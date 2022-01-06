LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
“The Music of Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come,” 7 p.m. Jan. 15, LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Featuring Bradd Marquis. Tickets: $20 to $38. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/index.html .
NIGHT LIFE
Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 6, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001.
Blaine Hart Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brad Smallwood Band, 7 p.m. Jan. 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wesley Wood Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Masterworks of the Classical Guitar,” performed by guitarist Robin Bibeau, 6 p.m. Jan. 9, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway, Tyler. Bibeau will perform a collection of classical masterworks from the 1700s through 1960. Selections will include material from J.S. Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, Fernando Sor, Francisco Tárrega, Joaquín Turina, Manuel Ponce and Heitor Villa-Lobos. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 592-1627.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Remy Reilly, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Jan. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Hamish Mackay, 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Heather Little, 8 p.m. Jan. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Jan. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“Til Death Do Us Part,” a murder mystery brunch presented by Marshall Symphony Orchestra and Marshall Symphony Orchestra League, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Tickets: $75, $700 for table sponsorships for eight. Includes brunch and mimosa. Information: https://www.marshallsymphony.com/ .
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Featuring the recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour with hit songs of the ‘50s, including “That’ll Be The Day,” Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba” and “Chantilly Lace.” Tickets: $35 to $45. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com .