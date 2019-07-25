GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Clint Alford, 7 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jonathan Hernandez, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: (903) 374-4700, Facebook.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Performers: Keith Ross — Arkladelphia, Arkansas; Davey Hamilton — Tyler; Cheyene Gilmore — Jacksonville; Frank Ross — Arkladelphia, Arkansas; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Sam Brannan — White Oak; Jacob Lewis — Longview. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Zak Webb, 7:30 p.m. Saturday , the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Teazur, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain Unplugged, 7 p.m. Saturday; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Sounds & Stacks: featuring Harvest Moon Countrygrass; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1350.
Floyd Void, a Pink Floyd tribute band, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 general admission advance, $20 (cash) at door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com .
Karisia Hernandez, 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Downtown Live — The Summer Session, 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2, Heritage Plaza in Downtown Longview. Featuring Post Profit. Cost. Free. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Comedy Magic Show — The Magic of Eric Eaton; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, doors open at 6:45 p.m.; Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley in Longview. Cost: $20 VIP, $10 general admission, $15 at the door. Information: eventbrite.com “The Comedy Magic of Eric Eaton.”
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Kids Book Club, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. For kids in first and second grades.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Story Time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. For kids 2-5.
Free Summer Kids Movie, “The Grinch,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, 4 Star Cinema, 1607 U.S. 259, Kilgore.
Dive In Movie; 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont; featuring “Aquaman.” Cost: $5 per person, ages 3 and younger admitted free. Information: Longview Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
Jurassic Adventure, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11, at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Featuring animatronic dinosaurs and a children’s activity area. Cost; $24 adults ages 13 and older, $29 children ages 2 to 12. Information: www.myjurassicadventure.com and dinoexpeditionllc@gmail.com .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
”Ella Enchanted,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $12 online, $15 at the door. Information: (903) 236-7535, artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
Texas Shakespeare Festival: Anne D. Turk Fine Arts Center at Kilgore College, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Cost: $33 or $28. Cost for “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster” $8. Group rates available. Tickets: 903-983-8601, texasshakespeare.com . Schedule: 10 a.m. Thursday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster;” 2 p.m. Thursday, “As You Like It;” 7:30 p.m., “Born Yesterday;” 10 a.m. Friday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster;” 2 p.m. “Othello;” 7:30 p.m., “Into the Woods;” 10 a.m. Saturday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster;” 2 p.m. “As You Like It;” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “Born Yesterday;” 2 p.m. Sunday, “Othello;” and 7:30 p.m. “Into the Woods.”
“It’s Rock ‘n Roll at the Kokomo,” Concert under the Stars featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: today “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com, goldstar.com or 903-918-2132.
Longview Symphony Season tickets on sale, 10 percent off through Aug. 15. Season: Voyage A Paris Concert — Sept. 14, featuring new conductor Maestro Jerry Steichen, pianist Kimi Kawashima, and Mezzo-Soprano Kimberly LaGraff; Community Chamber Concert — Nov. 3, featuring Steichen and the principal musicians of the Longview Symphony; Home For The Holidays Concert — Dec. 6, with favorite carols and carolers; An Evening of Romance Concert — Feb. 16, featuring Steichen at the Steinway with Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora; Disney’s A Dream Is A Wish Concert — April 24, featuring music of classic and contemporary Disney films. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Blues and Jazz Festival at the Kokomo Theatre; featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays July 30 to Aug. 29, Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: July 29 and 31 “Some Like it Hot.” Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com or 903-918-2132.
”Great Russian Nutcracker” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
”Lonesome Dove” exhibit; through Aug. 31; East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore College, Kilgore. Featuring images taken during filming of the 1989 miniseries by renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittliff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu, (903) 983-8295.
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity;” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
”Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900;” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: (903) 845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum.
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Great Texas Balloon Race, Friday through Sunday, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. See hot air balloon competitions, special shape balloons inflate in various locations Friday morning around Longview. Special events take place at the airport beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets and information: greattexasballoonrace.com
Tyler Obedience Training Club Dog Obedience and Rally Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Highly trained dogs will vie for awards in basic obedience to retrieving scented objects and performing jumps. Information: 903-520-2238, tylerotc.org .
