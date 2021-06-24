LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“@longviewtx150 Sesquicentennial,” April 17-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, through July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
“Concert Under the Stars,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7:30 p.m. June 24, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Father Goose,” starring Leslie Caron and Cary Grant. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
28th Annual Juneteenth Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. June 26, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $15, $21 at the gate. Information: (903) 235-3355 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
Bikers Against Bullying East Texas, June 26, benefit ride beginning at 12:45 p.m. at Latch Lone Star Harley in Tyler and ending at McWhorter Park in Longview; ice cream social and baggage claim from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. New and gently used duffle bags will be collected for Arrow Child and Family Ministries. Information: (903) 490-6721.
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. June 26, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, July 1 through Aug. 1 in the Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring the plays: “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “The Book of Will,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “The Bridges of Madison County” and “The Gnomes of Gnot-A-Hill.” For information or to purchase tickets, call (903) 983-8601 or go online to http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
ArtWalk, 5 to 8 p.m. July 1, downtown Longview. Unity mural dedication, 5:30 p.m. at Pelaia Plaza. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/artwalklongview .
Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, Gates open at 4 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview; 6:30 p.m., outdoor concert featuring country music singer Mark Chesnutt and opening act Jon Stork; 9:30 p.m., fireworks show. Cost: Free admission and parking. Information: http://longviewtexas.gov/Fireworks .
”One Night With Elvis,” 6 p.m. July 10, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., in Gilmer; featuring Elvis Presley tribute artist Travis Powell and special guest Shake, Rattle & Roll. Ticket information: (832) 312-0074 or stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Rick Brown Band, doors open at 5 p.m. June 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wrongway Jackson, doors open at 5 p.m. June 25, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Phillip Osburn and Living Proof Band, doors open at 5 p.m. June 26, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Matthew McDaniel Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. June 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. June 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint Alford Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. July 10, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Beauty and the Beast,” 7:30 p.m. June 24-26; 2:30 p.m. June 27, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. Tickets: $25. Information: (903) 592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. July 3, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Cost: $8. Information: tascatyler@gmail.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tyler & The Tribe, 8 p.m. June 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
The Outland, 8 p.m. June 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. June 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jacob Armitage, 7 p.m. June 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Texas Diamond Trio, 8 p.m. June 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sam Caleb, 8 p.m. June 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. June 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Cody Wayne, 7 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
”Pistons and Patriots” charity car show and festival presented the Giving Garage Foundation, July 3, downtown Carthage; gates open at 9 a.m., trophies awarded at 2 p.m. Event includes music, food and children’s activities. Admission: Free. Car show registration: $30. To register: send email to vendorformusa@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.