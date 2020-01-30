GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
Low D Daniels, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dennis Ross and the Axberg Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Rock Bottom String Band & Lulu And The Black Sheep, 9 p.m. Friday, Alibi Eatery and Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview.
Anthony Riley Band, 8 p.m. Saturday , Lone Star Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Featuring Keith Johnston — Shreveport; Scott Hampton; Linda Flesher — Gladewater; Todd Mitchell — Gilmer; Clinton Gandy — Longview; Caitlin Drennan — Gilmer; and Chance Sebolt — Commerce. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 6, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Heather Nikole Harper, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Alibi Eatery and Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview.
Clay Logan Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blak Box, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jonathan Webster, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Back Beat Boogie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Dagnabbit Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ramoth Gilead, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila Clark and the Kaddo Kats, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Haggertys, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wade Skinner, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jennifer Marler, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dennis Ross and the Axberg Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Valentine’s Card making, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Heartisans Marketplace, 112 W. Methvin St., Longview. Homemade cards will be shared with 19 facilities, including senior citizens in assisted-living centers and children in hospitals.
Bestie Bash, 3-4 p.m. Feb. 8, play area, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Make classic Valentines, friendship bracelets, hair wraps, and more.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13, East Texas Builder’s Association Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road. Hosted by city of Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Advance ticket purchase required. Cost: $25 for father/daughter couple and $10 for each additional child from same family. Information: https://apm.activecommunities.com/longviewpard/Activity_Search .
Kid’s Fishing Derby, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22, Teague Park Pond, Longview. For children 12 and younger. Fish bait, limited number of rods and reels available. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3149/Special-Events .
HighRidge Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Wylde Acres, 2864 Smelley Road, Longview. Hosted by HighRidge Church. Cost: $15 per family. Information: www.highridgelv.com/events/kids/daddy-daughter-dance .
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Monday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $5, free for students and children. Information: www.etsymphonicband.com .
It’s Rock ‘n Roll at the Kokomo, commemorating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by free movie, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Cost: $20, reservations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
”Best of Broadway Songs of Love,” a night of romance and music presented by Theatre Longview, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, includes desserts, silent auction and fundraiser, Cost: $30 per couple, $18 for individuals. Additional performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8, no dessert or drinks, pay what you can pricing, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
Illusionist Johnny Magic, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $10. Information: Tickets at eventbrite.com .
Longview Symphony — “An Evening of Romance,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora with Maestro Jerry Steichen at the Steinway. Cost: $20 and $40. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Gala Strunk, organ, Feb. 21, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Three Redneck Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com
Ballet Magnificat! presents “Hiding Place,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, First United Methodist Church of Longview, Fellowship Hall at Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewfumc.org .
”Greater Tuna” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: Online pricing $15.70 for general admission adults; $13 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Cash prices at the door $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
”Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Symphony — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” Feb. 4-March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
“The Way Things Were: Texas Settlers and Their Buildings, 1860s-1930s,” Through Feb. 9, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Traveling Humanities Texas Exhibit.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
UKC Dog show hosted by The United Dog Owners Group, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Information: 903-407-7138 or email udogclubinfo@gmail.com .
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door, children younger than 12 free. Information: 903-758-6416, events@easttexasbuilders.org, www.easttexasbuilders.org or on Facebook — ETBA Home & Design Show.
Galentine’s Sip ‘N Shop, 5- 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Longview Mall, Center Court, 3500 McCann Road.
KilGogh Arts Festival 2020: KilGogh Art & Wine Exhibition, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21, Texan Theater and Old Post Office on South Kilgore Street, Downtown Kilgore. Cost: $30. Information: www.eventbrite.com. Exhibit open free 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Information: www.kilgoremainstreet.com/artist-information .
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 29, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Information: www.facebook.com/zontapromboutique .
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $15 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Information: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
OUTDOORS
Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, Feb. 1, Longview. Information: (903) 235-1047, www.freezeyourfanny.com
Kilgore to Longview Run, 6-11 a.m. Feb. 8, downtown Kilgore to Longview Rodeo Arena Small Ag Pavilion. Benefiting Longview PAWS. Cost: $70. Information: 903-399-8312, littlec2031@gmail.com, runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/KilgoretoLogview11MileRace or Longview Running Club on Facebook.
FUNDRAISERS
The Pilot Club of Longview 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. competition, Feb. 22, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 County Road 3111, Gladewater. Cost: $400 per team or $100 per person, includes lunch. Information: www.facebook.com/pilotcluboflongview, Holly Greer at 903-738-0541, or Carolyn Ramirez at 903-234-8877. On-site registration available.
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefitting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dabnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, April 4, benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLANIGHTLIFE
Slim & The Pretty Fat Boys, 9 p.m. Saturday, Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club Restaurant, 107 W. Austin St, Jefferson. Information: Facebook.
Leap Year at Skinner’s with the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club Restaurant & Bar, 107 W Austin St, Jefferson. Information: Facebook.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
One Night in Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $30-$40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com/2019-2020-premier-series--special-event.html.
