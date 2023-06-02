LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” on display through Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: 903-738-6373, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
“The Brothers Grim Spectaculathon,” 7 p.m. June 2 and 2 p.m. June 3, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $12. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 2, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. The event will include games, dancing, fun foam, bounce houses and more. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2897/Summer-Reading-Club .
Moto Xtreme Circus, 7:30 p.m. June 2-3, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. High adrenaline show combines action sports with circus thrill acts, featuring the X Metal Riders, BMX Freestyle, Globe of Death act, Sky Masters, Nuclear Stunt Girls, Pendulum Wheel and more. Tickets: $20 adults, $8 children in advance; $25 adults, $15 children at box office. Information: (941) 870-7444 or https://motoxtremecircus.com/ .
Enchanted Garden, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 3, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. The event will include character meet and greets with princesses, fairies, witches and more of your favorite movie characters along with refreshments, music and magical moments. Tickets: $30 adult, $10 children 5 to 12, $50 VIP. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 3, in front of the Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Classic and new cars will be on display. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. June 3, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Pillow Talk,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, gates open at 6 p.m. June 7-10, Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Tickets: $16 for adults, $8 for ages 12 and younger. Information: GladewaterRodeo.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Concert Under the Stars Swing Doo Rock, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. June 10, 17, 24, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “That Touch of Mink,” starring Cary Grant and Doris Day, June 10; “Do Not Disturb,” starring Rod Taylor and Doris Day, June 17; “Glass Bottom Boat, starring Rod Taylor and Doris Day, June 24. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Camp MakeItUp,” performed by Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy group, 7 p.m. June 16, Longview Community Center, 501 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: www.theatrelongview.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Noonday, 8 p.m. June 3, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Admission: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LeonsSteakhouseSaloon/ .
Wesley Wood, 7 p.m. June 3, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Sheila & the Caddo Kats, 5 p.m. June 2, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Bluez Boyz, 5 p.m. June 3, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Birds of a Feather, 8 p.m. June 8, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Sweet Pain, 5 p.m. June 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Lone Star Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m. June 2 and 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. June 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Plush, 8 p.m. June 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. June 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Fiddle Zoo for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 3, First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Presented by New Texas Sinfonia, the event includes music-themed games and activities, orchestra story time, meet and greet with New Texas Sinfonia performers, live performances and a concert ticket giveaway. Admission: Free. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia .
Summer Reading Program Kickoff, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3, Whitehouse Library, 107 Bascom Road, Whitehouse. Includes foam party with Best Day Bubbles. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Fishing with Dads, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 3, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. The event will include food vendors and prizes. Fishing equipment will be provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8, Moss Flower Shop, 237 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring Lauren Alexander. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler .
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m. June 9-10, 15-17 and 22-24; 2:30 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
39th Annual Tomato Fest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10, downtown Jacksonville. The event will include vendors, tomato eating and tomato peeling contests, salsa contest, $500 Got Talent contest, soccer tournament, kid’s zone, tomato packing contest, car show, tennis tournament, history display, health screening, motorcycle show and more. Admission: Free. Information: http://www.jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Special Guests Erin York & Wesley Pruitt, 7 p.m. June 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus, 8 p.m. June 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night Hosted by Bobby Irwin, 6 p.m. June 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matt & Catt of Blacktop Mojo, 8 p.m. June 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Tickets: $8 advance, $40 table for 2, $80 table for 4, $120 table for 6. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Dakota Ritter, 8 p.m. June 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. June 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. June 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. June 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. June 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. June 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Summer Celebration Kickoff, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 6, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall. Includes Zumba for kids, face painting, popcorn and yard games. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/186/Marshall-Public-Library .