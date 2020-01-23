GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
Zach Maberry, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; featuring One Lane Bridge. Cost: Donations accepted. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ramoth Gilead Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Alibi Eatery and Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St., Suite 102, Longview.
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 9 p.m. Friday , Lone Star Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Sam Brannan — White Oak; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Cathy Windam — Timpson; Davey Hamilton — Troup; Corey Windham — Timpson; Ameri Shaye. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Live Music with Low-D, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, GZ Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 2002 Judson Road, Suite 103. Information: (903) 247-8000.
Brian Dunne, 6:30 p.m. Saturday , Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $20 in advance at www.lmfa.org or $25 at the door.
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Josh Mandregan, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Low D Daniels, 8 p.m. Jan. 30, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dennis Ross and the Axberg Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Kid’s Fishing Derby, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22, Teague Park Pond, Longview. For children 12 and younger. Fish bait, limited number of rods and reels available. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3149/Special-Events .
HighRidge Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Wylde Acres, 2864 Smelley Road, Longview. Hosted by HighRidge Church. Cost: $15 per family. Information: www.highridgelv.com/events/kids/daddy-daughter-dance .
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
It’s Rock ‘n Roll at the Kokomo, commemorating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by free movie, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Cost: $20, reservations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Dr. Paul Lee, organ, and Jessica Ogilvie, flute, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
”Best of Broadway Songs of Love,” a night of romance and music presented by Theatre Longview, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, includes desserts, silent auction and fundraiser, Cost: $30 per couple, $18 for individuals. Additional performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8, no dessert or drinks, pay what you can pricing, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
Illusionist Johnny Magic, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $10. Information: Tickets at eventbrite.com .
Longview Symphony — “An Evening of Romance,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora with Maestro Jerry Steichen at the Steinway. Cost: $20 and $40. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Longview Symphony Bach’s Lunch featuring Gala Strunk, organ, Feb. 21, dining area opens at 11:45 a.m., concert at 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Three Redneck Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Ballet Magnificat! presents “Hiding Place,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, First United Methodist Church of Longview, Fellowship Hall at Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewfumc.org.
”Greater Tuna” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: Online pricing $15.70 for general admission adults; $13 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Cash prices at the door $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors, veterans and first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
”Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Pleasant Hill Quilting Group Exhibit, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia, Longview. Cost. Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150 .
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” Feb. 4-March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
“The Way Things Were: Texas Settlers and Their Buildings, 1860s-1930s,” Through Feb. 9, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Traveling Humanities Texas Exhibit.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
East Texas Boat & RV Show, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $5 for people ages 70 and older, active military personnel and veterans; free for children 12 and under. Information: (903) 237-4016, email at wmcwhorter@longviewtx.com, or visit www.boatrvshow.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/EastTexasEXPO .
”Oil for Victory: Big Inch Pipeline Lecture and Panel,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, gymnasium at Red Oak Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Celebrating the Big Inch Pipeline and the Longview sesquicentennial anniversary. Featuring local historian Larry Courington and panelists Dr. Don Carleton, executive director of the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas; Kimberly Fish, local author; Mickey Smith, former Gregg County Judge; and Luke Legate, Director of G. Fox Consulting. Information: 903-983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu .
Longview Chamber 2020 Annual Banquet, 5:15-9 p.m. Tuesday, Maude Cobb Convention Center. Information: www.longviewchamber.com .UKC Dog show hosted by The United Dog Owners Group, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2, Longview Exhibit Buidling, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Information: 903-407-7138 or email udogclubinfo@gmail.com.
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door, children younger than 12 free. Information: 903-758-6416, events@easttexasbuilders.org, www.easttexasbuilders.org or on Facebook — ETBA Home & Design Show.
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $15 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Information: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
OUTDOORS
Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, Feb. 1, Longview. Information: (903) 235-1047, www.freezeyourfanny.com .
Kilgore to Longview Run, 6-11 a.m. Feb. 8, downtown Kilgore to Longview Rodeo Arena Small Ag Pavilion. Benefiting Longview PAWS. Cost: $70. Information: 903-399-8312, littlec2031@gmail.com, runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/KilgoretoLogview11MileRace or Longview Running Club on Facebook.
FUNDRAISERS
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefitting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dabnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, April 4, benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLANIGHTLIFE
Gracie & Trinity — Live Acoustic Performance, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Rd, Harleton.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
Farewell Angelina, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $20-$30. www.memorialcityhall.com/2019-2020-premier-series--special-event.html.
One Night in Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $30-$40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com/2019-2020-premier-series--special-event.html.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
17th Annual Jefferson Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Cypress Valley Education Center, 120 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Information: jeffersonquiltshow.com .
Author Marjorie Herrera Lewis, 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Jefferson Carnegie Library, 301 W. Lafayette St., Jefferson. Lewis discusses her novel, “When the Men Were Gone,” inspired by Tylene Wison, who coached the Brownwood high school football team while the men were fighting in World War II. Longtime East Texas sportscaster Charlie Chitwood and Jefferson High School Athletic Director Coach Antwain Jimmerson will moderate the event. Cost: Free. Information: 903-665-8911.
FUNDRAISERS
Chili fundraiser, benefiting Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Ladies Altar Society of Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 29, parish hall of the church at Vale and Lafayette streets in Jefferson. Dine or takeout. Cost: $10 donation. Information: (903)472-9281.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEENIGHTLIFE
Zak Webb, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Cody Cooke, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
The Highest Monastery of Love, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com .
Andrea & Smooth Cactus Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Kristy Kruger, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway, Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com .
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Tuexo Cats, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Paul Shafer Duo, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com .
Decades, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Head Bangers Ball, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway, Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com .
Withrow Cololey 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141
Tyler Dudley, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Bobby Irwin Band, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net .
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com .
MUSIC/STAGE
Paul Ellis with Jamie McDell, 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Cost: $18 to $65. Tickets: etso.org. Guest performer: pianist Daria Rabotkina.
Evening of Southern Soul, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oil Palace, Texas Highway 64, east of Tyler. Performers: Calvin Richrdson, Sir Charles Jones, TK Soul and Summer Wolfe. Tickets: oilpalace.com.
Scott Montgomery, organist, 5 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery is associate director of music and organist for Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Cost: Free.
Jazz Brunch, noon Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk, Tyler. Reservations required; fpctyler.com .
EVENTS
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, 1-6 p.m. today, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Admission: a business card or $5.
Ice Bowl, disc golf tournament, begins 9 a.m. Saturday, Lindsey Park 12557 Spur 364, Tyler. Fee: $25 adults, $15 for 16 and under. Event benefits East Texas Food Bank.
Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Dome, Saturday, The Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St. in Tyler. “SpacePark360,” which takes viewers on a simulated thrill ride through the universe, 7 p.m.; “Rock on Demand,” which features visual thrills set to rock music, 8 p.m. Cost: $5 to each.
Gemstone & Jewelry Show, Jan. 24-26, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. East Texas Gem & Mineral Society annual show.
An Evening with Bob Goff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Flint Baptist Church in Flint. The inspirational speaker is being presented by PATH. Cost: $30. Tickets: eventbrite.com .FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 10 and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSIC/STAGE
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco,” through Feb. 16, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com .
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .