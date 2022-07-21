MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Big Pines Breakdown Concert, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, 7:30 p.m. July 29, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall. Features Stoney LaRue and special guest the Bobby Irwin Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission: $30 adults, $12 children 12 and younger. Information: https://begreateasttexas.com/ .
Civil War Symposium,
LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24; ”Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
The Magic of Mardi Gras, traveling exhibit on display through Sept. 17, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 students. Information: (903) 753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Texas Shakespeare Festival, June 30 to July 31, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Taming of the Shrew,” 7:30 p.m. June 30, July 7, 9, 22 and 24, 2 p.m. July 15, 17, 28, 30; “Nell Gwynn,” 7:30 p.m. July 1, 15 and 17, 2 p.m. July 8, 10, 21, 23; “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m. July 2, 8, 10, 21 and 23, 2 p.m. July 14, 16, 29, 31; “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. July 3, 14, 16 and 31, 2 p.m. July 7, 9, 22, 24; “The Hog Princess,” 10 a.m. July 20-23 and 28-30. Information or to purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Drive to Remember Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Admission: Free. Vehicle registration: $25 per car. Information: https://drive2remember.org/events .
Kilgore Farmer’s Market Christmas in July, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 23, downtown Kilgore. Includes Christmas crafts, artisan foods, raw honey, handmade soaps, candles, woodwork, fresh vegetables, handmade jewelry and more. https://www.facebook.com/kilgorefarmersmarket/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. July 30, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Bags and Bling Bingo, 5:30 p.m.to 8:30 p.m. July 26, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Benefits Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. Tickets: $50 individual, $400 table for eight. Information: Kathy Rae at (903) 236-0900 or https://netxhabitat.org/ .
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m. July 28-30, 2 p.m. July 30-31, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Longview Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29-31, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Information: Nancy Mellott at (903) 353-6186, www.longviewkennelclub.org .
Tyler Obedience Training Club Dog Show Obedience & Rally, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29-31, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission: free. Information: www.tylerotc.org .
Back to School Splash Bash, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5, Stamper Park, 601 Pecan St., Longview. All ages are welcome. Event will include splash pad, popcorn, movie, food vendors. Admission: free. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Follow That Dream,” starring Elvis Presley. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Randy C. Moore Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. July 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. July 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Good N Gone, 8 p.m. July 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Venture South, 8 p.m. July 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 day of show. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
6 Miles to Mixon, 8 p.m. July 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Montez-Cooper 1836 Texas Kitchen Classic Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23, 1836 Texas Kitchen, 2467 Crow Road, Tyler. Registration: $25 advance, $30 at the show. Information: (903) 570-2812, https://www.facebook.com/1836TexasKitchen/ .
Denim & Diamonds Southern Soul Concert, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 24, Flores Center, 11237 FM Road 14, Tyler. Featuring J-Wonn, Jay Morris Group, TK Soul and Sir Charles Jones. Tickets: $40 general admission. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
”SpongeBob” Musical, July 28-31, Aug. 4-7 and 11-14, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
ATTRACTIONS
Ingrid Horner Art Exhibit, on display July 8 through Sept. 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://downtown-tyler.squarespace.com/call-for-artists .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. July 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. July 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. 420 advance, No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Jay Statham, 8 p.m. July 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Tanner Welborn Band, 8 p.m. July 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. July 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
PL Garner, 8 p.m. July 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Blind Pursuit, 8 p.m. July 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Byron Haynie, 12 p.m. July 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. July 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Cody Canada & the Departed, 8 p.m. July 22, Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Tickets: $25 advance reserved, $20 advance general admission. Information: https://www.stanleysfamous.com/live-music/ .