LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
”61st Student Invitational,” on display through April 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring artwork of high school students from 14 area schools. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Changing the Face of Power: Women in the U.S. Senate,” on display through April 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring photographs and interviews of women who were U.S. senators. Face coverings are required. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed March 15-20 for spring break. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, on display March 13-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Evanescence Eidolon,” by artist D.L. Simmons, on display through March 11; Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission: Free. Information: 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children younger than 3, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
EVENTS
Rangerette Revels, 7:30 p.m. March 18-20; 1 p.m. March 20; Kilgore College Rangerettes will present annual Rangerette Revels show, “This Stage, Our Story.” Cost: $25. All seats are reserved. Tickets available for pickup two hours before start of each show. Information: http://www.rangerette.com .
Sting Ray Anthony “Jukebox Rocks,” 6 p.m. March 21, Reo Starplex and Event Center, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Featuring special guest, Shake, Rattle and Roll. Ticket information: 903-201-3512, www.reostarplex.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Cole Allen Acoustic, 7 p.m. March 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Noon Day, 8 p.m. March 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 7 p.m. March 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andy Toole Acoustic, 7 p.m. March 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher with Abigail Lynne, 8 p.m. March 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Joint Custody Band, 8 p.m. March 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tyler Dudley, 7 p.m. March 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. March 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. March 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.