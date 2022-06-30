LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Texas Shakespeare Festival, June 30 to July 31, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: 7:30 p.m. June 30, July 7, 9, 22 and 24, 2 p.m. July 15, 17, 28, 30, “The Taming of the Shrew”; 7:30 p.m. July 1, 15 and 17, 2 p.m. July 8, 10, 21, 23, “Nell Gwynn”; 7:30 p.m. July 2, 8, 10, 21 and 23, 2 p.m. July 14, 16, 29, 31, “The Tempest”; 7:30 p.m. July 3, 14, 16 and 31, 2 p.m. July 7, 9, 22, 24, “The Music Man”; 10 a.m. July 20-23 and 28-30, “The Hog Princess.” Information or to purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
“Crushin’ Cancer & Getting Muddy,” Fourth of July Mud Bash. Gates open 8 a.m. Friday, close noon Tuesday, Gator Run Offroad Park, CR 2211, Tatum. Event includes a fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 3. Information: (903) 472-8752, https://www.gatorrunoffroadpark.com/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 2, downtown Longview. Parking is along Methvin Street in front of the courthouse. The event will include award for most patriotic car, a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, door prizes, food trucks and music.
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
ArtWalk, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 7, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.artwalklongview.com .
Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show, 7 p.m. July 8, 8 a.m. July 9, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include 30 to 40 different breeds of rabbits competing for Best of Breed and Best in Show. Admission: free. Information: Anita Matthews, texasgirlie@yahoo.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Voices of Local Longview: The Historic Farmers Market, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 30, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Speaker: Lynette Goodson with Preservation Longview. Cost: free. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Concert with country musician Drake White and East Texan Hayden McBride, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Cost: free admission and parking. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2394/Fireworks .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. July 8 and 9, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 Friday; $15 Saturday, all night movie marathon, available at eventbrite.com. Movies: “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” July 8 and 9; “The Thing From Another World,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and “The Blob,” July 9. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Sting Ray Anthony’s “Jukebox Rocks” Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. July 16, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Featuring rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s and ‘60s with special guest Shake Rattle & Roll. Tickets available online at www.memorialcityhall.com .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
NIGHT LIFE
Lady Chazz & the Tramps, 8 p.m. July 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wheelhouse, 8 p.m. July 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Casey Martin Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jonathan Webster Acoustic, 7 p.m. July 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. July 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Rose City Airfest, gates open at 2 p.m. July 1, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Aircraft exhibit 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., airshow 6 p.m. Event benefits CampV. Tickets: $25 plus one free child’s (12 and younger) entry by June 30; $30 with one free child’s admission after July 1. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas/ .
“Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show,” 6:30 p.m. July 3, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler. Music by 6 Miles to Mixon; free hot dogs and watermelon; food truck party for children first through sixth grades. Cost: free. Information: (903) 561-0445.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Artimus Pyle, 8 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $20 advance, $25 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Blacktop Mojo, 8 p.m. July 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. July 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Adam Berry, 7 p.m. June 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. July 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. July 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. July 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m. July 1 and 2, 2 p.m. July 2 and 3, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $25. Information: (903) 634-7665, https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
”Alexander’s Ragtime Band and Saloon Revue,” performed by Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. July 2, Union Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 children 12 and younger. Information: www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com .
Big Pines Breakdown Concert, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, 7:30 p.m. July 29, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall. Features Stoney LaRue and special guest the Bobby Irwin Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission: $30 adults, $12 children 12 and younger. Information: https://begreateasttexas.com/ .