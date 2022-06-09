LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, gates open at 6 p.m. June 8-11, Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Tickets: $16 for adults, $8 for ages 12 and younger. Information: GladewaterRodeo.com .
Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 11, Tyler Street between Green and High streets. Wineries from across Texas will provide wine tastings. Also includes art vendors, food trucks and music. General admission: $50, VIP admission: $75. Information: VisitLongviewTexas.com/WineSwirl .
“Concert Under the Stars” Swing Me Back to Texas Western Swing Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. June 11 and 12, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Tickets: $15, at eventbrite.com. Free western movie follows concert. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 11 and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars, Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. June 14, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Touch of Mink,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Great Texas Balloon Race, June 17-19, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Featuring hot air balloon competitions and special shapes inflations. Special events begin at 4 p.m. June 17 and 18. Entertainment includes the Molly Ringwalds, 9:30 p.m. June 17; Cody Wayne, 6:30 p.m. June 18; and Little Texas, 9:30 p.m. June 18. Tickets and information: greattexasballoonrace.com .
Theatre Longview’s Best of Broadway fundraiser, “To Be Continued: A Musical Celebration of the History and Future of the Longview Community Center,” 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25, 2:30 p.m. June 26, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. An opening night cocktail hour reception is set for 6 p.m. June 24. Tickets: $35 June 24, $15 June 25-26. Information: www.theatrelongview.com .
29th Annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. June 25, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring bull riding, calf scramble, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. Musical entertainment provided by Lil’O and Sir Charles Jones. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 at the gate. Advance tickets available at Boot Barn in Longview, Marshall and Shreveport. Information: (903) 235-8020 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2394/Fireworks .
NIGHT LIFE
Kim Donnette Band, 9 p.m. June 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Randall Armstrong Band, 8:30 p.m. June 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Clay Logan Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. June 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. June 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band and Goldpine, 8 p.m. June 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tanner Sparks Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. June 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 day of show. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Sister Act: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. June 9-11 and 16-18; 2:30 p.m. June 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets and information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9, downtown Tyler. Featuring music by John York. Cost: free. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, downtown Tyler. Activities throughout the day. Information:https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m. June 16 and 17, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $49 to $89. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
A Texas Tribute, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 18, Tyler Junior College’s Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, 1303 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Conductor Richard Lee and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra will be joined by special guests Bob and Kelli Phillips in a celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Texas Country Reporter.” Tickets: $20 to $65. Information: https://etso.org/events/a-texas-tribute .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. June 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8 p.m. June 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. 420 advance, $25 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
DJ Dance Party, 8 p.m. June 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. June 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Norman, 7 p.m. June 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sam Caleb, 8 p.m. June 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. June 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. June 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. June 18, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Big Pines Breakdown Concert, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, 7:30 p.m. July 29, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall. Features Stoney LaRue and special guest the Bobby Irwin Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission: $30 adults, $12 children 12 and younger. Information: https://begreateasttexas.com/ .