflcparentsgroup.com/carnival-auction .
HighRidge Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Wylde Acres, 2864 Smelley Road, Longview. Hosted by HighRidge Church. Cost: $15 per family. Information: www.highridgelv.com/events/kids/daddy-daughter-dance .
Spring Break Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 10, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Spring Break Family Bingo, 2-3:30 p.m. March 10, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Longview Public Library spring break program. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Magician Johnny Magic, spring break performance for Longview Public Library, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 11, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Cost: Free. Information; 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary.
Concert For Our Kids, 2-4 p.m. March 14, Heritage Plaza, at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Gamesters Paradise, bounce obstacle course, snow cones, step show by S.I.C. from Tyler, JaQuincy Randall, Focus Grigsby, the God Squad, ReleVent and Pradacal. Cost: Free. Information: https://tinyurl.com/selwrmu .
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov .
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library .
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; LongviewPublicLibrary, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“Jazzin’ Things Up” at the Kokomo Theatre” Speak Easy, exploring jazz music and history during the month of February, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by free movie, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Cost: $20, reservations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
“Crazytown,” today-Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College, Kilgore. Presented by Kilgore College Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23. No children ages 7 and younger. Cost: $10 or $7 for Kilgore College students. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama or by phone at 903-983-8126.
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Gala Strunk, organ, Friday, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Kilgore. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
3 Redneck Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Friday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $25 to $40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Ballet Magnificat! presents “Hiding Place,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church of Longview, Fellowship Hall at Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewfumc.org .
“Greater Tuna” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: Online pricing $15.70 for general admission adults; $13 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Cash prices at the door $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
“Girls Doo It Too!” starring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m, followed by free movie featuring legendary female actresses each Saturday in March in honor of National Women’s Month; Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall, Longview. Cost $20. Information: www.kokomotheatre.com, (903) 918-2132, eventbrite.com .
Sting Ray Anthony, 4-7 p.m. March 7, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N. Presenting songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Cost: $20, $30 and $35 by calling 832-312-0074 or emailing stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, 7 p.m. March 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14-15, ArtsView Chlidren’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. Cost: $12 online, $15 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center – Spring Concert Series – Celebrating Longview’s 150 years of Musical Heritage, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays April 9-May14, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. April 9 — The Jazz Connection; April 16 — Covie and Co., April 23 — Low D, April 30 — Purple Hulls, May 7 — Dagnabbit, May 14 — Longview String Quartet. Cost: $10 per concert, $5 chlidren ages 12 and younger, free for children ages 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Longview Symphony — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Russell Lee Photographs,” beginning Feb. 22-April 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. Exhibition organized by Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin and presented with Humanities Texas. Includes 10 photos the renowned documentary photographer took in 1939 in Kilgore. Museum hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $8 adults, $5 children ages 3-11, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” through March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit, April 4- June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; artists interested in participating should visit lmfa.org for more information. On display 5-8 p.m. April 9 during ArtWalk and regular museum hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free during Artwalk; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Celebrating 80 Years of the Rangerettes — Photographic Essay by O. Rufus Lovett, April 11-June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. ArtWalk 5-8 p.m. April 9, opening reception 6-8 p.m. April 11. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free for members, $5 for non-members, free during ArtWalk. Information: www.lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
KilGogh Arts Festival 2020: KilGogh Art & Wine Exhibition, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Texan Theater and Old Post Office on South Kilgore Street, Downtown Kilgore. Cost: $30. Information: www.eventbrite.com. Exhibit open free 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Information: www.kilgoremainstreet.com/artist-information .
Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, East Texas Builders Association, 2023 Alpine Road, Longview. Hosted by Proud Positive Women Association. Black-tie event. Portion of proceeds goes to Women’s Center of East Texas. Cost: $15 through Feb. 20, then $20 online and at the door. Information: Facebook.
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 29, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Information: www.facebook.com/zontapromboutique .
Big Techs, Feb. 29, free tours of participating Longview businesses at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Aaon, Dollar General Distribution Center, Eastman Chemical and Westlake, Holt CAT, Holt CAT Power Systems, Komatsu, Neiman Marcus Distribution Center, Nucor Steel, STEMCO, Cost: Free. Reservations required. Some age restrictions. Information: www.visitlongviewtexas.com/news/2018/dec/31/big-techs/12 .
Celebration of Black History Month, 7 p.m. Feb. 29, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. With Keynote speaker Hill Harper — actor, author and philanthropist; music by R&B legend Howard Hewett. Cost: Free, tickets must be reserved in advance, up to four per person. Information: www.belchercenter.com or (903) 233-3080.
Grassroots at The Green, 5-8 p.m. March 20, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. March 21, starting at Whataburger on Gilmer Road with cruise to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for transportation show. Cost: $10; $5 military, seniors; $2 city employees; free for children 10 and younger. Information: https://aridethroughhistory.com .
