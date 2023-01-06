LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12 for a one-day pass; $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12 for a two-day pass. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Information: www.herpshow.net, www.Facebook.com/HERPShow .
MLK Jr. Citywide Celebration, Jan. 13-16, various locations in Longview. Activities include opening reception and jazz concert, parade, community festival, humanitarian award celebration and march . Information and schedule: https://longviewtexas.gov/4262/MLK-Jr-Celebration .
Candlelight Chamber Concert, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
NIGHT LIFE
David Wayne Baxter, 5 p.m. Jan. 6, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Probable Cause Band, 5 p.m. Jan. 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis, 5 p.m. Jan. 13, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Mark Owens & the Del Rio Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gringo Fire, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Usual Suspects, 8 p.m. Jan. 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mason Dawson, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
First Weekend 2023, concert presented by New Texas Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 3 p.m. Jan. 7, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. The concert will feature music for string orchestra and harp. Tickets: $30 adults, free for students and children. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia, email info@newtxsinfonia.com or call (833) 937-8661.
Fiddle Zoo for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 7, First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Includes music themed games and activities, orchestra story time, meet and greet with New Texas Sinfonia performers, live performances, and a concert ticket giveaway. Admission: Free. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia .
The Doo Wop Project, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical” and “A Bronx Tale.” Tickets: $44 to $64. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
”The General,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Jan. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Norman, 8 p.m. Jan. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Jan. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Jan. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Gypsum & The Travelers, 12 p.m. Jan. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.