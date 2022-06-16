LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Great Texas Balloon Race, June 17-19, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Featuring hot air balloon competitions and special shapes inflations. Special events begin at 4 p.m. June 17 and 18. Entertainment includes The Social Club, 6:30 p.m. June 17; The Molly Ringwalds, 9:30 p.m. June 17; Cody Wayne, 6:30 p.m. June 18; and Little Texas, 9:30 p.m. June 18. Tickets and information: greattexasballoonrace.com .
Longview Juneteenth Parade and Community Festivals, begins at 10 a.m. June 18 with the parade, followed by the festivals. The parade route goes down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; community festivals are at Stamper Park, 400 Fair St., and Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd.
Juneteenth Celebration, 12 p.m. June 18, The Venue, 314 E. Cotton St., Longview. Includes art and history, live music, food trucks, pop-up shops. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Information: (903) 261-2775.
Theatre Longview’s Best of Broadway fundraiser, “To Be Continued: A Musical Celebration of the History and Future of the Longview Community Center,” 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25, 2:30 p.m. June 26, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. An opening night cocktail hour reception is set for 6 p.m. June 24. Tickets: $35 June 24, $15 June 25-26. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
29th Annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. June 25, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring bull riding, calf scramble, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. Musical entertainment provided by Lil’O and Sir Charles Jones. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 at the gate. Advance tickets available at Boot Barn in Longview, Marshall and Shreveport. Information: (903) 235-8020 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2394/Fireworks .
Sting Ray Anthony’s “Jukebox Rocks” Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. July 16, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Featuring rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s and ‘60s with special guest Shake Rattle & Roll. Tickets available online at www.memorialcityhall.com .
NIGHT LIFE
Randall Armstrong Band, 8:30 p.m. June 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Snake Bone, 8:30 p.m. June 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Amy N Me, 6:30 p.m. June 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Second Childhood, 8 p.m. June 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brick Street Blues Band, 8 p.m. June 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Solon Holt, 6:30 p.m. June 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. June 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Sister Act: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. June 16-18; 2:30 p.m. June 19, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets and information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m. June 16 and 17, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $49 to $89. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
A Texas Tribute, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 18, Tyler Junior College’s Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, 1303 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Conductor Richard Lee and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra will be joined by special guests Bob and Kelli Phillips in a celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Texas Country Reporter.” Tickets: $20 to $65. Information: https://etso.org/events/a-texas-tribute .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. June 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
12th annual Family Fireworks Celebration, Gates open at 6 p.m. June 24, hosted by South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69, Tyler. Featuring family-friendly activities, inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Cost: free. Information: facebook.com/southspringbaptist/ .
“Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show,” 6:30 p.m. July 3, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler. Music by 6 Miles to Mixon; free hot dogs and watermelon; food truck party for children first through sixth grades. Cost: free. Information: (903) 561-0445.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Dale Watson, 8 p.m. June 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. June 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. June 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. June 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Travis Bolt, 8 p.m. June 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Mendon Hale, 8 p.m. June 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. June 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. June 18, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Big Pines Breakdown Concert, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, 7:30 p.m. July 29, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall. Features Stoney LaRue and special guest the Bobby Irwin Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission: $30 adults, $12 children 12 and younger. Information: https://begreateasttexas.com/ .