Longview Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. Dogs will compete for Best of Breed. Cost: $5 adults, $2 children under 12 years old. Information: 903-845-3019, longviewkennelclub.org .
American Legion’s 100th Birthday Celebration; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 140, next door to Teague Park in Longview. Presented by Gregg County’s three American Legion Posts — Posts 140 and 232 in Longview and Post 280 in Kilgore.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days.
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: river sidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
The 47th annual Asbury House Child Enrichment Center Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 and 8 am.to noon Aug. 3, Faith Center of the First United Methodist Church, Whaley Street entrance, in downtown Longview. Cost: $2 addmission. Information: www.asburyhouse.net .
Bags & Bling Bingo, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Proceeds benefit women’s build new home project. Cost: $40, sold only in advance at www.facebook.com/events/319846935377960. Information: Liz Patterson at (903) 236-0900 ext. 208, via email at operations@longviewhabitat.org, or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/northeasttexas.habitat .
Second Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race by Greater Longview United Way; starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Teague Park pond. Cost: Team entry $200. Information: www.longviewunitedway.org/great-cardboard-boat-race, and /www.facebook.com/The-Great-Cardboard-Boat-Race-167571857243332 .
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer. Information: Riley Crocker at (903) 746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com .
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview;Sept. 28, gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: www.tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278.
FARMERS MARKET
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
HARRISON/ MARION/ PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Line Dancing Class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Carthage Community House at Davis Park in Carthage. $5 per person. For more details call Tami at (903) 503-2269.
Broken Vessels 10th Anniversary Concert, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., July 27, Southside Baptist Church, 1501 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Celebrate Broken Vessels’ 10th anniversary with barbecue and gospel singing. A barbecue dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. at $10 a person, followed by the free admission concert at 6 p.m. Special guests include Faith’s Journey, Pastor Pudge and Sister Sludge and The Hootens, Elizabeth and Uncle Randy.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
How to Train Your Dragon Screening, 2 p.m., July 25, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. The Sammy Brown Library and the Country Music Hayride presents How to Train Your Dragon as part of “Books Make Great Movies” film series. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12 and free for children under 6. There will also be a special kid pack at the concession stand that will have a popcorn, drink and fruit snack for $2.
OUTDOORS
Brandon Tenison Benefit Bass Tournament, 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 27, Lake Murvaul Marina, 638 FM 1234 in Panola County. Support the family of the late Garrison High School student Brandon Tenison. Entry fees are $100 per two-man team. Sign-ups are Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 4 to 6 a.m. Guaranteed payouts for 1st through 4th place. For more information, call Sammy Peace at (903) 754-3860.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
The Great American Read exhibit, through Aug. 2, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The free exhibit is based on the popular PBS television series The Great American Read. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com .
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Call 903-665-1939, or scarlettohardy.com .
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org .
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org .
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com .
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net .
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org .
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Market on the Square; 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, through November; Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall. Events during Second Saturday at the Market — Aug. 10, Make Your Own Market Bag.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. today, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $50. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
Brew & Boards, 7 p.m. today, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave. Play board games provided by Tyler Public Library.
Suburban Legends, 8 p.m. today, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Daniel Roca, 7 p.m. today, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Cody Wayne, 8 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Johnny & the Nightcrawlers, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Meet Artist James Whitlock, ETX Brewing Company’s Front Porch, 6 p.m. Friday, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Meet the artists and see his work on display.
Light the Fire and other bands, 9 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Matt Raker, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Vandoliers, 8 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com .
Vegas Stars, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Heather Little, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Tanner Spakrs, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: outhousetickets.com . Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oil Palace, Texas Highway 64 East, New Chapel Hill. Cost: $25 to $65. Tickets: oilpalace.com . Opening Acts: Band Heathens, Steppenwolf Revisited.
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Cost: $27 to $39. Tickets: winnsborocenterforthearts.com .
”Friends” Trivia Game, 7 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 6361 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Shamarr Allen, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com .
Weeping Hour and other bands, 9 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
The Magills, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Big Daddy Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Infomation: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Tuxedo Cats, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Room & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: 903-535-7956, facebook.com/xln.on5th.poolhall.
Ray Wiley Hubbard, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Sam Caleb, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Daniel Roca, 8 p.m. Saturday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, 5 p.m. Sunday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $35 advance; $40 door. Tickets: texasmusiccity.net .