LeTourneau University Automotive Society Car Show, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 4, noon-5 p.m. April 5, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Variety of modern and antique cars. Proceeds beneft missions. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for LeTourneau students with ED, free for children younger than 12. Information: Ian Myers at 610-787-2381, email LetourneauAutoSociety@gmail.com or Facebook.
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $15 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Information: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
The Pilot Club of Longview 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. competition, Saturday, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 County Road 3111, Gladewater. Cost: $400 per team or $100 per person, includes lunch. Information: www.facebook.com/pilotcluboflongview, Holly Greer at 903-738-0541, or Carolyn Ramirez at 903-234-8877. On-site registration available.
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
Mudbugs & Music, 6-10 p.m. March 28, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Crawfish, jambalaya, beer, frozen margaritas. Must be 21 or older to attend. Cost: $60. Information: http://arcofgreggco.org or Facebook.
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dagnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, April 4, benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
OUTDOORS
Longview Half Marathon, 6:30 a.m. March 21, starting at Tyler and Center streets in downtown Longview, hosted by East Texas Down Syndrome Group. Information: https://longviewhalfmarathonand321milerun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx .
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Leap Year at Skinner’s with the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club Restaurant & Bar, 107 W Austin St, Jefferson. Information: Facebook.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
“The Addams Family” musical, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2:30 p.m. March 1, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Presented by East Texas Baptist University School of Communication and Performing Arts. Cost: $10. Information: www.etbu.edu/box-office .
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Souled Out performs. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
March Madness Art Show, March 2-13, Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Presented by Marshall Visual Arts Council. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. March 5 free and open to the public with music, food and silent auction. Artists 18 and older may enter. Email marshallartscouncil@gmail.com or call 903-935-4484. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Arnold Shrewsbury Exhibit, Through Feb. 28, Fay Allison Gallery, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The college hosts an exhibit of hand-turned wood creations by Arnold Shrewsbury. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the library. Admission is free and during the library’s operating hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Black to the Future, 6 p.m., Saturday, Turner Alumni Community Center, 1023 MLK Boulevard in Carthage. The Turner Alumni Association, the Carthage Courtesy Club and the Rusk-Panola NAACP host this event. Keynote speaker is Jennifer Roberts Edwards, a professor, author and entrepreneur. Tickets are $15 per person or $100 per table. For more information, call Clara Jones at (903) 754-7242 or Felita Ewans at (903) 754-9384.
Jefferson Carnegie Library Golf Tournament, noon-5 p.m. March 28, Wood Hollow Golf Course, 5121 McCann Road, Longview. Cost: $60 fee includes lunch, greens fee, and golf cart. Four-member teams. Singles welcome. Mulligans 2 for $20. Raffle items ($5.00 for 1 ticket; 6 for $20). Call 903-665-8911.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Daniel Rocha, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Kid Icarus Project, 7 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information, tickets: stanleysfamous.com.
Weekly Senior Dance, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Live 80, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Daniel Rocha, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Andi Kay Joiner, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Monte Montgomery, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Nightlife at Lago, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Rd 1134, Tyler. Information: lagodelpino.com.
Matt Raker, 9 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information, tickets: stanleysfamous.com.
Rick St. Mars, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Jacob Bryant, 8 p.m. Saturday, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive. Information: cowboys.com.
Treble Hook, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
DC and the Muddkatt Blues Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Sean Christopher, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141.
Singer/Songwriter Contest, 4 p.m. Sunday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Tyler Dudley, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/STAGE
“Dreamgirls,” Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: tylecivictheatre.com .
Syvati Duo, 7 p.m. today First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Cost. Free.
Pointer Sisters, 7:30 p.m. today, the University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. Information: cowancenter.org .
“Skin Deep,” The Lake Country Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Select Theatre, 114 N. Johnson St. in Mineola. Reservations: 903-569-2300.
Jeff Black, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Old Firehouse in Edom.
“Sultana,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St., Rusk. Tickets: cherokeetheatre.net .
East Texas Youth Orchestra, 4 p.m. Sunday, Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. Free.
“Music for the Soul,” Black History Month concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Free.
“Othello,” Tyler Junior College Theater Department, Jean Browne Theatre. Performances 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 22; with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Cost: $10 adults, $5 for seniors, students and active military. Tickets: 903-510-2212.
Melodies of the Golden Age, Tyler Civic Chorale concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Liberty Hall 103 E. Erwin St. Tickets: $15. Reservations: tylercivicchorale.org .
EVENTS
Tyler Area Builders Association Home Products Show, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Cost: $5, no charge for children 12 and younger. No strollers allowed.
Run for Others, Saturday, Central Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler. Events: 1k for kids at 8:30 a.m., a 10K at 8:45 a.m. and 5k at 9 a.m. Registration: itri365.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Arcadia Show III, through April 3, Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Free.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.
ALSO IN THE AREA
“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens. Cost: $15 adults, $10 children. Reservations: HCPAC.org or by calling 903-675-3908.
Van Go Art Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 11, Van. Juried art show with hand-crafted jewelry, paintings, metal art, woodwork, fiber, art, glass, children’s area, food trucks. Information: www.vangoartfair.com .