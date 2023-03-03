LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine,” Feb. 7-March 25, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. A celebration of Black History Month with an exhibit on the Divine Nine — a group of nine, historically black fraternities and sororities which make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 students. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3 and 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Features vendors from more than 10 different states and a tea room and pie bar. Tickets: $10 for the weekend, $5 for Sunday only. Information:https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow .
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 and 10-11, 2:30 p.m. March 5 and 12, Henderson Civic Theatre, 122 E. Main St., Henderson. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://hendersoncivictheatre.org/ .
“Flitter, Flutter, Flowers!,” Gregg County Master Gardeners Spring Seminar, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 4, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. “Texas Plant Guy” Daniel Cunningham will give tips on creating butterfly habitats that include native and adapted plants. Mary’s Heirloom Seeds will demonstrate how to create container gardens. Tickets: $20. Information: (903) 236-8429 or www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
Justin Willman: Magic for Humans, 7 p.m. March 4, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $27 to $136. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Fifth Annual Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 4, Synergy Park, Kilgore. The event benefits the Kilgore College Food Pantry. Large crates will be available at the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion for donated items. A lap count or mile count will not be set for the walk. Information: Contact News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard at jstallard@news-journal.com .
Kilgore ArtWalk, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4, downtown Kilgore. Featuring artists, artisans, creatives, live music, performers and art activities for children. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet/ .
“Wonderland High, 7 p.m. March 9-11, 2 p.m. March 11-12, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. The play celebrates the writing and wit of Lewis Carroll as his characters come to life in a contemporary high school. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Luck of the Pygmys Goat Show, presented by Central States Pygmy Goat Club, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Information: (832) 235-3771.
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 11, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Book Talk, 12 p.m. March 14, McMillan Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Guest speaker Jimmie Piercy, London Museum docent, will discuss the March 18, 1937, London School explosion and its impact on the community. A light lunch will be served. The public is invited. Information: (903) 834-6318.
Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m. March 17, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $19 to $51. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, Holiday Inn, 300 Tuttle Circle, Longview. The event will include shopping, door prizes, seminars, food and scholarships. Tickets: $27. Information: www.womeninlongview.org .
“Arsenic & Old Lace,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. March 23-25, 2:30 p.m. March 26, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Directed by Tyler Smith. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 students, senior citizens, first responders; $10 members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo & Art Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 24, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 26, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will feature award-winning shops from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, along with traveling artists from around the country. The event also will feature some new attractions, including human suspension, and other unique side shows along with daily tattoo giveaways. Admission: $20, $40 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/arklatextattooexpo/ .
Mandalorian Mission Maze, presented by the Longview Symphony, 5 p.m. March 25, Longview Arboretum & Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Visitors are encouraged to come in costumes and enjoy games, music and activities. Prizes also will be given away. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 25, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. March 31, First Presbyterian Church, 815 E. Main St., Kilgore. Featuring Gala Strunk, organ. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Christie Len’ee, 7 p.m. March 10, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Josh Mandreger, 7 p.m. March 4, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Eley Buck Davis, 7 p.m. March 11, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. March 3, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Tailgate Poets, 5 p.m. March 4, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Dakota Ragsdill, 5 p.m. March 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Down-Home, 5 p.m. March 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Bri Bagwell with guest Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. March 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. March 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Covie the Band, 8 p.m. March 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. March 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mason Dawson, 8 p.m. March 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Kate Watson, 8 p.m. March 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
FRESH 15 Race, hosted by BGC Racing, 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 4, starting at FRESH by Brookshire’s, 6990 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Features the 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races. Registration fee: $65 for 15K and 15K virtual run, $55 for 5K and virtual 5K, $20 for 1K. Information: https://www.fresh15k.com/ .
Summer Camp Fair, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 4, Central Tyler Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd., Tyler. Participants can visit with local organizations to learn more about youth summer camp opportunities in the Tyler area. Hosted by Tyler Public Library and Code Ninjas, the event will include demonstrations, games and prizes. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerPublicLibrary/ .
Annual Spring Community Sale, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Get a jump start on spring cleaningandbargain shopping. Vendor registration fee: $30. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec/ or (903) 595-7271.
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 23-25, 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m. March 22, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $49 to $94. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Founders/Homecoming Pioneer Hall of Fame and Preeminence Awards Gala, 7 p.m. March 24, E.W. Rand Center, Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins. The Zapp Band will headline the event. Other performers include comedian Shed G, DJ Monae and R&B artist Yung Vokalz. Tickets: $100. Sponsorships are available. Information: https://www.jarvis.edu/ .
Tribute to Boston Pops, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. March 25, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $0 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with guest Dustin Perkins, 7 p.m. March 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Wheelhouse Band, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Keeton Coffman, 8 p.m. March 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8 p.m. March 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Admission: $20 advance, $25 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lane Bricker, 8 p.m. March 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. March 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
David Lindley, 8 p.m. March 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Fritz Schultz, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. March 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Christopher Wright, 7 p.m. March 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. March 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. March 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12:30 p.m. March 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. March 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record,” 7:30 p.m. March 11, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. In his one-man show, Hazell, who wrote for the hit TV show “Seinfeld,” goes in search of his own permanent record in a confessional night of humor, heart and humanity. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook-Off, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 25, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Presented by Greater Longview United Way. Friday night is for ages 21 and older and will include a live performance by recording artist Taylor Tumlinson. Saturday is competition day and fun for the whole family. Tickets: $30 Friday and Saturday, $20 Saturday only, free for children 5 and younger. Information: (903) 758-0191, https://www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
ELSEWHERE
Fourth Annual Good for Country Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 4, George H. Henderson Expo Center, 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin. Featuring “American Idol” season 10 winner and country music star Scotty McCreery. Nashville country music singer Travis Denning and Lufkin native Jackson Pigg will open the show. Presented by UBank, the concert benefits the East Texas Food Bank. Tickets: $10. Information: https://u.bank/ .