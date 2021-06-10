LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“@longviewtx150 Sesquicentennial,” April 17-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, through July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
LeTourneau Exhibit, through June 12, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring a journey through the life and impact of R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau on the city of Longview through LeTourneau Inc. and LeTourneau University. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
“Mickey Mantle: Baseball Hero in Black and White,” on display through June 19, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295 or https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, gates open at 6 p.m. June 10-12, Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Tickets: $16 for adults, $8 for ages 12 and younger. The event also will include the crowning of Miss Gladewater Rodeo on June 12 during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance. Information: GladewaterRodeo.com . Tickets are also available at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview.
Longview Symphony’s Bach’s Lunch Concert, noon June 11; First Christian Church; 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Featuring the Longview Chamber Singers. Dining area will be closed. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
“Swing Me Back to Texas,” Western Swing Festival featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-12, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
28th Annual Juneteenth Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. June 26, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $15, $21 at the gate. Information: (903) 235-3355 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. June 26, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, July 1 through Aug. 1 in the Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring the plays: “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “The Book of Will,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “The Bridges of Madison County” and “The Gnomes of Gnot-A-Hill.” For information or to purchase tickets, call (903) 983-8601 or go online to http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
ArtWalk, 5 to 8 p.m. July 1, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/artwalklongview .
Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, Gates open at 4 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview; 6:30 p.m., outdoor concert featuring country music singer Mark Chesnutt and opening act Jon Stork; 9:30 p.m., fireworks show. Cost: Free admission and parking. Information: http://longviewtexas.gov/Fireworks .
”One Night With Elvis,” 6 p.m. July 10, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., in Gilmer; featuring Elvis Presley tribute artist Travis Powell and special guest Shake, Rattle & Roll. Ticket information: (832) 312-0074 or stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Outlaw Republic, doors open at 5 p.m. June 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Downtown Live, featuring Bobby O and the Mojos, 5 to 8 p.m. June 11, Heritage Plaza, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Post Profit, doors open at 5 p.m. June 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. June 12 , Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Jonathan Webster Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain Rocks, 8 p.m. June 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Rick Brown Band, 8 p.m. June 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blakbox, 7 p.m. June 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Beauty and the Beast,” 7:30 p.m. June 10-12, 17-19, 24-26; 2:30 p.m. June 13, 20, 27, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. Tickets: $25. Information: (903) 592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Chance Band, 8 p.m. June 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. June 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tyler McCollum, 8 p.m. June 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Ox Martin, 7 p.m. June 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
CJ Daniels, 8 p.m. June 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. June 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. June 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/ CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
”The Wonder Bread Years,” 7:30 p.m. June 12, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
“Spring Strings – The French Connection,” performed by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Kermit Poling, 7 p.m. June 19, Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University, 1 Tiger Drive, in Marshall. Concert will feature organist Charles Gilbert in a performance of French composer Francis Poulenc’s organ concerto. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Information: http://www.marshallsymphony.com/ .
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.