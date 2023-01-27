LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch Annual Dinner Fundraiser, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include a speaker, dinner, entertainment and auction. Tickets: $40 individual, $600 to $1,000 tables. Information: https://www.rahabsretreatandranch.com/ .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Featuring Diana Hector-Norwood, violin; and Janel Hector, harp. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Arts!Longview Honors Gala, 5 p.m. Jan. 28, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. The event will feature performances, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, music and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s honoree is Pat George Mitchell, founder and artistic director of Longview Ballet Theatre. Tickets: $100. Information: https://www.facebook.com/artslongview/ .
Poses and Pints, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. One hour of yoga followed by pints of beer or root beer. Cost: $20. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 28, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, beginning at Orr PreOwned Longview, 4288 U.S. 259 N., Longview. Includes 10, 30 and 65 mile courses and virtual rides. Registration fee: $40. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/FyFBikeRide .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “Star Wars,” “The Men of the Yorktown” and “Clarinet Candy.” Tickets: $10 adults, free for children and students. Information: https://etsymphonicband.org/ .{/span}
Galentine’s Day 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 9, 80 Acre Market, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. The event will include wine, flowers, chocolate, shopping, music, food and fun. Admission: Free. Information: https://80acremarket.com/pages/galentines-2023 .
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $5 advance, $7 at the door, free for children younger than 12. Information: www.easttexasbuilders.org .
Jim Breuer Freedom of Laughter Tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $25 to $55. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
A Touch of Fame & Fashion Greatest Hits Style & Talent Show, presented by Kilgore High School students, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $16. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Cory Cross, 7 p.m. Jan. 28, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Sheila and the Caddo Kats, 5 p.m. Jan. 27, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Kim Donnette Band, 5 p.m. Jan. 28, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke with Blake, 9 p.m. Feb. 2, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Feb. 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint and the Cosmic Wake, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. The symphony will accompany the Buster Keaton classic movie, “The General.” Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show, presented by the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 S. Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show will feature gemstones, jewelry, minerals, fossils and supplies. Admission: $5 adults, $1 children and students. Information: https://www.etgms.org/ .
Doris Kearns Goodwin, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Distinguished Lecture Series with presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Tickets: $24 to $44. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Crowns,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Joel McHale, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Best known for his starring role in “Community” and 12 seasons hosting E’s “The Soup,” the comedian can be seen on Netflix playing former “Community” co-star Chevy Chase in “A Futile & Stupid Gesture” opposite Will Forte. He also stars in his weekly Netflix show, “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.” Tickets: $39 to $69. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Dance with the Viola,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Randy C Moore, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
6 Miles to Mixon, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Tammy Marler & Sofie Lynn, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Remy Reilly, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Covie, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
PL Garner, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Jan. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. Feb. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Grace, 8 p.m. Feb. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Clint Alford, 12 p.m. Feb. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Christopher Wright, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
The Jersey Tenors: Direct From Broadway!, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .