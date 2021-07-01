LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“@longviewtx150 Sesquicentennial,” April 17-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, through July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
”Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” on display through Sept. 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring 62 carbon photos with bilingual narrative text. Photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Witliff. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. July 9 and 10, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Free sci-fi movie follows concert: “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” starring Michael Rennie and Patricia Neal, July 9; “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” starring Richard Dreyfuss, July 10. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: 7:30 p.m. July 1,“The Merry Wives of Windsor”; 7:30 p.m. July 2, “The Book of Will”; 7:30 p.m. July 3, “Romeo & Juliet”; 7:30 p.m. July 4, “The Bridges of Madison County.” For information or to purchase tickets, call (903) 983-8601 or go online to http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
ArtWalk, 5 to 8 p.m. July 1, downtown Longview. Unity mural dedication, 5:30 p.m. at Pelaia Plaza. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/artwalklongview .
Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, Gates open at 4 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview; 6:30 p.m., outdoor concert with country musician Mike Ryan set to headline and country musician and Texas native Jon Stork as opening act; 9:30 p.m., fireworks show. Cost: Free admission and parking. Information: http://longviewtexas.gov/Fireworks .
Fourth of July Freedom Jeep Festival, 11 a.m. July 4, Flugers, 1232 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Event includes car show, 3 to 5 p.m. Festival also includes food trucks, entertainment and bounce houses.
”One Night With Elvis,” 6 p.m. July 10, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., in Gilmer; featuring Elvis Presley tribute artist Travis Powell and special guest Shake, Rattle & Roll. Ticket information: (832) 312-0074 or stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Anthony Riley, 8 p.m. July 1, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Kid Icarus, 8 p.m. July 2, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wes Jeans, 8 p.m. July 3, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Clint Alford Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clay Logan Band, 8 p.m. July 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Anthony Riley Band, 8 p.m. July 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Genevieve Allen Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Randy Moore Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. July 10, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. July 3, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Cost: $8. Information: tascatyler@gmail.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Dan Rocha, 8 p.m. July 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. July 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Wayne, 7 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Mike Stanley, 8 p.m. July 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. July 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. July 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. July 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. July 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Freedom Festival, Panola County Texas Veterans Relief Fund’s second fundraiser, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 2, Q.M. Martin Stadium behind Carthage High School. Performers include Gracie Johnson and her band, Highway 59; a band led by local veteran Jason Samford; and another local band led by Bobby Hudnall. Also included are vendor booths, games, activities and food trucks.
”Pistons and Patriots” charity car show and festival presented by the Giving Garage Foundation, July 3, downtown Carthage; gates open at 9 a.m., trophies awarded at 2 p.m. Event includes music, food and children’s activities. Admission: Free. Car show registration: $30. To register: send email to vendorformusa@gmail.com .
”Rootin’ Tootin’ Saloon Show,” presented by the Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. July 2-3, Union Baptist Church Center, 520 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $12, available at The Willow Tree and at the door on night of performance. Wine will be served following the performances both nights for a “meet the cast” social time. Information: https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonohtp/ .
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.