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Dusty Boots performs. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
”The Addams Family” musical, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2:30 p.m. March 1, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Presented by East Texas Baptist University School of Communication and Performing Arts. Cost: $10. Information: www.etbu.edu/box-office.
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Souled Out performs. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
74th Annual Lions Club Variety Show, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 31, Carthage High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The Carthage Noon Lions Club hosts their annual show. This year’s theme is “Hee-Haw.” Tickets are $10 and available from any Lion, the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and KGAS Radio. Tickets will also be available at the door on Friday. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Carthage High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 W. Panola St. in Carthage, with performances from the Panola College stage band and the Panola Pipers. The variety show begins at 7:30 p.m. The show includes traditional songs, commercials and comedy skits from Lions Club members.
Mainstreet Film Festival, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. This new film festival showcases local filmmaking talent.
Arnold Shrewsbury Exhibit, Through Feb. 28, Fay Allison Gallery, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The college hosts an exhibit of hand-turned wood creations by Arnold Shrewsbury. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the library. Admission is free and during the library’s operating hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Author Marjorie Herrera Lewis, 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Jefferson Carnegie Library, 301 W. Lafayette St., Jefferson. Lewis discusses her novel, “When the Men Were Gone,” inspired by Tylene Wison, who coached the Brownwood high school football team while the men were fighting in World War II. Longtime East Texas sportscaster Charlie Chitwood and Jefferson High School Athletic Director Coach Antwain Jimmerson will moderate the event. Cost: Free. Information: 903-665-8911.
Service League Prom Dress Event, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 8, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. The Carthage Service League hosts a prom dress giveaway. All dresses are free this year with the donation of non-perishable food for the Samaritan House. Students must have a high school ID and must be present. The Service League has a variety of styles and sizes to choose from, as well as shoes and accessories.
2020 Republican Primary Debate, 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 15, Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage. The Panola County Republican Party is hosting a debate and encourages the community come in order to be informed voters.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage. “Boot Loose and Fancy Free” is the theme of this fun family night. Dinner will be served at $5 a person. Register online at stillwaterscowboychurch.org to be entered into a drawing for a restaurant gift card. For questions, call or text Candy at (903) 754-2560.
Choir Workshop, 4 p.m., Feb. 15, First Baptist Church of Carthage, 256 S. Market St. in Carthage. The church hosts vocal coach Leona Rupert at this free choir workshop, including a training session, dinner and rehearsal. Rupert is worship leader at First Baptist Dallas. The workshop is open to the public. Contact David Yarbrough to RSVP: (903) 692-5028.
Creative Cutters, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. Free to attend, nominal kit fee to complete any of the monthly projects. Spend an evening crafting with friends, connecting with other Silhouette users in the East Texas area, or learning more about it.
74th Panola County Chamber of Commerce banquet, 6 p.m., Feb. 18, Texas County Music Hall of Fame, 301 W. Panola St. in Carthage. Country music star Tracy Byrd has been announced as this year’s entertainer. Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased in advance at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Panola St. in Carthage, or by calling (903) 693-6634. The annual banquet honors include the Ambassador of the Year, the Chairman’s Award, the Main Street Rising Star Award, Employee of the Year (sponsored by KGAS Radio) and the Citizen of the Year (sponsored by the Panola Watchman). The banquet includes a heavy hors d’oeuvres reception at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
SMITH/WOOD/CHEROKEENIGHTLIFE
Ramoth Gilead, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net
Salvation from Sundown, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Gary Kyle, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Kayla Owens, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com
Weekly Senior Dance, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
April Smith, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway, Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: cowboystyler.com
Cross Atlantic, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net
South Austin Moonlighters, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, TASCA, 10495 CR 2167, Whitehouse. Information: 903-571-3217
Decades, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Shiela & the Kaddo Cats, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway, Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com
Sabrina Toole, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
MUSIC/STAGE
STOMP, 7:30 p.m. today, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Cost: $42-$62. Tickets: cowancenter.org, 903-566-7424.
Reckless Kelly, 7 p.m. today, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $42 or $28. Tickets: libertytyler.com
EVENTS
An Evening with Bob Goff, 6:30 p.m. today, Flint Baptist Church in Flint. The inspirational speaker is being presented by PATH. Cost: $30. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Reveal Party, 7 p.m. Friday, True Vine Brewing Company, 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler. Performing: Chris Colston. Cost: $10.
Star Viewing Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St., Tyler. Cost: Free. will hold one of its free star parties Saturday.
Tyler Parks Mother-Son, Daddy-Daughter dances, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Feb. 7, 7-8:30 p.m., Mother-Son Dance for boys ages 4 to 13; Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls 4 to 8; Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls 9 to 13. Cost: $9 advance, $10 door.
Hit the Bricks, Feb. 8, special activities throughout the day in downtown Tyler.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 10 and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco,” through Feb. 16, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com .