GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Riley Redding, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Longview SP!NZ — Horsin’ Around, featuring albums that received a 10.0 on pitchfork.com, 7 -10 p.m. Friday, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, Elvis and Jerry Lee, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Gib Maynard performing a tribute to Elvis and Jerry Lee. Cost: $10. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com.
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wes Jeans, 8 p.m. Friday, Lone Star Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885.
Maryah McHam and Martyn Popey, 7 p.m. Friday, Alibi Eatery and Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview.
Sounds & Stacks: Hungrytown, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: Longview Public Library on Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday , 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Kaytie Ballard — Bullard; Chase Dawson — Carthage; Courtney Taylor — Liberty City; Sid Cox — Henderson; Jennifer Cochrane, Regina Money -Tyler; Jamie Travis — Dallas. Cost: adults $10, children $5 Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .Trey Roberson & The Outlaws, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Booshay’s Central Station Cafe, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: Facebook.
Sweet Pain Rocks, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint Alford, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ryan Matthew, 8 p.m. Jan. 18, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Kaytie Ballard — Bullard; Lance Moore — Chandler; Jerry Elliott — Gladewater; Gene Hodges — Aledo; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Dallas; Paul Dunnan — Gladewater; Tammy Oropezza — Fort Worth. Cost: adults $10, children $5 Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .Trey Roberson & The Outlaws, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Booshay’s Central Station Cafe, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: Facebook.
Gary Patrick, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Zach Maberry, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; featuring One Lane Bridge. Cost: Donations accepted. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Jan. 24, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Sam Brannan — White Oak; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Cathy Windam — Timpson; Davey Hamilton — Troup; Corey Windham — Timpson; Ameri Shaye. Cost: adults $10, children $5 Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Live Music with Low-D, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 25, GZ Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 2002 Judson Road, Suite 103. Information: (903) 247-8000.
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Josh Mandregan, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Low D Daniels, 8 p.m. Jan. 30, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dennis Ross and the Axberg Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Spy School, 4- 5 p.m. Jan. 16, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Public Library on Facebook or (903) 984-1529.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
It’s Rock ‘n Roll at the Kokomo, commemorating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturdays, followed by free movie, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Cost: $20, reservations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Bluegrass & BlueBell Acoustic Jam, 2-6 p.m. Sunday Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore, 75662.
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Dr. Paul Lee, organ, and Jessica Ogilvie, flute, Jan. 24, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
“Best of Broadway Songs of Love,” a night of romance and music presented by Theatre Longview, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 includes desserts, silent auction and fundraiser, Cost: $30 per couple, $18 for individuals. Additional performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8, no dessert or drinks, pay what you can pricing, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
Longview Symphony — “An Evening of Romance,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora with Maestro Jerry Steichen at the Steinway. Cost: $20 and $40. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Gala Strunk, organ, Feb. 21, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Three Redneck Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
“Greater Tuna” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: Online pricing $15.70 for general admission adults; $13 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Cash prices at the door $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
“The Way Things Were: Texas Settlers and Their Buildings, 1860s-1930s,” Monday-Feb. 9, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Traveling Humanities Texas Exhibit.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Stars Over Longview, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Cost: $30 individual tickets, $240 for table of eight. Information: www.LongviewRegional.com, email at marketing@longviewregional.com or 903-553-7400.
The Upcycle Project, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Soda can tab bracelets and easy t-shirt scarves. Ages 18 and older. Sign-up required. Information: In the library or (903) 237-1350.
Go-Giver Gala, 7 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Cost: $125. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/GGG.
Jeanne Robertson — The Rocking Humor Tour, 7 p.m. Saturday , LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Benefiting Longview Christian School. Cost: $25-$40. Information: belchercenter.ticketforce.com.
Martin Luther King Community Wide Celebration and Parade, 10 a.m. Jan. 18, parade starts at Ryder Drive and ends at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., activities at the recreation center after the parade. Cost to enter parade is $10 with entry required by Jan. 17. Information: 903-237-1276 or 903-237-1270.
Classic Arms Production Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: $8 adults, $2 for children ages 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent. Information: 985-624-8577, email info@capgunshows.com or visit www.capgunshows.com.
East Texas Boat & RV Show, noon-7 p.m. Jan. 24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $5 for people ages 70 and older, active military personnel and veterans; free for children 12 and under. Information: (903) 237-4016, email at wmcwhorter@longviewtx.com, or visit www.boatrvshow.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/EastTexasEXPO.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity “Raisin’ The Roof,” 6-10 p.m. Jan. 18, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Cost: $85 in advance only, no children. Information: 903-236-0900 or 903-235-2375, email at development@netxhabitat.org or online at http://netxhabitat.org .
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
Maryah McHam & Martyn Popey, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Information: (903) 240-1587.
MUSIC/STAGE
Hungrytown Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday, Marshall Public library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall. Cost: Free. Information: marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar.
Farewell Angelina, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $20-$30. www.memorialcityhall.com/2019-2020-premier-series--special-event.html.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
20th Anniversary Pulpwood Queen Book Club Convention, Girlfriend Weekend, Jan. 16-18, Jefferson Tourism and Transportation Center Convention Center, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Information: www.thepulpwoodqueens.com/girlfriend-weekend.
17th Annual Jefferson Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 24-25, Cypress Valley Education Center, 120 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Information: jeffersonquiltshow.com.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Adam Johnson, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Young Simon, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Jason Boland & the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Friday, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 Farm to Market Road 849, Lindale. Tickets: $15
Trey Roberson & the Outlaws, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Cash’d Out (a Johnny Cash tribute), 8 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Blind Pursuit, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Jacob Bryant, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Hotel Drifters, 8 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Bron Burbank, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Lauren Alexander, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information; 903 581-1818.
Gary Patrick, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Icehouse, 1470 N. Beaulah St., Hawkins. Information: Facebook.
DeFrance, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
And the Republic for Which it Rocks, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: republicicehouse.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/STAGE
A Night with Rita Moreno, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 16, University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. Information: cowancenter.org .
Blanca, 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Lanes Chapel UMC, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway. KVNE’s Fuzion Hispanic music station launch party. Cost: $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Paul Ellis with Jamie McDell, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Cost: $18 to $65. Tickets: etso.org. Guest performer: pianist Daria Rabotkina.
EVENTS
Hit the Bricks, Saturday, special events take place in downtown Tyler on the second Saturday of the month.
Trails to Trout fishing day, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Nature Center, 11942 FM 848. Free fishing event.
Gold Leaf Gallery reception, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Reception marks the opening of la show featuring the art of John York, Russell Belue and Sylvia Morse.
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, 1-6 p.m. Jan. 16, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Admission: a business card or $5.
Gemstone & Jewelry Show, Jan. 24-26, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. East Texas Gem & Mineral Society annual show.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 10 and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Teen Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesday, 5 p.m. Jan. 21, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco,” through Feb. 16, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com .
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .