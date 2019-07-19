GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Riley Redding, 7 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tyler Street Takeover -Summer Pub Crawl, 6 p.m. Friday, meet at Vera Bank at Tyler and Fredonia. Signature drink at each stop. Cost: $30 for Young Professionals of Longview members, $35 for nonmembers. Information: http://yplongview.com/ypl--pub-crawl!.html .
Acoustic Grooves for Tacos and Brews with Junk Drawer Music, 6 p.m. Friday; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Davis. Cost: $10 Donation. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Jenn Ford, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Performers: Southern Koast — Eldorado, Arkansas; Lance Moore — Chandler; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Longview; Paul Dunnam — Gladewater; Callie Mikal — Durant, Oklahoma. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Max McRuiz, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Twisted Whiskey, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blak Box, 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Floyd Void: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. July 26 and 27; Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Donations welcomed. Information: 903-345-4289, bigsandymusichall.com .
Sweet Pain Unplugged, 7 p.m. July 27; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Sounds & Stacks: featuring Harvest Moon Countrygrass; 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 27; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1350.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Summer Reading Club Movie, “Wonder Park” 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. today; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or at www. facebook.com/LongviewPublic Library.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Crafty Kids, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 19; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublic Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through July 20; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library.
Rec & Roll, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20, Kidsview Park, 100 Pals Parkway, Longview; Parks van brings free fun and games. Cost: Free. Information: facebook.com/events/333509477342161.
Super Smash Bros., 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays through July 22; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at www.facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Story Time; 10:30 a.m. English, 11:30 a.m. Spanish, Tuesdays through July 23; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or at www. facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
End of Summer Reading Club Party, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesay, Broughton Park. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or at www. facebook.com/LongviewPublic Library .
Free Summer Kids Movie, “How to Train Your Dragon,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, 4 Star Cinema, 1607 U.S. 259, Kilgore.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
Texas Shakespeare Festival: Anne D. Turk Fine Arts Center at Kilgore College, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Cost: $33 or $28. Cost for “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster” $8. Group rates available. Tickets: 903-983-8601, texasshakespeare.com . Schedule: 10 a.m. Friday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster;” 2 p.m. Friday, “Into the Woods;” 7:30 p.m. Friday, “As You Like It;” 10 a.m. Saturday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster;” 2 p.m. Saturday, “Born Yesterday;” 7:30 p.m. “Othello;” 2 p.m., “Into the Woods;” and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, “As You Like It.”
Texas Shakespeare Festival special events: Chinese Theater Night, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, cost, free. Talent Showcase, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, cost $25. Both in Anne D. Turk Fine Arts Center at Kilgore College, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore.
“It’s Rock ‘n Roll at the Kokomo,” Concert under the Stars featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: today “Invasion of the Body Snatchers;” July 23 and 25 “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com, goldstar.com or 903-918-2132.
”Ella Enchanted,” 7 p.m. July 25, 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. July 27 and 28; ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $12 online, $15 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com and (903) 236-7535.
”Great Russian Nutcracker” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
July Gallery Night, 5 to 7 p.m. today, P’s Gallery, 5576 Judson Road. Information: facebook.com/PaulaDavisGallery.
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity;” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
”Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900;” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org.
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org.
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: (903) 845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com.
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum.
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com.
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com.
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org.
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Classic Arms Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $8 for adults, $2 for children 6-11, under 18 permitted with a parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, capgunshows.com .
Great Texas Balloon Race, July 26 to 28, East Texas Regional Airport. Cost: Advance tickets — $15 Friday and Saturday, gate prices — $15 Friday and $20 Saturday; free Sunday. Weekend passes available online. Information:greattexasballoonrace.com and OuthouseTickets.com .
Longview Kennel Club AKC 2019 Licensed All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 and 28, Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 for adults, free for ages 12 younger. Information: longviewkennelclub.org .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days.
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: river sidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Second Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race by Greater Longview United Way; starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Teague Park pond. Cost: Team entry $200. Information: www.longviewunitedway.org/great-cardboard-boat-race, and /www.facebook.com/The-Great-Cardboard-Boat-Race-167571857243332 .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
The Space Shuttle Columbia and the East Texas Recovery Efforts, 6 p.m. today, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Preservation Longview presents speaker Ronald Lee, of NASA, who worked at three Columbia recovery sites when the shuttle exploded on Feb. 1, 2003, over Texas. Cost: $20 .