Heather Nikole Harper, 9 p.m. Sundayy, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com .
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. everu Wednesday through July 31, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com .
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for children ages 3-6.
Lego Block Party, 2 p.m. Thursday, Taylor Auditorium at Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Play time for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult.
Free movies at Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler; 10:30 p.m. Friday, “Spaceballs;” 10:30 a.m. Monday, “Paddington 2;” 2 p.m. Monday, “Coco;” 2 p.m. Tuesday, “Lilo and Stitch;” 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, “Despicable Me 3;” and 2 p.m. Wednesday, “Toy Story.”
DJ Dance Party, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler.
Kickoff to Kindergarten, 10 a.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Activities for preschoolers.
Baby and Me Storytime, 11 a.m. Sunday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Story for children up to 2.
Stories on the Lawn, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Story for children 3 to 6.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. For babies up to 18 months.
Harry Potter Book Club, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
”Disney’s Newsies — The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $20. Tickets: 903- 592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com .
East Texas Men in Harmony chorus, 2 p.m. Saturday, Mineola Civic Center, 1150 N. Newsom, Mineola. Cost: $15 adults, $5 students. Information: etmeninharmony.com .
”The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Hawkins High School Auditorium, Hawkins. Benefiting scholarship fund for theater students. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 ages 12 and younger, free for ages 3 and younger.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Texas Birds: Works by Frank X. Tolbert 2,” through Aug. 4; “Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” through Aug. 25; and “Soga Shohaku: A Chinese Landscape,” through July 28. Cost: free. Information: 903-595-1001, tylermuseum.org .
Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Attractions: “Sportsology” exhibit and shows in the dome. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Expedition Egypt” through July 28 in annex and permanent exhibits. Cost: $2 for “Expedition Egypt” only and $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older for museum. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. On View: “Art by A.C. Gentry Jr. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Gallery at Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On view: “4 Show,” art by Catherine Night, Kailan Counahan, Lisa Rachel Horlander and Dace Kidd, through Sept. 8. Cost: free. Information: martinwalkerlaw.com .
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com .
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
‘Handmaid Tale’ Fan Discussion Group, 7 p.m. Thursday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Great Outdoors Lecture Series, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Topic: shelter and survival.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Rose City Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: $9 advance, $12 door. Information: easttexasweddingextravaganza.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Donation Night at Kawa’s, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 0 Kawa’s Hibachi Grill & Lounge, 1024 WSW Loop 323, Tyler. Portion of sales benefits SPCA of East Texas.
FARMERS MARKETS
Chapel Hill Farmers Market & Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chapel Hill High School, 13172 Texas Highway 64.
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, each Tuesday and Saturday through July 27, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Lindale Farmers Market, each Saturday through Aug. 31, Old Mill Pond Museum, Lindale.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC
Small Town Scallywags, 8 p.m. Friday, Boogie’s, 412 N. Prairieville, Athens. Information: 903-286-3530, facebook.com/pg/boogiesinathensalley.
Dan Roark, 8 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points. Information: 903-432-2337, cedarcreekbrewery.com .
Pete’s Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Cost: $18 advance, $22 door. Information: 903-833-5100, mooresstore.com .
Ben Lowery & Texas Express, 8 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Cost: $18 advance, $22 door. Information: 903-833-5100, mooresstore.com .
Gannon, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Forge Bar & Grill, 1610 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Information: 903- 833-5970, theforgebenwheeler.com .
Derek Black, 9 p.m. Saturday, Red Bull Saloon, 10503 Texas 31, Murchison. Information: 903-469-3226.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Free Outdoor Movie, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” 8 p.m. Friday, 201 N. Buffalo, Canton
Free movie, “Bernie the Dolphin,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Movie House, 255 W. Main, Van.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
”Disney’s My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto’s Musical Tale,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford St., Palestine. Cost: $15 adults, $10 children. Information: 903-922-1126, thetexastheater.com .
”Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road, Athens. Cost: $15 adults, $5 students. Tickets: 903-675-3908, hcpac.org .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com .
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org .
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org .Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.
FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.
AROUND EAST TEXAS
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
903 Artisans Art Show, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17, Linden Public House pub and restaurant, 401 E. Houston St., Linden. Cost: Free to attend. Information: lindenpublichouse@gmail.com or email 903artisans@gmail.com .