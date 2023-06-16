LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” on display through Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: 903-738-6373, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Reflections: Celebrating Juneteenth, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 16, Stamper Park Pavilion, 400 Fair St., Longview. Includes music, song, poetry and motivational speech. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 238-6794.
Concert Under the Stars Swing Doo Rock, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. June 17 and 24, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Do Not Disturb,” starring Rod Taylor and Doris Day, June 17; “Glass Bottom Boat, starring Rod Taylor and Doris Day, June 24. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Camp MakeItUp,” performed by Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy group, 7 p.m. June 16, Longview Community Center, 501 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Great Texas Balloon Race, June 16-18, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Featuring hot air balloon competitions and special shapes inflations. Entertainment includes Post Profit, 6:30 p.m., Joint Custody, 9:30 p.m. June 16; Jake Worthington, 6:30 p.m., Jon Wolfe, 9:30 p.m. June 17. Tickets and information: http://www.gtbr.net .
Father’s Day Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17, Arabella of Longview, 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway. The event will include food, refreshments, door prizes and live entertainment. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-longview/ .
Juneteenth Celebration, 10 a.m. June 17, Kilgore City Park. Hosted by the Kilgore Legacy Foundation, the celebration includes a parade and Fun Festival in the park with food, live entertainment and activities for the children. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 445-3396.
Kilgore Freedom Fest, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 19, Kilgore City Park Amphitheater. Featuring a live concert with platinum-certified singer/songwriter Breland. The event also will include a variety of food trucks and more. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityofKilgore/ .
30th Annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. June 24, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 advance, $45 at the gate. Advance tickets available at Boot Barn in Marshall and Shreveport and Gabriel’s Menswear in Longview. Information: (903) 235-8020 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
East Texas Men in Harmony, 3 p.m. June 25, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. The concert is presented by the church’s Music & Fine Arts Council. Admission: Free.
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. July 3, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Celebrating Women.” Free movie follows concert: “Lover Come Back,” starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 5 p.m. June 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
The Crowd, 5 p.m. June 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Rick Brown, 8 p.m. June 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. June 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. June 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. June 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & the Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. June 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m. June 15-17 and 22-24; 2:30 p.m. June 18 and 25, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Juneteenth Community Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19, Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Tyler. Refreshments will be served. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/texasafricanamericanmuseum .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22, The Foundry, 202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring Ben Theiring. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler .
Annual Patriotic Concerts, presented by the Tyler Community Band, 6 p.m. July 1, Southern Oaks Baptist Church Family Life Center, 601 E. Amherst; 2 p.m. July 2, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Blvd., Tyler. Under the direction of Neil Smith, the program includes patriotic favorites "Armed Forces Salute" and "America the Beautiful.” In addition, the band will perform a tribute "Remembering Pearl Harbor" as well as Sousa's "The National Game" and "Stars and Stripes Forever.” Guest conductor Howard Galletly will direct "The Trombone King" march. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerCommunityBand/ .
11th Annual Summer JuneBug Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 16 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 17, The Forge Bar and Grill, 1610 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. The event is a celebration of art, music and community. The two-day festival will include artisans, children’s arts and crafts area, food and live music. Admission: $10 event/music pass; free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://theforgebenwheeler.com/ .
Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil’ Firecracker Kid’s Dash, July 4, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. The Kids Dash will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K. Registration fee: $36 to $40. Information: https://www.itri365.com/freedom-fighter .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. June 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Wheelhouse Band, 8 p.m. June 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Gringo Fire, 8 p.m. June 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Mike Stanley, 8 p.m. June 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. June 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. June 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. June 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. June 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. June 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, various locations in Marshall. Juneteenth parade and four-wheeler contest, 11:30 a.m. June 17, beginning at Wiley College; Commemorative Freedom Walk, 7 a.m. June 18, City Park; Gospel Jubilee, 2 p.m. June 18, Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel, Wiley College. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
Father’s Day Express Train, 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. June 17, Historic Jefferson Railway, 400 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15, free for children younger than 6 years old. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .
“I Am … Patsy Cline,” presented by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. June 30, Visitor Building, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Written and directed by Marcia Thomas, the performance features Sheila and the Caddo Kats. Tickets: $20. Information: https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonohtp/ .