FARMERS MARKET
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview; live Music — Dick Chapman on July 20. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Line Dancing Class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Carthage Community House at Davis Park in Carthage. $5 per person.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Science of Spin, Yo-Yo trick demonstrations, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Movie Afternoon Matinee, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Movie Evening Matinee, 5:05 p.m. Monday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Zumba for Kids, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Crafternoon, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Crafterrific, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
OUTDOORS
Clean-Up Carthage, 9 a.m. Saturday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Volunteers clean up neighborhoods and streets as part of this annual beautification event.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
The Great American Read exhibit, through Aug. 2, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The free exhibit is based on the popular PBS television series The Great American Read. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com.
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Information: 903-665-1939, scarlettohardy.com.
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org.
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org.
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com.
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net.
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com.
FUNDRAISERS
Blood Drive, 2 to 6 p.m., July 24, Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Ms. Kay at (903) 241-5335.
FARMERS MARKETS
Market on the Square, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through mid-November, Telegraph Park, downtown Marshall. Attractions: flower market, produce and more. Special events on the second Saturday. Information: Vendors contact Market Manager Billy Earl Pool at 254-722-8778; public contact Marshall Main Street at 903-702-7777 or visit Market on the Square on Facebook.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Tunes at Noon, noon each Thursday, downtown T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza, Tyler. Attractions: live music, good trucks and games.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. today, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. today, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Owen Tiner & Jopi Drew, 8 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Casey Martin Band, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
DJ Evan Payne, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Live 80, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Paul Shafer Duo, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Matt Hilyer, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Luke LaPade, 8 p.m. Friday, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: outhousetickets.com . Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Wes Jeans, The Kul, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com .
6 Miles to Mixon, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Suburban Legends, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Matt Raker and the Nearly Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Cody Norman, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com .
Chris Colston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15. Tickets: outhouseticket.com . Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net . photo of Chris Colston attached
Mo Robson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Karaoke with Boogie, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Dustin Becker, 8 p.m. Saturday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com .
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. Wednesday through July 31, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com .
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler
6 Miles to Mixon, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Johnny Lee, 8 p.m. July 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $50. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m. July 27, The Oil Palace, 10408 Highway 64 East, New Chapel Hill. Cost: $25 to $65. Parking: $10 cash. Tickets: oilpalace.com . Opening acts: Steppenwolf Revisited, Band of Heatherns.
Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters, 5 p.m. July 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $35 advance, $40 day of show. Tickets: outhousetickets.com . Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Free Movies at Tyler Public Library, 1:30 p.m. Friday, “Solo” and 2 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Fab Friday, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Learn about bats with a ranger from Tyler State Park.
Family Game Day, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Geek World has board games for families to play together.
Stories on the Lawn, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Story time for children ages 3 to 6.
Glow in the Dark Games, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Kids entering grades 5-7 play glow-in-the-dark balloon volleyball, ring toss, bowling and mini golf.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
Kid Buzz, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Children make their own shadow box theater and puppets.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
“The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens;” July 18 to 21 and July 26 to 28, Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m., Sunday shows at 2 p.m.; Hawkins High School Auditorium, Hawkins. Benefiting scholarship fund for theater students. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 ages 12 and younger, free for ages 3 and younger.
An Afternoon of Gospel Singing, 3 p.m. Sunday, Christ Church, 118 S. Boise d’Arc Ave., Tyler. On stage: vocalist Mary Helen Morris and pianist Kerry Symes. Cost: free.
“A Reason to Kill,” 1920s’ themed murder mystery dinner, 6 p.m. Saturday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. Reservations and tickets required: send email to gmuseum@tylertexas.com, 903-531-1286.
“Disney’s Newsies — The Musical,” July 25 to 28, Aug. 1 to 4 and Aug. 8 to 11, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com .
OUTDOORS
Miss Ima 5K Run and Kids Fun Run, 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Wood County Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 175 Governor Hogg Parkway, Quitman. Schedule: 7:45 a.m., Kids Fun Run with entry fee $5; 8 a.m. 5K with entry fee $25. Registration: woodcountyarbo.org .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Texas Birds: Works by Frank X. Tolbert 2,” through Aug. 4; “Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” through Aug. 25; and “Soga Shohaku: A Chinese Landscape,” through July 28. Cost: free. Information: 903-595-1001, tylermuseum.org .
Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Attractions: “Sportsology” exhibit and shows in the dome. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Expedition Egypt” through July 28 in annex and permanent exhibits. Cost: $2 for “Expedition Egypt” only and $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older for museum. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. On View: “Art by A.C. Gentry Jr. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Gallery at Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On view: “4 Show,” art by Catherine Night, Kailan Counahan, Lisa Rachel Horlander and Dace Kidd, through Sept. 8. Cost: free. Information: martinwalkerlaw.com .
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Michael Scott Clifton, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Half Price Books, 8966 S. Broadway Ave., Cumberland Village, Tyler. Author to talk about his book “The Open Portal.”
Tyler Museum of Art Summer Lecture Series, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. Speaker: Jim Richey, professor at Tyler Junior College. Program: “I Knew Mark Twain.”
Great Outdoors Lecture Series, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Topic: animals of East Texas.
Summer Lecture Series at the Goodman, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. UT Tyler graduate students present “Unspoken Masters.” Cost: $5.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Moon Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Center for Earth & Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., Tyler Junior College. Attractions to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Cost: $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and adults. Information: 903-510-2312, sciencecenter.edu .
”Rock N Roll Saturday,” 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Center for Earth & Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St. at Tyler Junior College. Laser light and graphics shows set to rock music in the theater. Shows: 7 p.m. “SpacePark 360” and 8 p.m. “Rock on Demand.” Cost: $5 for each. Tickets and information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
FUNDRAISERS
Pooches on the Patio, 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Roost, 3314 Troup Highway, Tyler. Portion of sales benefits SPCA of East Texas.
FARMERS MARKETS
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, each Tuesday and Saturday through July 27, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Lindale Farmers Market, each Saturday through Aug. 31, Old Mill Pond Museum, Lindale.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC
Dylan Herron Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points. Information: 903-432-2337, cedarcreekbrewery.com .
Big Hotel, 7 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Information: 903-833-5100, mooresstore.com .
Dirty Rain Revelers, 7 p.m. Friday, The Forge Bar & Grill, 1610 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Information: (903) 833-5970, theforgebenwheeler.com .
Down Home Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Red Bull Saloon, 10503 Texas 31, Murchison. Information: 903-469-3226.
Air Line Road, 9 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Information: 903-833-5100, mooresstore.com .
315 South Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Red Bull Saloon, 10503 Texas 31, Murchison. Information: 903-469-3226.
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens. Cost: $10. Tickets: thetexanathens.com . Opening act: Hunter Douglas.
Brush Poppers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Boogie’s, 412 N. Prairieville, Athens. Information: 903-286-3530, facebook.com/pg/boogiesinathensalley .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Dogwood Children’s Literacy and Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 2000 South Loop 256, Palestine. Attractions: programs and displays that encourage reading. Cost: free. Will take place beginning 10 a.m. Saturday at Palestine Public Library, 2000 South Loop 256, Palestine.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
“Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road, Athens. Cost: $15 adults, $5 students. Tickets: 903-675-3908, hcpac.org .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com.
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org.
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org.
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 750 Highway 287 North., Palestine Cost: $10 to $15. Information: frontierrodeocompany.com .
Texas State Railroad Wines in the Pines, train departs, 6 p.m. Friday, Palestine depot, 789 Park Road 70, Palestine. Cost: $80 and up. Reservations required: texasstaterailroad.net .
Dinner with Dianna, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Palestine Public Library, 2000 South Loop 256, Palestine. Attractions: eat with Dianna Hutts Aston, author of “The Moon Over Star,” hear her read and get an autographed copy of the book. Cost: $15. Tickets: available at The Palestine Public Library and Commercial Bank of Texas.
FUNDRAISERS
Blue Santa’s Christmas in July, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Redlands Hotel, 400 N. Queen St., Palestine. Fundraiser for Palestine Police Department’s Blue Santa program includes a lineup of singers.FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.
ALSO IN EAST TEXAS
FESTIVALS
Naples Rodeo and Watermelon Festival; July 26 to 28; Information: facebook.com/naplesmelonpatch .
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
Music City Texas Theater in Linden: 8 p.m. July 27 — Mouse and the Traps; 8 p.m. Aug. 17 — Hickory Hill 40 Year Reunion. Cost: $20. Information: www.musiccitytexas.org, 903-756-9934.