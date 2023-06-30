LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” on display through Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Beginning July 1 and ending Sept. 1, Wednesday through Saturday hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: 903-738-6373, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Texas Shakespeare Festival, June 29 to July 30, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Comedy of Errors,” 7:30 p.m. June 29, July 6, 8, 21 and 23, 2 p.m. July 14, 16, 27, 29; “Pride & Prejudice,” 7:30 p.m. June 30, 14, 16, 27 and 29, 2 p.m. July 7, 9, 20, 22; “Lear,” 7:30 p.m. July 1, 7, 9, 20 and 22, 2 p.m. July 13, 15, 28, 30; “Something Rotten!,” 7:30 p.m. July 2, 13, 15 and 28, 2 p.m. July 6, 8, 21, 23, 30; “Todrick the Not-so-Terrible,” 10 a.m. July 19-22 and 27-29; “Charlotte Collins,” 7:30 p.m. July 19. Information or purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Chocolate Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Learn about tasty pairings and enjoy some fun treats. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/longviewarboretum/?fref=ts .
“Crazy for Cline,” tribute to Patsy Cline featuring Lisa Irion, 7 p.m. July 1, 2 p.m. July 2, Jackson’s Cozy Theatre, 108 Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $50. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. July 3, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Celebrating Women.” Free movie follows concert: “Lover Come Back,” starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Concert on the live music stage will feature headliner Marc Broussard at 8 p.m., with Ryan Matthew opening at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. The event also will include cruise night, patriotic car show, vendors and hot dog, barbecue and ice cream eating contests. Admission: free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2394/Fireworks .
Fourth of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, Kilgore City Park. Festivities will include live music from The Jukebox Heroes and food vendors. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
ArtWalk, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 6, downtown Longview. Cost: free. Low D will perform on the Sculpture Garden Stage. Information: https://www.artwalklongview.com/ .
Elvis Tribute Concert, 7 p.m. July 8, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform with his eight-piece band, Edge of Reality. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. June 30, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Sweet Pain, 5 p.m. July 1, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. June 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clay Logan Band, 8 p.m. July 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lyrical Valor, 8 p.m. July 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Curtis Grimes, 8 p.m. July 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Eide-Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. July 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Family Fireworks Celebration, 6 p.m. June 30, South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69, Tyler. The free event will include family-friendly activities, inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/southspringbaptist/ .
Rose City Airfest, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 30, Metro Aviation, 2535 Dixie Drive, Tyler. The event benefits CampV and includes performance by Girl Named Tom, an exhibit and air show. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show; $5 for children 6 to 12, free for children 5 and younger. Information: https://www.campvtyler.org/rose-city-airfest/ .
“Into the Woods Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. June 30, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. July 1, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Stars & Strikes Forever, presented by the Tyler Community Band, 6 p.m. July 1, Southern Oaks Baptist Church Family Life Center, 601 E. Amherst; 2 p.m. July 2, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Blvd., Tyler. Under the direction of Neil Smith, the program includes patriotic favorites “Armed Forces Salute” and “America the Beautiful.” In addition, the band will perform a tribute “Remembering Pearl Harbor” as well as Sousa’s “The National Game” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Guest conductor Howard Galletly will direct “The Trombone King” march. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerCommunityBand/ .
Celebrate America Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. July 3, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., Tyler. The event will feature live music by country band 6 Miles to Mixon. Events in the Venue include a live band and illusionist Joe Schmidt. Free hot dogs, water and watermelon will be provided. Food trucks on site. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items for area food banks. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 561-0445.
Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil’ Firecracker Kid’s Dash, July 4, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. The Kids Dash will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K. Registration fee: $36 to $40. Information: https://www.itri365.com/freedom-fighter .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. June 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Zachary Burnett & the Washed Up Kids, 8 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Blacktop Mojo, 8 p.m. July 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $20 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chalan Thibodeaux, 8 p.m. July 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chalan Thibodeaux, 7 p.m. June 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Caleb Joseph, 8 p.m. June 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. July 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. July 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. July 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“I Am … Patsy Cline,” presented by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. June 30, Visitor Building, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Written and directed by Marcia Thomas, the performance features Sheila and the Caddo Kats. Tickets: $20. Information: https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonohtp/.
Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 4, Otstott Park, downtown Jefferson. Includes children’s parade, band concert, ice cream contest, games, pie and cake auction, face painting, duck races, hot dogs and drinks. Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. Admission: free. Information: https://visitjeffersontexas.com/ .