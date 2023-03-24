LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Opening reception: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine,” Feb. 7-March 25, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. A celebration of Black History Month with an exhibit on the Divine Nine — a group of nine, historically black fraternities and sororities which make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 students. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Women in Longview Day: “Leading Ladies of Longview,” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, Holiday Inn, 300 Tuttle Circle, Longview. The event will include shopping, door prizes, seminars, food and scholarships. Tickets: $27. Information: www.womeninlongview.org .
“Arsenic & Old Lace,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. March 23-25, 2:30 p.m. March 26, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Directed by Tyler Smith. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 students, senior citizens, first responders; $10 members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Strut Your Mutt One Mile Wag Walk, March 25, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Registration is required to participate in walk. Registration: $30. The event will include music, vendors and children’s activities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewAnimals .
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo & Art Expo, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 24, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 25, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 26, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will feature award-winning artists, tattoo competitions, raffle, daily tattoo giveaways, human suspension, Slap Fest USA, art exhibits, vendors, airbrush tattoos for kids and food. Admission: $20, $40 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/arklatextattooexpo/ .
Youth Project Show and Auction, hosted by Kilgore High School FFA Chapter, March 24 and 25, Leon Gibson Ag Farm, 322 Wilshire Road, Kilgore. Opening ceremonies 9 a.m. Friday, followed by showing and judging in multiple livestock categories; Buyers dinner, 6 p.m. and auction, 7 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreBulldogs/ .{/span}
Mandalorian Mission Maze, presented by the Longview Symphony, 4:30 p.m. March 25, Longview Arboretum & Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Visitors are encouraged to come in costumes and enjoy games, music and activities. Prizes also will be given away. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Lone Star Lug Nuts Early Bird Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LoneStarLugNutsNEastTexas .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 25, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. March 31, First Presbyterian Church, 815 E. Main St., Kilgore. Featuring Gala Strunk, organ. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
“Dalton Days & Wild West Show,” presented by Gregg County Historical Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1, Fredonia Street in downtown Longview. Event features reenactments of infamous downtown Longview bank robbery. Reenactments: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. The event also will include live music, food vendors, petting zoo, face painting, games, crafts and demonstrations. Admission: Free. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Cory Cross, 7 p.m. April 1, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 5 p.m. March 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
David Wayne Baxter, 5 p.m. March 25, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Blakbox, 8 p.m. March 30, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sheila & The Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. March 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brick Street Band, 8 p.m. March 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. March 31, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. April 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. April 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ally Venable Band with special guests Early Times and Danny Garwood, 8 p.m. April 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
TJC Apache Belles Spring Show, ”Inspired By 75,” 7:30 p.m. March 23-25, 2 p.m. March 25, Wise Auditorium in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the Tyler Junior College campus. Admission: $15. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/bellespringshow .
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 23-25, 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
64th Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, March 24-April 9, Tyler. A free ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. March 24 at the home of Joan Pyron, 212 W. Dobbs, Tyler. The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will include a variety of activities, including art shows, festivals, historic home tours, live entertainment, plays and more. Information: https://visittyler.com/azaleatrail/ .
Quilters Guild of East Texas Quilt Show, “Bits to Beautiful,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 24-25, First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Show will include vendors, demonstrations and the Country Store donation quilt. Admission: $10. Information: http://www.qgetx.org/ .
Fritz Hager III in Concert, 8 p.m. March 24, UT Tyler Ornelas Hall lawn, Tyler. The “American Idol” Top 5 finalist will perform as part of UT Tyler’s 2023 Homecoming events. Admission: Free. Preregistration is required. Information: uttyler.edu/homecoming/ .
Founders/Homecoming Pioneer Hall of Fame and Preeminence Awards Gala, 7 p.m. March 24, E.W. Rand Center, Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins. The Zapp Band will headline the event. Other performers include comedian Shed G, DJ Monae and R&B artist Yung Vokalz. Tickets: $100. Sponsorships are available. Information: https://www.jarvis.edu/ .
Founders/Homecoming Concert and After Party, 9 p.m. March 25, E.W. Rand Center at Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins. The concert will feature rap artists K Camp as headliner and opening act True Story Gee. Tickets: $25 adults, $20 students with school ID. Information: www.jarvis.edu .
Azalea Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will feature more than 70 booths offering handcrafted items for sale, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec/ .
Tribute to Boston Pops, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. March 25, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
“Spirits of Oakwood” Walking History Tour, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 8, Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. A guided tour of the gravesites of historical figures from the past. Cost: $10 per person, children under 12 are free with paid adult. All proceeds go toward restoration activities at Oakwood Cemetery. Information: Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee at (903)-952-1872.
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. March 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Covie, 8 p.m. March 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Braydon Zink, 8 p.m. March 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tanner Welborn Band, 8 p.m. April 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Admission: $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Guests Holly Tucker & Bailey Rae, 7 p.m. April 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Casey Baker, 8 p.m. March 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. March 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. March 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Braydon Zink, 8 p.m. March 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. March 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. April 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. April 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. April 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Ruthie Foster in Concert, 7:30 p.m. April 1, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The singer and guitarist is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .