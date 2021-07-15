LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
”Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” on display through Sept. 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring 62 carbon photos with bilingual narrative text. Photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Witliff. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Moto XTREME Circus, 7:30 p.m. July 16; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 17, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Gates open one hour before showtime. Show includes freestyle motocross, X Metal Riders, BMX freestyle, kids Power Wheel races and Sky Masters aerial thrills. Tickets and information: (941) 870-7444 or https://motoxtremecircus.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 23, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “The Glass Bottom Boat,” starring Doris Day and Rod Taylor. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. July 31, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: 2 p.m. July 15 and 17, “Romeo & Juliet”; 7:30 p.m. July 15 and 17, “The Bridges of Madison County”; 2 p.m. July 16 and 18, “The Merry Wives of Windsor”; 7:30 p.m. July 16 and 18, “The Book of Will.” For information or to purchase tickets, call (903) 983-8601 or go online to http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
NIGHTLIFE
Lee Mathis/Lauren Alexander Song Swap, 8 p.m. July 15, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Blakbox, 8:30 p.m. July 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 8 p.m. July 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Luke LaPrade and Will Burgin, 9 p.m. July 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sam Caleb Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Kid Icarus, 8 p.m. July 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. July 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Owen Tiner Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. July 10, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. July 19, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. July 17, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Cost: $8. Information: tascatyler@gmail.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. July 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Gary Patrick Trio, 8 p.m. July 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Southern Brave, 8 p.m. July 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. July 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. July 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. July 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. July 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. July 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. July 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.