LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display through March 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History,” on exhibit through March 26, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Exhibit features artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“Night and Day,” 7 p.m. March 25-26, 2 p.m. March 27, 12 p.m. March 28, Jacksons Cozy Theatre, 108 Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Featuring songs of the Rat Pack and Big Band Era. Tickets: $25 to $45. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ or (469) 910-2969.
Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women Past, Present and Future, March 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; seminar, 10 a.m.; program and luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Tickets: $25. Information: www.womeninlongview.org .
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo, 11 a.m. March 25, 10 a.m. March 26-27, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will feature award-winning artists, music, tattoo seminars, side shows, hourly tattoo contests, Tattooers Art Gallery, children’s attractions, art exhibits, vendors, food and drink. Admission: $20, $40 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Information: https://vanishla.com/expo/ .
Wandering Market Crafted & Boutique Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Features handcrafted items, home décor, vintage styles, modern trends, one-of-a-kind designs and gourmet food. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger. Information: (405) 401-7193 or facebook.com/WanderingMarketCRAFTEDandBOUTIQUEshows/ .
“One Night in Memphis,” 7 p.m. March 26, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The show features more than 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets: $27 to $37. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Risk it for the Brisket, hosted by Live Gilmer, March 26, downtown Gilmer. Information: https://www.facebook.com/livegilmer/ .
Longview Symphony Orchestra “Black History Celebration,” 1:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m. March 27, Longview Arboretum, 706 W. Cotton St. Outdoor concert featuring the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Peterson Brothers Band, Wiley College Choir and Jon Starling. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
East Texas CASA Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 2, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Includes food, drinks, silent auction and show. Tickets: $150. Information: www.bluejeansballgowns.com .
Longview PRCA Rodeo, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $12 in advance and $15 at the gate; reserved tickets $20 in advance and $25 at the gate; children’s tickets $5. Advance tickets in Longview available at Cavender’s, Boot Barn, ABC Auto and Jake’s Feed. Information: www.longviewrodeo.com .
Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 9, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $40 in advance. Advance tickets available at Bodacious BBQ, 904 N. Sixth St., in Longview. Information: (903) 738-2131, shannonfell@sbcglobal.net or http://www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. March 25, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sheila and the Caddo Kats, 8:30 p.m. April 1, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Venture South, 6:30 p.m. March 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Second Childhood, 8 p.m. March 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. March 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wade Skinner Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tanner Sparks Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 31, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Kate Watson — American Idol, 8 p.m. April 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
TJC Apache Belles Spring Show, 7:30 p.m. March 24-26, 2 p.m. March 26-27, Wise Auditorium in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the Tyler Junior College campus. Admission: $15 evening performances, $10 matinees. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/bellespringshow .
“Ruby Red Celebration,” Quilters Guild of East Texas 40th Anniversary Quilt Show, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25-26, Christian Life Center at First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Show will include raffle quilts, demonstrations, silent auction and country store. Tickets: $8, free for children under 7 years old. Information: http://www.qgetx.org/ .
An Evening with Kevin Costner, 8:30 p.m. April 2, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $75 to $150. The Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor will discuss his life and career Information: cowancenter.org and (903) 566-7424.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tanner Sparks, 8 p.m. March 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. March 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. March 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 7 p.m. March 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. March 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Pete Henry , 8 p.m. March 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. March 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Decisions” by Sarah Fisher,” on display through April 30, Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Featuring paintings, mixed media works, prints and drawings of people and plants. Opening reception, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 3, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Museum hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.michelsonmuseum.org/ .
EVENTS
Celtic Angels Ireland, celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music and song, 7:30 p.m. April 2, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $40 to $50. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .