LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display through March 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History,” on exhibit through March 26, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Exhibit features artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Nano Pop: A Remembrance,” presented by the Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through March 12, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. Featuring artists Clayton Hurt, Nathan Porterfield and Lori Solley. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7 p.m. March 10-12, 2 p.m. March 12-13, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
“Crimes of the Heart,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. March 10-12, 2:30 p.m. March 13, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Directed by Jennifer Pritchett. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 Theatre Longview members; 12 seniors, students, veterans and first responders; free for children 6 and younger. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com .
Camp Gilmont Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12, 6075 Texas 155 N., Gilmer. Camp tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ax throwing, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Event also includes exploring, hiking, canoeing and games. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.gilmont.org/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women Past, Present and Future, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $25. Information: www.womeninlongview.org .
“One Night in Memphis,” 7 p.m. March 26, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The show features more than 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets: $27 to $37. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001.
Mason Dawson Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 26, Reo Bar & Grill, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Wayne Garner, 8 p.m. March 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8:30 p.m. March 12, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Rick Brown, 8 p.m. March 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jimmy Wooten, 8 p.m. March 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Josh Mandreger Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Venture South, 8 p.m. March 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. March 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
CJ Daniels Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
April N. Smith Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 12 and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 7:30 p.m. March 15, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $44 to $89. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance & Dinner, featuring Second Childhood, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 18, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road between Tyler and Whitehouse. Dress: country club casual (masks optional). Cost: $35 in advance; $40 at door. Information: Jim Gehring at (903) 245-9272.
Ally Venable Band in Concert, 8:30 p.m. March 19,The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Opening act Landry & Company will perform at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 balcony, $30 preferred front row seats. Information: www.thetexanathens.com .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. March 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
“Ruby Red Celebration,” Quilters Guild of East Texas 40th Anniversary Quilt Show, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25-26, Christian Life Center at First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Show will include raffle quilts, demonstrations, silent auction and country store. Tickets: $8, free for children under 7 years old. Information: http://www.qgetx.org/ .
ATTRACTIONS
“Derrick White: The Rivers of My Memory,” on display through March 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/GalleryMainStreetTyler/ .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. March 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. March 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. March 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sam Caleb, 8 p.m. March 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. March 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. March 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. March 19, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Decisions” by Sarah Fisher,” on display through April 30, Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Featuring paintings, mixed media works, prints and drawings of people and plants. Opening reception, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 3, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Museum hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.michelsonmuseum.org/ .
EVENTS
Celtic Angels Ireland, celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music and song, 7:30 p.m. April 2, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $40 to $50. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .