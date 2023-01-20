LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Candlelight Chamber Concert, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Doors open 6 p.m. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Weatherwax Book Signing, 12 p.m. Saturday, Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., Longview. Third-generation professional dog trainer Robert Weatherwax will be signing copies of his book, “Training Your Dog the Weatherwax Way.” His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. Information: https://www.facebook.com/robert.weatherwax.7 .
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12 for a one-day pass; $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12 for a two-day pass. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Information: www.herpshow.net, www.Facebook.com/HERPShow .
Night at the Museum, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. The event will feature unique displays, including Caddo artifacts, railroad memorabilia and guest speakers. Information: https://www.gladewater150.com/ .
Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch Annual Dinner Fundraiser, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include a speaker, dinner, entertainment and auction. Tickets: $40 individual, $600 to $1,000 tables. Information: https://www.rahabsretreatandranch.com/ .
Arts!Longview Honors Gala, 5 p.m. Jan. 28, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. The event will feature performances, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, music and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s honoree is Pat George Mitchell, founder and artistic director of Longview Ballet Theatre. Tickets: $100. Information: https://www.facebook.com/artslongview/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Tailgate Poets, 5 p.m. Jan. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Teazur, 5 p.m. Jan. 21, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sheila and the Caddo Kats, 5 p.m. Jan. 27, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Plush, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mason Dawson, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 22, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway, Tyler. The event includes aerial acts, hand balancing, contortionists and laser lights. Tickets: $10 to $50. Information: https://cirqueitalia.com/ .
18th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament, 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Jan. 21, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W., Tyler. Benefits East Texas Food Bank and Tyler Parks and Recreation. Registration fee: $15 youths 17 and younger, $25 adults. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec/ .
The Doo Wop Project, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical” and “A Bronx Tale.” Tickets: $44 to $64. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
”The General,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
Doris Kearns Goodwin, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Distinguished Lecture Series with presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Tickets: $24 to $44. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
6 Miles to Mixon, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kevin Curtis, 12 p.m. Jan. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Covie, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
PL Garner, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .